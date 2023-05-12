Fallout 76 Power Armor Locations Guide

Power Armor is one of the many cool things in the Fallout series. A lot has been reworked for the Power Armors in Fallout 76 and that is exactly why we have crafted this Power Armors Locations Guide we have found in the game.

Fallout 76 Power Armor Locations

As is the case with many Fallout games, FO76 also features Power Armor frames. These frames are independent of the Armor Pieces they are equipped on.

You can equip any kind of Armor Part on any frame. The frame has no level requirement but the armor you equip on that frame does.

Obviously, with great power comes great responsibility, and with Power Armor, you need a lot of energy to run it.

To power a Power Armor, you need a Fusion Core. Fusion Cores can be found all around the world. Apparently, the Fusions Cores last longer than in Fallout 4.

You can rest easy though, the Power Armor pieces are linked to you and you alone and no one else can take them. Here are some of the Power Armor locations in the game.

If you get to a location, and the armor isn’t there, that means someone else has taken that Armor first. If that has happened, though, you can always change your server or wait for the armor to respawn in that location.

Power Armors or PAs, like they’ve functioned in the previous iterations of Fallout; provide maximum resistance against radiation and toxic materials. They will also allot you with slots for increased carrying capacity.

The Forest

Following are the Power Armors that you can find in the first region of Fallout 76:

WV Lumber Co.

You will find the WV Lumber Co. right near the river, in the far north-west of the map. You will find two Power Armors in the warehouse. Be careful, though, Super Mutants have infested the area.

Head a bit northwest from Vault 76, and you will find some settlement behind the huge Ferris Wheel, towards the road 94.

If you still cannot find it, it is close to the border between the Forest and the Toxic Valley. You will find the shed to the south of the homestead where this power suit is waiting for you.

The shed itself might be locked and you’ll need a key to unlock it. You can grab the key off the corpse of the late Lowell Aaronholdt east to the shed, on a small hill, in his bathtub.

Black Mountain Ordnance Works

Can be found North-east of Nuka Cola Plant in one of the locked interiors of a dome You can unlock it by using a key that can be found nearby.

Point Pleasant

The Point Pleasant is located near the Moth-Man Museum, in the western forest. This small town has a shop called the “Bernardo’s”. You will find an abandoned green truck here.

Climb on top of it and then towards the black canopy to gain access to the roof via a hole in the wall. Take the rusted staircase here and then the wooden walkway to hop onto the bridge. You’ll find the Power Armor at the end of the bridge, lying beside a red sofa.

Gorge Junkyard

A Power Armor can be found inside the locked green trailer, amidst the junk.

Morgantown Trainyard

Take a short walk east from Vault 76, and you’ll find the Morgantown Train Yard. Head east from the central tower, of the train yard and you’ll find a train cart that has the USA painted on one of its sides.

A Power Armor can be found southwest of Mama Dolce’s Food Processing facility, in the heavy trapped warehouse on the Power Armor station.

Mama Dolce’s Fujiniya Intelligence Base

A Power Armor can be found here, close to the Mama Dolce’s Food Processing facility’s main room, in the locked Armory Closet.

Grafton Dam

To the north of Morgantown is the Grafton Dam. A Power Armor can be found in a cabin to the left of the dam if you’re moving in from Morgantown.

A Power Armor can be found to the north of road 86B, in Arktos Pharma. Hop over the buses in the garage area to make your way through the opening in the ceiling and to the room where the Power Armor is locked in. Hack the computer to acquire the PA.

A Power Armor can be found in Silva Homestead, inside the silo barn with the tractors and the hay The Power Armor is sitting on the Power Armor station.

New River Gorge Bridge – West

A Power Armor can be found right near the west entrance of the New River Gorge Bridge, in the locked storage below the start of the bridge.

Lewis & Sons Farming Supply

Inside the barn warehouse with the tractor, a Power Armor can be found to the left of the stairs.

Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant

The Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant is located close to The Forest. You’ll find this location to the southwest edge of it. Another thing to notice is that it is west of Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06.

You cannot really miss this plant because, well, it’s in the shape of a bottle. Head inside, find the basement of the plant and you’ll find the power armor in the corner of the big room with a huge yellow machine.

Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

In the plant, look for the building that has army convoys parked outside it. Inside the Energy Plant, the Power Armor can be found inside the locked Security Gate closet, in the basement.

Hornwright Industrial Headquarters

From Charlestown, head northwest across the river and you’ll find Hornwright Industrial Headquarters near the river bank.

The Power Armor is located in the headquarters’ basement, though you’ll have to answer the terminal’s questions to enter. You can find the answers in Motherlode Quest.

