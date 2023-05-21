Far Cry 4 Mani Wheels Locations ‘Right Tributes Guide



Mani Wheels in Far Cry 4 are wheels that need to be spun in order to unlock an achievement. However, the story has it that they have prayers written on them and spinning the cylindrical wheels actually means that you are offering the prayer to Kyra.

Of course that is in addition to the fact that you would want to spin all 40 of the cylinders if you wish to attain 100 percent completion.

Far Cry 4 Mani Wheels Locations

In Far Cry 4, Mani Wheels are spread all over the map of Kyrat, so you will have to follow the Map Coordinates provided for each of the Mani Wheel to reach the location where you can spin it.

Key Mani Wheel

Mani Wheel #1

Map Coordinates: x:200 y:447

Mani Wheel #2

Map Coordinates: x:219 y:549 (Kalinag the Seeker)

Mani Wheel #3

Map Coordinates: x:254 y:430 (Kyra’s Refuge)

Mani Wheel #4

Map Coordinates: x:262 y:376 (Kyra’s Guidance)

Mani Wheel #5

Map Coordinates: x:296 y:563 (inside the cave at Kyra’s Flower)

Mani Wheel #6

Map Coordinates: x:316 y:609 (Yakshini’s Pleasure)

Mani Wheel #7

Map Coordinates: x:319 y:417 (Chinjan Sherpa Camp)

Mani Wheel #8

Map Coordinates: x:324 y:407 (Kalinag Returned)

Mani Wheel #9

Map Coordinates: x:330 y:706 (Kyra’s Nadi)

Mani Wheel #10

Map Coordinates: x:367 y:471

Mani Wheel #11

Map Coordinates: x:371 y:661 (Bhutan Gati)

Mani Wheel #12

Map Coordinates: x:397 y:398 (Great Drought Chorten)

Mani Wheel #13

Map Coordinates: x:407 y:559 (Kalinag’s Wisdom)

Mani Wheel #14

Map Coordinates: x:408 y:797

Mani Wheel #15

Map Coordinates: x:415 y:688 (Sherpa Scripture Camp)

Mani Wheel #16

Map Coordinates: x:422 y:392 (Kyra’s Respite)

Mani Wheel #17

Map Coordinates: x:423 y:597

Mani Wheel #18

Map Coordinates: x:445 y:470 (Kyra’s Shade)

Mani Wheel #19

Map Coordinates: x:447 y:649

Mani Wheel #20

Map Coordinates: x:466 y:391

Mani Wheel #21

Map Coordinates: x:479 y:546 (Kyra’s Pilgrimage)

Mani Wheel #22

Map Coordinates: x:483 y:458 (Kyra’s Meditation)

Mani Wheel #23

Map Coordinates: x:487 y:790

Mani Wheel #24

Map Coordinates: x:495 y:488 (Chal Jama Monastery)

Mani Wheel #25

Map Coordinates: x:499 y:341

Mani Wheel #26

Map Coordinates: x:503 y:586 (Yakshini’s Sin)

Mani Wheel #27

Map Coordinates: x:509 y:815 (Banashur’s Tranquility)

Mani Wheel #28

Map Coordinates: x:542 y:451

Mani Wheel #29

Map Coordinates: x:555 y:710 (Jalendu Overlook)

Mani Wheel #30

Map Coordinates: x:566 y:747

Mani Wheel #31

Map Coordinates: x:576 y:685 (Garma Palana Spring)

Mani Wheel #32

Map Coordinates: x:605 y:773 (Trethewey’s Cabin)

Mani Wheel #33

Map Coordinates: x:652 y:638 (Kyra’s Shrine)

Mani Wheel #34

Map Coordinates: x:661 y:739 (Nadi Shrine)

Mani Wheel #35

Map Coordinates: x:704 y:713

Mani Wheel #36

Map Coordinates: x:705 y:745

Mani Wheel #37

Map Coordinates: x:731 y:629 (Pathika Shrine)

Mani Wheel #38

Map Coordinates: x:735 y:763 (Visala Shrine)

Mani Wheel #39

Map Coordinates: x:772 y:735 (Garma Springs)

Mani Wheel #40

Map Coordinates: x:811 y:615

