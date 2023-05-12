Fallout 76 Main Quests Walkthrough Guide

There are many quests in Fallout 76. These quests take players to different locations and they are assigned with different objectives in order to complete quest. This guide will help you in completion of all the quests in Fallout 76.

All of the quests are solo players quests except for the last few quests. You are going to need a few friends to play with otherwise you would not be able to complete them.

Fallout 76 Main Quests Walkthrough

Fallout 76, like its predecessors, is an RPG but a multiplayer one. The best experience of this game comes when playing multiplayer but there is no compulsion, you can play as a lone player too.

This guide will help you go through all the quests and their objectives. You will be able to complete them without any problem. But bear in mind, you are going to need something for the last few quests as they are a hard nut to crack. We have explained each and every quests below.

Reclamation Day

The very first quest in Fallout 76, Reclamation Day, is going to appear in the upper-right corner of your screen after you are done with character creation. Select you Pip-Boy. The objective of this quest is quite simple. You just have to leave vault 76 and enter wasteland.

Keep following the yellow marker as you exit the main door. Head upstairs after taking left. There is black-rim glasses lying on the last table. Acquire those and head towards the vault door. There will be Alderton on your left. Interact with him and leave the vault. Now head towards the Wasteland and the quest is competed.

First Contact

There are two objectives in this quest, finding the Overseer’s C.A.M.P being the first and listening to Overseer’s log and registering as a volunteer is the second.

C.A.M.P

as you get inside the vault, explore the whole environment in a better way. When you are done, head down the Vault-Tec and interact with Mr. Handy robot to know the exact location of Overseer.

Go down and go towards the South. Now keep going along the Router 88 and eventually, you will see a bridge covered with Overseer’s C.A.M.P. you are going to see that C.A.M.P is right above the road junction.

Explore the C.A.M.P. There are a couple of crafting tables lying and they will be used for miscellaneous quests afterwards in the game. Nonetheless, it is the Overseer’s log for what you are here. You have to search it and listen to it. After listening to it, you will come to know that Overseer has moved to Flatwoods sadly.

Flatwoods

to get to the Flatwoods, keep going along the road towards South-West. You are going to cross Green Country Lodge in the way. As you reach the Flatwoods, you will see a church with the Command Post sign outside. Enter that church.

Unfortunately, Overseer will not be there as well but you will find another cache of her. By opening it you will find Overseer’s Holo-tape in which she lays her emphasis on the importance of working with Responders.

Thirst Things First

Tracking down Kesha Mcdermott is the the main objective of this quest. There are other objectives as well including the miscellaneous ones. However, in this particular quest of Fallout 76, you will focus on the main objective only.

The Search For Kesha Mcdermott

find your way along the river towards West and you will come across the remains of Kesha. By searching the remains, you will find a Holo-tape as well as Water Testing Kit. Using that kit, collect some water. You are going to have quite a lot radiation damage if you jump into the water so better stay on the bank.

Now head towards the Community Garden in the south. You have to collect water from the water pumps near the shed.

It’s Time To Test

go back to Flatwoods Church and get into the makeshift lab. Go to the diagnostic terminal and select “Analyze Water Sample”. You will come to know that you need pure water before you test it. Now that you already have water, you just have to boil it using some wood logs. Near the church there is a graveyard. You will find wood logs there. Search for a cooking station where you can boil water.

Once done with boiling part, now it is time check the self-serve Kiosk. Check your volunteer status and that is the end of this Fallout 76 quest.

Second Helpings

In this quest of Fallout 76, you are required to find Delbert Winters in Flatwoods and this the main objective. There are several other objectives as well followed by the miscellaneous ones too but we will only focus on the main objective here.

Delbert Winters

while searching for Delbert Winters, you will be taken to his trailer which is to the south of town. Enter the trailer and look for Reverend Delbert. You need to access the Delbert’s terminal to get the password. Now that you have the password, you can access all of Delbert’s entries.

Time To Cook

cooking Ribeye Steak is the next part. Get outside the trailer and search the nearby corpses of the Brahmin or just simply execute one. Take the Brahmin’s meat to the cooking station nearby and cook yourself a delicious steak.

