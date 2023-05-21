Since Far Cry 3 takes place on a tropical island, you are bound to find various kinds of animals on it. This Far Cry 3 Hunting guide will help you track and hunt them all for their pelts and other materials.

Instead of avoiding these animals; your priority should be hunting them. Hunting animals has several advantages. For example, you will need the skin of these animals for crafting and making upgrades for your weapons. Furthermore, you can manipulate these animals and turn them on your foes under special circumstances.

On top of that, animals interact with each other also. So expect to see a deer being chased around by a tiger during your stay on the island!

To learn all about the children of Mother Nature read on. For more help on Far Cry 3, read our Crafting Recipes, Weapons and Skills Tree Guide.

Far Cry 3 Hunting

Use a sniper or a bow for normal animals and to hunt down sharks. It is recommended you use weapons that deal a great amount of damage for fierce predators such as a shotgun.

A great way to find predators in Far Cry 3 is to clear certain enemy bases where you will find various predators caged.

Harmless Animals

These animals will not attack you on sight so no worries.

Wild Boar

You can find this animal on the Northern Islands or the Southern Island. Taking the Wild Boar down is relatively easy.

They roam around the woodlands minding their own business. However, if you attack them, they will counter attack. Leopards find these fellows very delicious. So use Wild Boars as a lure for leopards.

Buffalo

The buffalo can be found strolling around on the Northern or Southern Island. Hunting down the buffalo requires some skill but not much. Most buffalos can be found near water.

If you agitate them, they prove to be a worthy adversary. You need a powerful gun to kill them off quickly as they can take some punishment. Dead buffalos are excellent lure for tigers.

Cassowary

Cassowary can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Killing them is quite easy. Bullets are more than enough.

Bird Of Paradise

This bird can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Hunting these birds down is very easy.

Deer

This mammal can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Killing them is simple enough. You just have to approach them very stealthily.

Utilize bow and arrow against these poor creatures. This way, you can avoid detection by the rest of the herd. Moreover, you can use the deer corpse as a lure for predator animals like bears.

Dog

Man’s best friend is skipping around Northern or Southern Island. Killing your friends is easy enough.

Galapagos Tortoise

The tortoise is chilling and relaxing on either the Northern Islands or the South Island. Hunting them is easy as they can’t seem to outrun you. A simple arrow does not kill it because of the thick shell therefore, it is obligatory to use a gun against it.

Goat

Goats can be found wondering around the Northern or Southern Island. Like in real life, goats are not hard to kill in Far Cry 3.

Macaque

These slippery customers can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Hunting them down is easy enough. These monkeys mind their own business but can be kept as pets.

Pig

It can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Killing them is very easy.

Tapir

They can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. They can be killed off easily.

Vulture

This scavenger bird can be found on either the Northern or Southern Island. Needless to say these vultures are found in the air above ground.

They can be killed easily. First, you need to lure them down by using any sort of meat; fresh or not. These guys are not picky when it comes to food.

After that use long-range weapons to kill them. Getting too close to them will scare them away.

Black Eagle

These Black Eagles can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Naturally they are found in air. They can be hunted down easily.

White Belly Tapir

They are used to craft the extended munitions pouch and are a rare prey animal.

Yellow Neck Cassowary

This unique animal is needed to craft an Extended Fuel Sling and needs to be killed with a sniper rifle

Predator Animals

These animals will attack you on sight so be cautious.

Black Bear

These bears can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. They are harder to kill so come prepared. They can be found near cave entrances and rivers. A deer corpse is a good lure for them.

Black Panther

This speedy fellow can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. Hunting them down is extremely tricky.

Blood Komodo

This giant-ass lizard can be found on the Northern or Southern Island. It packs a huge punch so be very careful when you are up against it.

Crocodile

These reptiles are found on either the Northern Islands or the Southern Island. Funnily enough they are on land rather than being in water.

Killing them is a slight challenge but nothing too hard. Keep a lookout for them near lakes and rivers. Crocodiles lie in wait and try to ambush you at the first chance they get.

Dingo

Australian wild dogs, dingo also feature in Far Cry 3. They can be found in either the Northern or the Southern Island.

Killing them is easy but it is not to be taken lightly as they are very agile and fast. It is best that you use an automatic weapon against them. They enjoy pig so use carrion to lure them out.

Komodo Dragon

It can be found on the Northern Islands or the South Island. It is not that hard to kill. The dragon can be found both in plains and near water.

If you get to close to it, the dragon will become hostile otherwise it remains passive. Dead goat meat is the best lure for the Komodo dragon.

Leopard

This octane fueled, high speed animal can be found on the Northern Islands or the South Island. It is extremely hard to kill. Leopards are like the animal ninjas in this game.

They hide in the woodlands and attack very quietly and quickly. Therefore, it is best to use an automatic machine against them. Remember that you can lure the leopards out of their cover by leaving deer corpses out in the open.

Snake

This poisonous reptile is slithering around the Northern or Southern Island. It is easy enough to kill.

Tiger

This cat is found roaming around the Northern or Southern Island. It is easier to kill than a leopard or panther.

Rabid Dog

Rabid Dogs are sick and will attack anything that moves. They have a dying appearance and they are extremely aggressive. They’re swift and agile as well so keeping your aim on a pack of these is definitely going to be a challenge.

Sumatran Tiger

The name Tiger should scream danger in and of itself. They are highly aggressive and some animals you should approach more towards the end-game. You will have to get a powerful weapon to kill tigers, and in order to lure them; try buffalo corpses.

Golden Tiger

The Golden Tiger is needed to craft the extended ammo pouch. Its hide is valuable and it is extremely dangerous and hard to kill compared to other animals.

Undying Bear

The Undying Bear is a rumor (or is it?), you will need to kill this piece of monstrosity with a shotgun in order to craft the Extended Loot Rucksack. It can be found on the Rock Island.

One Horn Buffalo

The One Horn Buffalo is required to craft the extended wallet and needs to be killed with a shotgun. This is a strong animal and definitely one of the tough ones so make sure you’re packing some fire power before you face off against this guy.

Albino Crocodile

The Albino Crocodile isn’t exactly a pre-requisite for crafting anything but can be killed with a machete

Sea Life

You can find these creatures only underwater.

Sea Turtle

This turtle can be found either on the Northern or the Southern Island. It is very easy to kill.

Maneater

This nasty piece of work can be found in Northern or Southern Island. It presents a bit of a challenge.

Manta Ray

This alien looking sea creature can be found in the Northern or Southern Island. It is impossible to hunt the manta ray. Furthermore, it can only be found in the deep sea.

Moray Eel

This sea snake thingy is swimming around Northern or Southern Island. It is a bit tricky to kill but nothing too hard.

The Eel stays within the coral reef. Furthermore, it tries to drown its foe when it gets a hold on it rather than biting it. So if you spot an Eel, it is best that you shoot it first before jumping into the water.

Great White Shark

The greatest predator in the sea can be in the Northern or Southern Island. It is a thoroughly nasty piece of work, very hard to deal with.

Bull Shark

This shark is found near Northern or Southern Island. More specifically they are found in the coral reefs. There is no way you can kill a bull shark.

You can only escape from it. You can do that by diving into deeper waters. If you face numerous bull sharks at once, your death is certain.

The exclusive Predator’s Pack consists of the following animals:

White Tiger

Thylacine (Tasmanian tiger/Wolf)

Black Panther

Red Vulture

Do not forget to leave your hunting tips in the comments below!