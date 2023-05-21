Far Cry 4 Mohan Ghale’s Journals Locations Guide

Mohan Ghale’s Journals are basically a record of the life events of Ajay Ghale’s father, Mohan Ghale. They take you on the story of the character’s father through war and marriage.

If you are shooting for a 100 percent completion of the game or just looking forward to unlock the achievement attached with the Journals, we suggest you read on!

For more help on Far Cry 4, read our Mani Wheels Locations, Masks of Yalung Locations and Lost Letters Locations.

Far Cry 4 Mohan Ghale’s Journals Locations

Mahon Ghale’s Journals are located at different places all over Kyrat. It is a small red diary which can be found on tabletops, dressers, inside caves and safe houses etc.

If you want some help location them or just don’t want to spend money or time on them otherwise, we have listed all 20 of the journals alongside their specific map coordinates and directions regarding the locations.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #1

Map Coordinates: x:216 y:425

Location: On the coordinates provided, go inside the Banapur Safe House and locate the dresser. You will find the journal on top of the dresser.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #2

Map Coordinates: x:247 y:397

Location: There is a funeral site on the given map coordinates. When you are on the exact spot, look to the left of the door where Bhadra goes; there should be a column on your left that is broken.

The journal is on that column.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #3

Map Coordinates: x:273 y:606

Location: At the Kyrat International Airport, go to the north western edge of the airfield and inside the warehouse. Go to the office and look around for the journal. You can go there directly after Free Willis mission.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #4

Map Coordinates: x:299 y:425

Location: On the coordinates provided you will find a safe house in the Khilana Bazaar. Go inside and locate the dresser, there is a journal on top of it.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #5

Map Coordinates: x:326 y:684

Location: Go to x:362 y:689 coordinates and take the grappling point up; then keep going left (jump and grapple your way) and cross the ravine using the zipline.

Now keep going until you are at the pit of the cave. grapple the ceiling and go lower. There is a journal at the bottom of the pit.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #6

Map Coordinates: x:328 y:432

Location: Go to teh coordinates provided and you will reach the inside of a warehouse. Now look for shelves on the northern side with white packages on top of them.

The journal is on top of the white packages.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #7

Map Coordinates: x:380 y:573

Location: You will reach Shanath Breeders by following the coordinates provided. There, go inside the safe house and look for the journal on the table.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #8

Map Coordinates: x:394 y:504

Location: The given coordinates will take you to Rochan Brick Co. Storage. Once you are there, look for the journal on top of a table inside the safe house.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #9

Map Coordinates: x:398 y:558

Location: Go inside Kalinag’s Wisdom from x:409 y:462 and go to the inner chamber or look for the journal while undertaking The Protector’s Arrival.

Locate thangka fragment and the table on its right side; the journal is on top of that table.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #10

Map Coordinates: x:405 y:669

Location: Go to x:405 y:665 and jump down the shaft into the water. Go inside and look for the journal at the given coordinates.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #11

Map Coordinates: x:406 y:385

Location: Locate the grapple point at x:407 y:377, go up and take the next grappling point to the left; use the grappling points there on to reach the top.

From there, go to the left side across the gap and the chasm using grappling. Look for the Udayagiri Cave on your right side after crossing the chasm. Get rid of the boards at the entrance and fetch the journal from the back end of the cave.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #12

Map Coordinates: x:458 y:573

Location: You will find a shrine at the given coordinates, go to its front side and fetch the journal.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #13

Map Coordinates: x:485 y:788

Location: On the given coordinates, you will find the Lake Visalakhutta. Go to the bottom of the lake and find the journal.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #14

Map Coordinates: x:491 y:524

Location: Go inside the building on the given coordinates and look for a shrine. There is a table in front of it and there is a journal on top of that table.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #15

Map Coordinates: x:505 y:640

Location: The given coordinates will take you to the King’s Bridge checkpoint. Go inside the building and to the first floor. Look for a desk with the journal on top of it.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #16

Map Coordinates: x:510 y:458

Location: You will reach Yalung’s Spine at the given coordinates. Now go to the back end of the cave and grapple up above the opening to a ledge. The journal is on top of that ledge.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #17

Map Coordinates: x:514 y:500

Location: The coordinates are for Khazana Temple; take the tunnel and then take the door on your left (it is half hidden). Inside the room you will find a table with the journal on top of it.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #18

Map Coordinates: x:524 y:577

Location: In Ghale Homestead, go to the back side of the house to the shed. Look around to find the journal.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #19

Map Coordinates: x:560 y:726

Location: Go to x:558 y:734 coordinates and grapple up. Go left and take the second grappling point and keep going until you reach the top. Go uphill towards the boulders to find the journal in the middle of the bigger boulders.

Mohan Ghale’s Journal #20

Map Coordinates: x:737 y:884

Location: At the end of the game you will be at Lakshmana, if you spare Pagan Min, a cutscene will appear and you will end up in a room with a shrine and a table. The journal is on top of the table.

If there is anything missing or confusing in the guide let us know in the comments below; we will be more than happy to help you!