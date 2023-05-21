Far Cry 3 Letters of the Lost Locations Guide

The main island in Far Cry 3 is more than meets the eye and holds many secrets. This guide focuses on one such secret and will help you with Far Cry 3 Letters of the Lost locations so you can collect all these letters.

Far Cry 3’s mystifying island is more than just an ordinary piece of rock filled with pirates and rebels. A casual observation and some careful listening easily depict that the place is full of rich history, be it ancient legends or historical events.

One of these is the attempt of the Japanese to occupy these lands during World War II, and though the effort failed with plenty of consequences, it left behind a lot of mysteries. One of these comes in the form of the Letters of the Lost, remnants of the Japanese occupants.

These undelivered letters still rest with their now-deceased owners, who are scattered all over the island. This guide will help you get the letters and unravel the enigmas that surround the occupation.

Far Cry 3 Letters of the Lost Locations

Swinji’s Letter

This letter is located east of Badtown, north of a pirate camp. There is an entrance to a bunker, hidden in the rock wall off to the side of the road. Walk into the bunker, and you should find the corpse and letter in the second lookout room.

Hayato’s First Letter

This is also located east of Badtown, though a little further east. There is a road bridge there, and next to it is a cave with a bit of water running into it. Go into the cave and swim through the water. At the end of it you will find a corpse and the letter.

Mori’s Letter

Go northeast of the Amanaki Town, beyond the radio tower. You should come across a lowly situated cave in field just near a downhill-going side road that goes off the main road. Head inside the cave and get the letter.

Ren’s Letter

Ren’s letter can be found on an almost island-like peninsula on the northwestern part of the map. The area has a Cassowary icon on it when zoomed in, so it shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

Head over there, and you’ll find several ruins. You have to go to the southernmost ruin there and check its eastern side. In the left chamber are the corpse and the letter.

Hyogo’s Letter

This letter is located in an area southwest of the peninsula on which Ren’s letter is found. It is north of the radio tower located there.

There is a large artillery gun near the bay. Follow the path with it to get to the bunker. Inside the first room is the letter.

Mogi’s First Letter

This letter is quite difficult to find. It is located east of the Amanaki Outpost. What makes this letter difficult to find is the fact that it is in a cave located on the underside of a road.

The only visible thing from above is the tip of an artillery gun located near the entrance of the cave. The road there is on top of the eastern hill. Once you spot the barrel tip of the artillery gun, jump down and go inside the cave. You can find the letter on the right.

Sato’s Letter

This letter is found near a canon, which is located between the Mosquito Yard encampment and the Northview Gas encampment, relatively closer (and hence slightly southeast) to the Northview Gas.

The canon is facing the waters and is in a large, exposed field. Check the canon’s base to find the letter.

Mogi’s Third Letter

Mogi’s Third Letter is found on the northernmost tip of the island. It is located in a hut-like bunker with a couple of guards near it.

Go inside the bunker and down the stairs. Then enter in the first doorway to the left. You can find the letter in this room.

Mogi’s Fourth Letter

This letter is located between the Hubert Shore Power encampment and the Hubris Farm encampment. The place is overlooking the road.

You should look for planks sticking out of the hill while on the road. Go to the plank area and look under it to see some boxes and also the letter.

Tadao’s First Letter

Tadao’s first letter is found in a bunker located west of the Radio Tower found near The Neck’s Diner camp. You will find the letter in the northernmost room of the bunker.

Tadao’s Second Letter

Tadao’s second letter can be found south of The Neck’s Diner camp in the ruins. In order to find the ruin; go south on the coast and turn on to the right path. Go through the entrance and you will find the letter in the second room.

Hayato’s Second Letter

Hayato’s second letter can be found in a ruin south of Nat’s Repairs camp. The letter can be found in a ruin on the east side of the top of the peninsula.

Hayato’s Third Letter

The third letter can be found south of the Harmanse Gas and Repair camp. You can find the letter in a bunker at the top of the hill. You will also be able to find bunkers at the bottom and middle of the hill. Make sure you head to the very top. Go past the doorway and you will find the letter to your left.

Hayato’s Fourth Letter

Hayato’s fourth letter is found west of Echo Camp on the southern Island. You can find the camp in a cave that goes into the Earth. Climb down into the pit and you will find the letter.

Masahiro’s Letter

This camp can be found south-east of Echo Camp. There is a letter on a dead body found left of the cannon.

Hurk’s First Letter

Hurk’s first letter can be found to the far east of Alpha Cam. You will find a cannon and the remains of a building, go into the building and you should find the letter up against a wall.

Hurk’s Second Letter

Hurk’s second letter can be found south of the Longshore View camp. There is a plateau with a scavenger parked on it and behind the vehicle you can jump to the entrance of a bunker. Go through the hallway and you will reach a room with the letter inside.

Hurk’s Third Letter

The third letter can be found under a house east of Gaztown near a cliff. You will find a small shed at the back of the house which is a secret entrance to an underground tunnel. You will find the letter at the end of the tunnel.

Hurk’s Fourth Letter

Hurk’s fourth letter can be found in a bunker east of the East Ridge Camp. The bunker is next to the shoreline. Go into the bunker on the west and head downstairs. You will find a letter with a body on a mattress

Following are the exact coordinates for all these letters:

Key

Map Location

Coordinates: (X,Y)

Letter #1

North Island

Coordinates: X: 435, Y: 646

Letter #2

North Island

Coordinates: X: 363, Y: 710

Letter #3

North Island

Coordinates: X: 460, Y: 767

Letter #4

North Island

Coordinates: X: 380, Y: 741

Letter #5

North Island

Coordinates: X: 530, Y: 742

Letter #6

North Island

Coordinates: X:601, Y:621

Letter #7

North Island

Coordinates: X: 682, Y: 811

Letter #8

North Island

Coordinates: X: 630, Y: 646

Letter #9

North Island

Coordinates: X: 633, Y: 602

Letter #10

North Island

Coordinates: X: 703, Y: 575

Letter #11

North Island

Coordinates: X: 799, Y: 750

Letter #12

North Island

Coordinates: X: 801, Y: 756

Letter #13

North Island

Coordinates: X: 778, Y: 619

Letter #14

North Island

Coordinates: X: 603, Y: 458

Letter #15

South Island

Coordinates: X: 471, Y: 418

Letter #16

South Island

Coordinates: X: 529, Y: 400

Letter #17

South Island

Coordinates: X: 408, Y: 499

Letter #18

South Island

Coordinates: X: 375, Y: 315

Letter #19

South Island

Coordinates: X: 237, Y: 426

Letter #20