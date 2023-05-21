Far Cry 4 Masks of Yalung Locations Guide

Far Cry 4 has Masks of Yalung in dozens and while they are a little tricky to get; the rewards are also interesting.

For instance, they will get you Guns for Hire tokens. Moreover, if you are a completionist, you would certainly want to shoot down each one of these horrid looking masks.

Far Cry 4 Masks of Yalung Locations

Masks of Yalung in Far Cry 4 have been spread across the map, and some of them are pretty hard to get. On the upside, however, you do not need to actually pick up every one of the masks. All you need to do is destroy them, which can be done from a distance.

We have listed all 55 Masks of Yalung, provided you with the map coordinates for each and explained how you can get to the location of each mask.

Mask of Yalung #1

Map Coordinates: x:200 y:533

Location: In Bagmati Camp, go to the stream and locate the rock to the eastern side of the body. The first Mask of Yalung is on that rock.

Mask of Yalung #2

Map Coordinates: x:205 y:415

Location: There is a bed inside Ettan’s Shack; go to the east to find it. Look under the bed to get the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #3

Map Coordinates: x:209 y:479

Location: There is a body on the north western side of the Army Supply Flight 2412’s crash site and behind a boulder that you get at x:206 y:481. Locate that body and you will find the Mask of Yalung on top of it.

Mask of Yalung #4

Map Coordinates: x:210 y:568

Location: The coordinates are for a place to the north of Danger Dashed. Go there and then go on to x:208 y:567 (it is a riverbed) where the Mask of Yalung lies.

Mask of Yalung #5

Map Coordinates: x:221 y:618

Location: Go inside Yalung’s Soul and further to the shrine. When you are inside the shrine, look up while you stand facing the statue to spot the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #6

Map Coordinates: x:236 y:478

Location: Reach Yalung’s Skull and go to the back end of the cave. Now look on top of the boulder to see the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #7

Map Coordinates: x:260 y:394

Location: Go to the coordinates provided near Army Supply Flight 2911’s crash site. The exact coordinates are for the bottom of a lake, go down to get your Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #8

Map Coordinates: x:267 y:552

Location: Go inside Yakshini’s Flesh and to the extreme back end of the cave. Spot the table with red coverings and get your Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #9

Map Coordinates: x:269 y:496

Location: At Kalasha Ashram, go around the tent to enter a cave. The Mask of Yalung is inside this cave.

Mask of Yalung #10

Map Coordinates: x:310 y:567

Location: Near the Rochan Delivery Wreck on the coordinates provided, go close to the waterfall and look for a rock in the center of the river. The Mask of Yalung should be on top of the rock.

Mask of Yalung #11

Map Coordinates: x:311 y:482

Location: You will reach Satish’s Sad Room by following the coordinates provided. You have to get to the upper level of the cave and then go as far as the cells go. The one at the end has the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #12

Map Coordinates: x:313 y:298

Location: In Yalung’s Tears spot the waterfall and a small pool of water beneath it. The Mask of Yalung is in the water.

Mask of Yalung #13

Map Coordinates: x:320 y:361

Location: Reach the Army Supply Flight 2707 and go under the wing that is next to the cliff. You will find a Mask of Yalung behind it.

Mask of Yalung #14

Map Coordinates: x:325 y:589

Location: There is a house at the coordinates provided, go inside the house and to the southern side walls. Look on the top of shelves to find your Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #15

Map Coordinates: x:356 y:440

Location: You will find a boat at the coordinates provided, The front end of the boat has the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #16

Map Coordinates: x:356 y:558

Location: Get to Raksi Still and inside the house, go directly to the northeastern walls. Your Mask of Yalung is inside the cage next to the wall.

Mask of Yalung #17

Map Coordinates: x:360 y:521

Location: Inside Yalung’s Heart, you will find a pool of water deep in the cave. The Mask of Yalung is in the water.

Mask of Yalung #18

Map Coordinates: x:361 y:336

Location: At Watery Grave, locate some bones stashed together. The shallow side of the water nearby has the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #19

Map Coordinates: x:372 y:400

Location: Reach the Partisans’ Clinic and inside the cave. Now go to the back end of the cave and locate the gurney. There is a body on it with the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #20

Map Coordinates: x:388 y:421

Location: You will find a cage in Shanath Poachers with a dead lion inside. It should be on the northern portion of the building. You Mask of Yalung is inside the cage.

Mask of Yalung #21

Map Coordinates: x:399 y:781

Location: Go to the first floor of KEO Logistics and locate two beds with a drawer in the middle. The Mask of Yalung is inside the drawer.

Mask of Yalung #22

Map Coordinates: x:413 y:541

Location: On the coordinates provided, go to the bridge and to the south western corner. Now get off of it and look around for the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #23

Map Coordinates: x:415 y:605

Location: Get inside Yalung’s Stomach and go to the extreme back. Now locate some high rocks with a skeleton on top. The skeleton has the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #24

Map Coordinates: x:417 y:469

Location: Reach the exact coordinates provided and enter the house near the road. Go to the southern side of the house’s interior and look for the Mask of Yalung on top of some shelves.

Mask of Yalung #25

Map Coordinates: x:422 y:392

Location: You will find this one in Kyra’s Respite. Go to x:423 y:390 and grapple up; now look to the platform on the south western side. It has your Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #26

Map Coordinates: x:425 y:674

Location: There is a mini shrine inside the Dhyangro Ashram, lookon top of the shrine to get a Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #27

Map Coordinates: x:443 y:374

Location: Locate a white car on the provided coordinates, and go down to the bottom of the pond close to it. There is a Mask of Yalung sitting on a rock down there.

