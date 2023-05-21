Fallout 76 Random Encounters and Miscellaneous Quests Guide

Among its Main Story and Daily Quests for the grind aspect, Fallout 76 has many Misc. Quests. Our Fallout 76 Random Encounters and Misc. Quests Guide will help you access and complete these missions as well as the rewards. The latter is usually always a stash of sorts, however.

Fallout 76 Random Encounters and Misc. Quests

In addition to Misc. Quests in FO76, we have also outlined Competitive Multiplayer Quests and Random Encounters in Fallout 76. A majority of these Fallout 76 Quests are fairly simple so you should have no real difficulty in completing them.

Enemy Hordes

The map will occasionally mark a horde for the player. This area can be avoided altogether or if your trigger finger’s itchy can be jumped into.

Once a player initiates their fight with the horde, a leader will be marked. This leader has to be killed for the enemies in the horde to stop respawning. Which they will do indefinitely otherwise.

Supply Drops

A Vertibot drops a supply cache every now and then before taking to the sky again. These drops are marked as a Misc. Quest for any players in the vicinity of the drop. These caches are worth investigating to the useful supplies they usually contain.

Workshop Defense

Besides capturing and claiming a workshop as your own, hanging onto it is a task of its own. A Misc. Quest for players to defend their workshops will appear every now and then for players when their shop is attacked.

These attacks can be from either other players or local wildlife. Defending them successfully is a good way to get loot like plans. And setting up automated defenses is recommended.

Competitive Multiplayer Quests

Hunter Hunted

This PvP Misc. Quest is accessed by selecting the “Hunter Hunted” channel in your Pip-Boy. Once the frequency of three players sync up, the game initiates. Rules being very similar to some of the old Assassin’s Creed multiplayer titles.

A player becomes both the predator of one opponent and the prey of the other. Game acting as a triangle of cat and mouse between the three. The hunter with the most kills on their hunted wins.

Monster Mash

A competition with up to six players to collect candy and complete a series of objectives before the end of a time limit.

The rewards for this game include random ammo, a random aid item, a random plan/armor/weapon/mod, and the chance of winning a Legendary Weapon or Legendary Armor.

The Battle That Never Was

This is a form of team deathmatch where the players pick the team of either the union or confederates. Taking part in a mock Civil war. The team with the most kills, both player and robot kills, wins.

The rewards for completing this quest include Black Powder Ammo, a Black Powder Pistol, Civil War Clothing, random ammo, a random aid item, and the chance for a Legendary Weapon or Legendary Armor.

Miscellaneous Quests

Clear Out the New Gad

This quest can be located in the New Gad. Involves defeating marked enemies in the area.

Clear Out the Flooded Trainyard

It is located in the Flooded Trainyard. Same as the Gad but with an elite enemy that needs to be killed

Clear Out Watoga Emergency Services

It is located in Watoga Emergency Services, the objective is the same as the Gad, down to the elite enemy.

Clear Out Watoga Civic Center

It is located in the Watoga Civic Center, the objective is the same as the Gad, down to the elite enemy.

Collect and Hold Whitespring Holotapes

It is located in the Whitespring Resort, involves collecting 10 Holotapes by searching the area

Contact Miss Annie

It is located in Wavy Williard’s water park, speak to Miss Annie to trigger the cold case side quest.

Discover Garahan Mining Innovation

It is located in the Garahan Mining HQ. Investigating the location triggers the Miner Miracles quest.

Explore Hornwright Industrial HQ

It is located in Charleston. Entering the HQ and accessing a terminal triggers the Motherlode side quest

Find Grafton Mayor’s Office

It is located in the Morgantown airport terminal. This quest takes players to Grafton in the Toxic Valley to find it.

Bring Music Back to Summersville

It is located in Summersville. This quest is completed by proceeding to marked locations and activating the Jukeboxes found there.

Find the Church

It is located in Charleston. This quest relates to the Bell toll daily event.

Investigate the Berkeley Springs

It is located in Berkely Springs. This quest wraps up by speaking with Chloe and initiates the Playtime side quest.

Investigate Ella’s Bunker

It is located in Ella Ame’s bunker. Accessing the terminal inside the bunker initiates the Organic Solution Quest

Investigate Harper’s Ferry

It is located in Harper’s Ferry. Using any of the terminals here initiates the “Tracking Unknowns” side quest.

Investigate Gate Terminal

It is located in Harper’s Ferry. Using any of the terminals here initiates the “Tracking Unknowns” side quest.

Investigate the House

It is located in Monongah. Access the terminal and begin the data upload. Picking up the syringer nearby starts a quest.

Investigate the Shack

It is located at the Hunter’s Shack. Access the terminal inside the shack and “upload data” to start “Queen of the hunt”

Investigate the Southern Belle Motel

It is located at the Southern Belle Motel. Speaking to the Boomer inside initiates the “Idle explosives” quest

Investigate the Trailer

It is located at Tygart Water treatment. Loot and listen to the ‘message for Jeff” Holotape to initiate the “Ecological balance” quest

Find Jangles

It is located at the Tyler County Fairgrounds. You just need to find Jangles the moon monkey toy.