A Power Armor can be found in the Wade Airport, in the back corner of the north-east hanger, nearby the flight tower. Another Power Armor can be found at the southwest corner of the runway, inside the blue trailer which you can unlock with lockpick level 2.

Toxic Valley

Toxic Valley is another major region in Fallout 76 that houses plenty of Power Armor in the game. The following are the locations where you can find these PAs:

The Crosshair

A Power Armor can be found just above the road to the cooking station This is a Raider Power Armor and can be seen standing in the narrow corner.

Eastern Regional Penitentiary

Slightly northeast of Vault 76 is Moundsville Penitentiary. You will find the power suit around the center of the penitentiary, in a yellow building. You may find the T50 here that has a Level 40 level requirement.

A Raider Power Armor can be found in the upper mechanic’s room, in the small engine repair shop near the brick tower. The building you’ll be looking for will have a fire escape as well as the words “Man Before Machine” written across the stairs from where you’ll be able to reach the roof and consequently the mechanic’s room.

Black Bear Lodge

A Power Armor is stored inside a small red barn with the fallen tree next to it.

Crashed Space Station

A Raider Power Armor can be found on the upper edge of the crater, just outside a shack.

The Ash Heap Power Armors

The third major region in FO76, the Ash Heap, also contains plenty of Power Armor for you find should you choose to do so:

Camden Park

A Raider Power Armor can be found in the Power Armor station, in the Raider camp.

Belching Betty

A Power Armor can be found inside a small hut with the Fire Marshall Protectron insignia.

The Rusty Pick

You will find it towards the southwest of Charlestown is the Rusty Pick. You can find a Power Armor here, in the basement of this area.

A Power Armor can be found on the south side of central Raider Wall, next to a military tank (APC).

Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine

A Power Armor can be found outside the curve-roofed house, in the Power Armor station.

Mount Blair Trainyard

A Power Armor can be found by the Tinker’s Workbench, south side of the main building.

Mount Blair

A Power Armor can be found in the warehouse with two garages, by an old, rundown pickup.

Rollins Work Camp

A Power Armor can be found outside the camp, attached to a white-orange trailer hut.

The Burning Mine

East of Ash Heap, in the interior of the mine, by the huge red door, you’ll find a Power Armor A Weapons Workbench can be found here too.

Big Bend Tunnel West

A Power Armor can be found to the north-east of Vault 63, towards the road 83A. If you follow the road, you’ll be led up to the Big Bend Tunnel West’s entrance.

A Power Armor can be found inside, locked behind a door. You’ll find the key in the mine on one of the corpses.

You’ll find a Power Armor inside a curve-roofed warehouse, in the corner Power Armor Station.

Red Rocket Filling Station

To the north-west of Vault 63 is road 83. Red Rocket Filling Station can be found just at the corner of the road crossing between road 83 and 84. A Power Armor can be found behind the main building.

A Power Armor can be found standing near robot parts, just southeast of the caravan You can see you’re close if you see two chevron road barriers nearby.

Garrahan Mining Headquarters

A Power Armor can be found in the “Testing Control and Assessment Area” Some of the Power Armor pieces can be found in the surrounding rooms too An Excavator Power Armor will also be rewarded for completing the Miner Miracles.

Savage Divide Power Armors

Savage Divide in Fallout 76 has plenty of Power Armor for you to find in the game:

Site Bravo

A Power Armor can be found here in the Storage Area.

Seneca Gang Camp

A Power Armor can be found close to the cooking station, near the yellow machine.

Wendigo Cave

A Raider Power Armor can be found at the foot of the tunnel.

Pleasant Valley Cabins

A Raider Power Armor can be found in the middle of the Raider’s “arena”.

Cliffwatch

A Raider Power Armor can be found standing at the foot of a skull spike, below the Raider tower.

New Appalachian Central Trainyard

To the north of Greenbiar Resort, you’ll find the New Appalachian Trailyard. A Power Armor can be found on the platform in the main building.

On the east side of the farm, alongside Route 105 near a small Raider blockade.

Site Alpha

A Power Armor can be found in the Storage Area, next to the Tinker’s Workbench.

Blackwater Mine

A Raider Power Armor can be found in the Power Armor Station.

Middle Mountain Cabins

A Raider Power Armor can be found in the locked security area of the generator room.

Emmett Mountain Disposal Site

A Power Armor can be found in the Power Armor Station.

Ripper Alley

A Raider Power Armor can be found up the hill next to a small lookout.

National Isolated Radio Array

A Power Armor can be found inside the large metal warehouse with the two flags.

US-13C Bivouac

In the exterior tent camp.