Mask of Yalung #28

Map Coordinates: x:451 y:515

Location: Reach Shannath Trappers and then look for a cage that is not covered and has a dead body. It should be on the western portion of the area. A Mask of Yalung is sitting inside the cage.

Mask of Yalung #29

Map Coordinates: x:458 y:638

Location: On the provided coordinates, there is a house; go inside the house and look under the bed to get the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #30

Map Coordinates: x:460 y:379

Location: Go to the right back corner of Kyra’s Tranquillity. You wil find a statue holding the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #31

Map Coordinates: x:472 y:419

Location: Get to Cragway Rest and then look at the coordinates for a ledge with a body on top. Th Mask of Yalung is lying on the dead body.

Mask of Yalung #32

Map Coordinates: x:473 y:705

Location: Inside Yakshini’s Bondage, go to the back and reach the bottom of the pit through the stairs. At the end you will find a corpse with the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #33

Map Coordinates: x:473 y:496

Location: At Banashur’s Song, reach the stairs that take you to the huge Mani Wheel. Go to the tower to the left and around to its western side. You will find a hole with the Mask of Yalung inside.

Mask of Yalung #34

Map Coordinates: x:488 y:396

Location: Go to the northern well in Fahmida’s House and dive in to the bottom to find the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #35

Map Coordinates: x:519 y:808

Location: Locate the coordinates and go westward from the Bhirabata Outpost. Go further until the ruins and slide off of the cliffside towards the broken boards.

Down there, look for a wooden box with a skeleton that has the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #36

Map Coordinates: x:524 y:393

Location: First go to the Lakeside Sherpa Camp and then the boulder near the tent. Go to top of the boulder and to the west to find the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #37

Map Coordinates: x:528 y:434

Location: Go to the given coordinates and find a boat wreckage at the bottom o the river. The mask is inside the wreckage.

Mask of Yalung #38

Map Coordinates: x:531 y:484

Location: Find a grappling point at the base of the mountain at around x:523 y:514 and keep climbing up until you reach the opening. Now take the two ledges with ropes and finally to the platform that is on the other end of the area.

You mask is on that platform.

Mask of Yalung #39

Map Coordinates: x:536 y:693

Location: Get to Jalendu Falls and down to the riverbed right in front on them. You will find the Mask of Yalung down there.

Mask of Yalung #40

Map Coordinates: x:565 y:809

Location: Get to the Devi Temple Ruins and spot a low wall of cement that has some boards piled against it. The Mask of Yalung is under the boards.

Mask of Yalung #41

Map Coordinates: x:592 y:703

Location: Go inside Ma’untena Ghari Shrine to find the Mask of Yalung sitting atop a table.

Mask of Yalung #42

Map Coordinates: x:595 y:644

Location: Go to the south of Eagles’ Nest and locate a boat laid ashore. Inside the boat is the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #43

Map Coordinates: x:626 y:710

Location: Go up high on the cliffs to Ila’s Roost and reach the back end of the cave to find the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #44

Map Coordinates: x:642 y:676

Location: Reach the submerged Drunk Kanak’s Truck and get to the riverbed in order to find the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #45

Map Coordinates: x:670 y:820

Location: At the Dead Man’s Triangle, go to the white truck and from there to the boulder on the right. You will find the Mask of Yalung when you go around the boulder.

Mask of Yalung #46

Map Coordinates: x:680 y:723

Location: Get to the coordinates provided and then locate the white car perched against the boulder. Now go to the southern side of this boulder to get to the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #47

Map Coordinates: x:688 y:677

Location: Go inside the Cave of the Dead from x:692 y:677 now go to the lower level of the cave. Locate a pile of bones that has the Mask of Yalung on top.

Mask of Yalung #48

Map Coordinates: x:708 y:627

Location: There is a well at the back side of the house at The Goat’s Lair. Go to it and grapple down to the cave; now take the stairs to the statue and look inside the cell on the left side of the statue to spot the Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #49

Map Coordinates: x:710 y:778

Location: Reach the Sapha Pond and stand at the entrance of the cave. Now go left to the tower. Over there, go to the let side of the tower to find you Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #50

Map Coordinates: x:746 y:673

Location: The north eastern end of the Shinning Minds Seminary has a body lying around on the outside of the corner. The body also has a Mask of Yalung.

Mask of Yalung #51

Map Coordinates: x:753 y:709

Location: You have to reach the white building at the given coordinates but in order to get there, you should start at x:755 y:702 and climb to the top of the hill.

Then get to the ledge that has vines dangling from it and go left. After you have reached a little higher you will spot the white house. Get to it and go in to the western side of the house.

You will find the mask inside the fire pit.

Mask of Yalung #52

Map Coordinates: x:756 y:780

Location: go to x:758 y:783 and grapple up to the ledge. Now go inside the Ska’l Cave and locate a couple of boulders at the back. The Mask of Yalung is on top of the boulders.

Mask of Yalung #53

Map Coordinates: x:759 y:724

Location: You have to reach the Sky Burial at the top most level of the mountain. Get to x:759 y:724 and keep taking the paths upward and finally grapple up to the top.

Once you are there, go to the eastern edge and locate the corpse with the mask on it.

Mask of Yalung #54

Map Coordinates: x:796 y:677

Location: At Medicinal Poacher, go out to the eastern side of the building and locate a cage with a corpse. The mask you are looking for is between the cage and the building.

Mask of Yalung #55

Map Coordinates: x:832 y:682

Location: Get to Asru Cave by going upstream from x:828 y:682. Go to the back side of the waterfall grapple from the ceiling to get to the platform above. You will find a dead gunman and the Mask of Yalung on that platform.

If there is anything that is missing or confusing in the guide, let us know in the comments and we will help you with it.