Head back to Flatwoods and get into any nearby Kiosk. In this way you will become a full volunteer. On the back of the church, there is a responders Terminal. Go there. Reading the messages there is the last part of quest. Once done reading, your quest is completed.

Final Departure

Knowing about what happened to the Responders is the main focus of this Fallout 76 quest. This quest is going to take you to the Morgantown Airport.

The Airport

keep going along Interstate 59 from Flatwoods towards northeast and you will reach Morgantown Airport. Enter the airport, there is a marked room on the first floor. In that room, you are going to find another Overseer’s cache. You know what to do right? Open that cache and listen to the Overseer’s log.

Investigate

you are then required to conduct a tiny investigation after the report mentions the “Inoculation Project”. Go out and walk past the field-ops tower. Keep following the runway camp and you will come across an area which is marked as Quarantine.

Make your way to the hangars. They will be labelled as “medical”. The second floor has a terminal which you are going to use. Select the “Inoculation Project Announcement”. And this is the end of your quest.

An Ounce of Prevention

In this Fallout 76 quest, you are going to make a vaccine and administer it. You don’t have optional objectives for this quest and this quest requires some extra scavenging and testing too. This one is going to be interesting, isn’t it?

AVR Medical Center

go to the basement of AVR Medical Center. Now you need to go to the right of building’s north entrance. There will be a bunch of Scorchers surrounding the area, so you must be careful. Once you are in the basement, use the AVR Medical Laboratory Terminal and read the “Inoculation Project Overview”.

The Experiment

to conduct an experiment you are going to need some things. To the south of Morgantown Airport there is a place known as Greg’s Mine Supply. You can get things for your experiment from there. Once you go to the south of Morgantown Airport, there will be a house across the street.

At the rear end of the house, there will be the entrance. Directly go to the basement of the house. Keep following the path and eventually you will enter the Greg’s Mine Supply. In the yellow wooden crate inside, you will find a type-T fuse.

Blood Samples

come back to AVR Medical Center. Keep in mind that before installing that fuse, you are required to collect blood samples from different creatures like Feral Ghoul, A Wolf, and a Mole Rat. The objective markers are the things that will take you to these creatures.

Collecting blood samples is the easiest task. Just take down that creature. In the loot window, you will see a collect blood sample option at bottom right.

After collecting the samples, go back to AVR Medical Center. Insert those samples in the centrifuge and insert the fuse that carried along into the fuse box. Use terminal to analyse the collected blood samples.

After the process is completed, you will use the Symptpo-Matic to administer the vaccine. And this will mark the end of this quest.

Into The Fire

The center of this quest dwells in forcing you to join “Fire Breathers”. You have to pass a physical test in order to join them. There are other objectives as well in this Fallout 76 quest.

Pass The Exam

to the southeast of AVR Medical Center, there is Charleston Fire Department. Head there. In order to enter their ranks, you need to clear a knowledge exam known as Fire Breathe Knowledge Exam.

The test is really a piece of cake I would say but in case you don’t want to bother yourself, you can take an answer key from the main office located above or you can just read the notes that are scattered around.

The Fire Breather Training system terminals are used to conduct an exam. Once you feel ready and confident, go to the terminals and choose Knowledge Exam. After you are done with the test, get out of the department and go to the North.

Physical Exam

for the physical exam, you need to search for a terminal in Charleston Herald. Keep to the outskirts of the town. You will see some stairs nearby your objective. Use those stairs, go up and enter a building. Now once you are inside the building, go down one floor and go to your objective straight.

There will be a bridge of scraps. Cross that bridge to get to another building. Go down another floor in the 2nd building and you will notice red painted arrows on the ground. Follow those arrows and they will lead you to yet another building, exactly where your terminal would be.

Use that terminal to conduct physical exam. Once the exam begins, hit button A and run towards the south of Charleston Herald and then press button B. then rush back to hit button A. you only have 3 minutes to do all of this. You also have to avoid the scorches in meantime.

Once you press button A, you will need to go around the outside of the city and reach the exact same stairs that you use to get inside the first building. Now follow the exact path that you used to reach the terminal. Go to the terminal again and your physical exam will be over.

