Far Cry 3 Signature Weapons Unlock guide contains all the unique one of a kind weapons in the game that you can’t just find from random locations and need to work hard to get.
Though the weapons available in stores and vending machines in Far Cry 3 offers quite a punch, they just aren’t enough if for those perfectionists who want to 5-star rated weaponry.
Then it’s a good thing, there are a set of signature hidden weapons in the game, which require some traveling and exploration for unlocking, but they meet that 5-star requirement and have the required firepower to take out the meanest and craziest pirate on Rook Island.
For more help on Far Cry 3, read our Hunting, Memory Cards and Letters of the Lost Locations Guide. Following are the special Signature Weapons, along with their description and the requirements:
AMR
Sniper Rifle
“A customized Z93 with extended magazine, high power scope, and custom paint. Fires an explosive, penetrating round. Enhanced for damage at long range.”
Requirement:
20 Relics
Cost:
$4800
Bull Shotgun
Shotgun
“A customized M133 shotgun with extended shell capacity, and custom paint. Enhanced for damage.”
Requirement:
10 Relics
Cost:
$3010
Bushman
Assault Rifle
“A customized P416 with optical scope, extended magazine, suppressor, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and damage.”
Requirement:
Activate all Radio Towers
Cost:
—
Cannon
Pistol
“A customized .44 Magnum with extended barrel, optical sight, 6 round chamber, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and damage”
Requirement:
Uplay reward code redeem
Cost:
—
Japanese Tanto
Melee
“The tanto is a Japanese dagger that was carried by the samurai. Wielding one of these will increase the damage dealt in melee combat.”
Requirement:
6 Letters of the Lost
Cost:
—
Ripper
LMG
“A customized MKG with optical scope, extended magazine, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy, damage, and low recoil.”
Requirement:
6 Trials of the Rakyat
Cost:
$4200
Shadow
Pistol
“A customized 1911 pistol with a larger magazine, silencer, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and stealth.”
Requirement:
Liberate 17 Outposts
Cost:
$2800
Shredder
SMG
“A customized Vector .45 ACP with reflect sight, suppressor, extended magazine, and custom paint. Enhanced for accuracy and damage.”
Requirement:
Collect 10 Memory Cards
Cost:
$3275