Far Cry 3 Signature Weapons Unlock guide contains all the unique one of a kind weapons in the game that you can’t just find from random locations and need to work hard to get.

Far Cry 3 Signature Weapons Unlock

Though the weapons available in stores and vending machines in Far Cry 3 offers quite a punch, they just aren’t enough if for those perfectionists who want to 5-star rated weaponry.

Then it’s a good thing, there are a set of signature hidden weapons in the game, which require some traveling and exploration for unlocking, but they meet that 5-star requirement and have the required firepower to take out the meanest and craziest pirate on Rook Island.

For more help on Far Cry 3, read our Hunting, Memory Cards and Letters of the Lost Locations Guide. Following are the special Signature Weapons, along with their description and the requirements:

AMR

Sniper Rifle

“A customized Z93 with extended magazine, high power scope, and custom paint. Fires an explosive, penetrating round. Enhanced for damage at long range.”

Requirement:

20 Relics

Cost:

$4800

Bull Shotgun

Shotgun

“A customized M133 shotgun with extended shell capacity, and custom paint. Enhanced for damage.”

Requirement:

10 Relics

Cost:

$3010

Bushman

Assault Rifle

“A customized P416 with optical scope, extended magazine, suppressor, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and damage.”

Requirement:

Activate all Radio Towers

Cost:

—

Cannon

Pistol

“A customized .44 Magnum with extended barrel, optical sight, 6 round chamber, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and damage”

Requirement:

Uplay reward code redeem

Cost:

—

Japanese Tanto

Melee

“The tanto is a Japanese dagger that was carried by the samurai. Wielding one of these will increase the damage dealt in melee combat.”

Requirement:

6 Letters of the Lost

Cost:

—

Ripper

LMG

“A customized MKG with optical scope, extended magazine, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy, damage, and low recoil.”

Requirement:

6 Trials of the Rakyat

Cost:

$4200

Shadow

Pistol

“A customized 1911 pistol with a larger magazine, silencer, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and stealth.”

Requirement:

Liberate 17 Outposts

Cost:

$2800

Shredder

SMG

“A customized Vector .45 ACP with reflect sight, suppressor, extended magazine, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and damage.”

Requirement:

Collect 10 Memory Cards

Cost:

$3275