Kill Unruly Ghouls at Whitespring

It is located at the Whitespring resort. Kill all the ghouls wearing golfer clothes.

Kill a Wendigo

It is located at the Freddy Fear’s House of Scares. While killing the Wendigo make sure to wear a clown mask.

Find Responder Supply Caches

It is located at the Morgantown Trainyard. The quest concludes by finding all three caches in the Trainyard.

Find Dutchess’ Stash

It is located at Welch. Track down and retrieve the left behind loot of a pre-war crime-lord named the Dutchess.

Find Shelby O’Rourke’s shack

It is located at the Hunter’s shack. It then starts a quest “Queen of the Hunt”.

Play Music on the Rooftops of Beckley

It is located at Beckley. Climb to the rooftops and play each marked instrument to complete the quest.

Reach the Mayor’s Office

It is located at Watoga. Following a radio transmission on your Pip-Boy will lead you to the office and trigger the “Mayor for a day” quest.

Read Scribe Grant’s Terminal

It is located at Fort Defiance. Triggers from reaching the fourth floor of the fort.

Search General’s Steakhouse for Supplies

It is located at the General’s Steakhouse. Just loot the premises.

Search Monongah Mine for Supplies

It is located at Monongah mines. Simply loot the premises

Search the Body

It is located at Appalachia. Take a Holotape off the body to start the “Into the Mystery” quest.

Search the Cabin for Survivors

It is located at the Sunday Brothers’ Cabin. Recover the Holotapes inside to complete the quest.

Retrieve your dropped loot

You can Retrieve your dropped loot from the Last death location.

Sign Up for Advanced Responder Training

It is located at the Morgantown airport terminal. Using the terminal by the Overseer’s cache triggers the “Tentative Plans” quest.

Speak to the Shooting Range Attendant

It is located in Grafton. Appears from approaching the range. Speaking to the attendant triggers the “Target Rich Environment” quest.

Speak with Jack at the Pumpkin House

It is located at the Pumpkin House. Appears when you approach the house. Speaking to Jack triggers the “Trick or Treat” quest

Start Your Training at Camp McClintock

It is located at Camp McClintock. This then starts the main quest, “Back to Basic”.

Talk to the Huntmaster of the Black Bear Lodge

It is located at the Black bear lodge. Head to the lodge basement to speak with the Huntmaster to trigger the “Big game hunt” quest

Tune In to WGRF Grafton Radio

It is located at the Eastern Regional Penitentiary. Use your Pip-Boy to tune in and begin the “Bureau of Tourism” quest.

Visit the Giant Teapot

It is located at The Giant Teapot. Approach and enter the house next to the pot to start the “Strange Brew” quest.

Search Big Bend Tunnel for Survivors

It is located at the Big bend tunnel East/West. Loot all the bodies and containers within the tunnel to complete this quest.

Explore the Charleston Fire Department

It is located at Charleston Fire Department. This then starts the quest “Into the Fire”.

Craft a piece of Armor

This quest is found at Any armor workbench. This then starts the quest “First Contact”.

Craft a Weapon

This quest is found at Any Weapons workbench. This then starts the quest “First Contact”.

Join the Confederates in the Battle That Never Was event

It is found at the Prickett’s Fort and it is associated with a quest “The Battle that Never Was (Versus).

Join the Union for the Battle That Never Was event

It is found at the Prickett’s Fort and it is associated with a quest “The Battle that Never Was (Versus).

Travel encounters

Eyebot Evangelist

A Wandering eyebot, Preacher Levenson that invites you to visit Haven Church to repent.

Eyebot Pied Piper

An eyebot accompanied by radrats playing a tune the flute.

Handy Walker

When on the roads, you’ll come across a Mister handy with four mongrels. These mongrels are lethal and will attack you.

Scorched Patrol

You’ll encounter a group of Scorched in the Forest. Keep an eye on the on that carries a Responder’s note in its inventory.

Wendigo by Night

You can get attacked by a Wendigo once the dusk approaches in-game.

Wild Appalachia encounters

Brahmin Quill Attack

A dead brahmin with spoiled meat, three mysterious quills, and brahmin hide that can be looted.

Lemonade Stand

This comes in the form of an interaction with a mister handy robot named Mr. Squeezy.

Insult Bot

A funny encounter between you and the insult bot. It randomly appears out of nowhere and starts verbally insulting you. Once the insult is over, a note will appear in your inventory of the bot thanking you for taking the insult.

Raider’s Last Laugh

Found on the corpse of the Raider is a Dead raider’s note.

Sleeping Sheepsquatch

A very lethal Sheepsquatch is found sleeping and it will attack you if you disturb its sleep