Solomon’s Pond

A Power Armor can be found next to the blue pond pump machinery.

Huntersville

A Power Armor can be stripped off a dead Brotherhood of Steel soldier, in the grass by the graveyard. Another Power Armor can be found in a Power Armor Station

Site Charlie

A Power Armor can be found in the Storage Area, near the Tinker’s Workbench.

R&G Station

A Power Armor can be found behind the station, inside the locked green trailer A key can be found nearby.

Lucky Hole Mine

A Power Armor can be found behind the chained door, at the entrance of the mine.

Federal Disposal Field HZ-21

A Raider Power Armor can be found inside the main concrete family building, on the Power Armor Station.

Johnson’s Acre

A Raider Power Armor can be found on the high rock promontory with the skeletons.

The Mire

The Mire has plenty of Power Armor in Fallout 76. Following is every piece of Power Armor that you find.

Dolly Sods Wilderness

A Power Armor can be found southeast of the lodge with the broken pickup.

Crevasse Dam

A Raider Power Armor can be found inside the locked green trailer, in the road area by two buildings.

Thunder Mountain Power Plant and Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard

A Power Armor can be found on the Power Armor Station to the right. An armor piece can also be found in the yard, outside the power plant, in a tent on a table.

Dyer Chemical

A Power Armor can be found in the Power Armor Station on the Sewers interior area.

Treehouse Village

A Power Armor can be found on the eastern edge of the living room platform.

Hawke’s Refuge

A Raider Power Armor can be found on the connecting wood platform northwest of the cavern.

Sunday Brothers’ Cabin

A Power Armor can be found in the wooden barn with the workbenches.

Big B’s Rest Stop

A Power Armor can be found in the Power Armor station.

Camp Venture

A Power Armor can be found standing on the Brotherhood of Steel plate, close to the middle of their base.

Cranberry Bog

Cranberry Bog is the final major region that you will come across in Fallout 76. Following are the locations where you can find all the Power Armors located in Cranberry Bog.

Kerwood Mine

A Power Armor can be found inside the mine, south of Industrial Trunk.

Firebase Major

The Power Armor can be found just on the outskirts of the eastern tent.

Firebase LT

You will find it right outside the east tent, near a low wall.

The General’s Steakhouse

A Power Armor can be found in the metal shed that’s full of Gnomes.

RobCo Research Center

A Power Armor can be found in the Robco Research Center, to the direct north of Watoga, through the highway road 65.

A Raider Power Armor can be found standing by the broken truck cab.

Quarry x3

A Power Armor can be found standing outside the orange-white trailer hut.

Fort Defiance

A Power Armor can be found off a fallen Brother of Steel soldier to the left of the main entrance. Another can be found on the steps of the main entrance. A third one can be found on the defense wall near the vertibird tail.

The fourth one can be found on the Power Armor Station.

Appalachian Antiques

A Power Armor can be found between two chairs, on the front porch.

Big Bend Tunnel East

You will find it right outside the tunnel entrance, inside the right Power Armor station.

Watoga Civic Center

A Power Armor can be found on a wooden board in the western corner, between two Brotherhood of Steel flags.

Watoga Transit Hub

A Power Armor can be found behind the information desk, inside a locked generator room.

Watoga Emergency Services

Head to the town of Watoga and you’ll find the Emergency Services Building close by. A Power Armor spawns every now and then at the rooftop.

A Power Armor can be scrapped off a dead Brotherhood of Steel soldier, by the broken vertibird wing. Another can be found standing by the crashed vertibird Some say the Power Armor can be found standing on the cracked corner sidewalk though

Watoga Shopping Plaza

You’ll find a Power Armor near the big tower of Watoga. Watoga is located to the far southeast of the map. By the big tower, you’ll see signs of a fight and a crashed Vertibird. The power armor is on the floor right beside the Vertibird.

A Power Armor can be found on the roof’s southeast corner.

Firebase Hancock

A Power Armor can be found between two orange-white trailer huts.

Lost Home

A Power Armor can be found next to the sleeping bag.

Survey Camp Alpha

A Power Armor can be found on the Power Armor Station. Another can be found off a dead Brotherhood of Steel soldier, near the low defense wall

Drop Site V9

To the south-east of Watoga, you’ll find a Drop Site V9. The Power Armor should be sitting here somewhere.

A Power Armor can be scrapped off a dead Brotherhood of Steel soldier, at the entrance of Scorchbeast cavern. Another Power Armor can be found on the ruined metal stairs, the right side of the Scorchbeast cavern.

Forward Station Delta

A Power Armor can be found on the Power Armor Station.