The Final Exam

now comes the last part, the final exam. You are required to go to the Belching Betty. You need to listen to the Final Exam Briefing holo-tape which is in your inventory. Pick up your stuff get yourself ready and enter the mine.

After you’re inside the mine, there will be terminal to the right of a locked door. Use that terminal to unlock the door. Keep following the path and you will find a Fork along the way on the road. There will be two paths dividing up. You can choose either of them as both of them will take you to the same destination. Beware that both of them has resistances of their own kinds.

Once you push the emergency beacon fight your way to the surface and talk to Bernie. Head back to Charleston Fire Department and register yourself in the Fire Breather’s computer system.

Now head to the room right next to the terminal which is on the second floor. Press the button to play the priority message and there you go! Your quest is completed.

The Missing Link

In this Fallout 76 quest, players are required to follow the Madigan’s Trail.

Top Of the World

Top of the World is a space located right in the centre of the map. In order to get there you will have to face resistance but no worries, the foes are mostly between level 5 to level 10.

You will need to build Rose’s Signal Repeater in order to make the elevator work and take you to the third floor. Here, you will find out exactly where the Madigan’s Tail ends and only Rose knows what Madigan was up to.

But the problem here is that Rose doesn’t want to disclose what she knows unless you help her. The real story starts from this point when you start completing all the Rose’s quests to keep going.

Once you have completed all the quests given by the Rose, grab the broken uplink from the raider’s Cache. After that you need to go to Mire. So go to Sunnytop Ski and make your way east. You will be leaded to the door of Abbie’s Bunker. There is a terminal which you can hack. Hack it and get inside. And then you go! Another quest completed.

Signal Strength

This is a multi-objective, interesting fallout 76 quest. The main objectives focus on looking for signal repeater schematic, research notes and creating the signal repeater. You don’t have any optional objectives in this quest.

Signal Repeater Schematic

remember in the last quests we had Rose who’d give us objectives in order to help us? Now she wants us to find the signal repeater schematic in order to help us. Head to the north from the Top of the World. Keep going until you reach Seneca Rocks Visitor Center.

To the northwest of the center, there is a motel. Get inside the motel and go to the second floor. You will find Major Darion Jone’s body there and you need to loot it to get the signal repeater schematic and signal repeater notes.

Now the next part is reading the research notes. Upon reading the notes, you will get to know that there are two more objectives and that are to find the parts for the signal repeater. You need to go to the Horizon’s Rest. Enter the wrecked plane there and in the cockpit, you will find your stuff.

Go to the 98 NAR Regional now. You need to look for a busted train to get the second item. On Tinker Bench, you will construct your signal repeater. So find the nearest Tinker Bench.

Now you need to head to the National Isolated Radio Array. The signal repeater that you just constructed, needs to be installed here. In the southwest of the repeater’s location, there is small station. Inside that you will find a terminal which will be used to divert the power to the signal repeater.

You need to select the Auxiliary Component Control and divert power to it. This is how you will divert power to the signal repeater. Now go back to the Top of the World and interact with Rose. This quest is completed.

Flavors of Mayhem

Fallout 76 quest, Flavors of Mayhem, is a relatively longer quest with multiple objectives. There are optional objectives as well. But the good thing is that we will be only focusing on main ones to get through the quest.

Rose’s Syringer

as the name dictates, this one too, is one of the Rose’s quests. You need to go the Top of the World. Head to the 2nd floor and you will find a Weapons Workbench. Access that workbench and go to the Modify Menu to select Rose’s Syringer. After that, you need to modify the Syringer. Rose would have already provided you with the items that are required for the modification.

Time to Test

now you need to apply that Syringer to Yao Guai. You just need to stay alive for 60 seconds and kill it when the effect vanishes off.

Now you need to go to the Tinker’s Workbench. Craft an explosive bait there. Objective marker will be assisting you with finding the items required for crafting. After that you have crafted, get outside and test the explosive bait.

My New Friend

the next thing Rose wants from you is to become friends with a Deathclaw. You need to approach the Deathclaw. Once you are there, press activate button. You will be given two options; either run or fight. If you are to fight, you need to be sure that deathclaw is at a distance from you and you have obstacles in between. So that you have time to unload your weaponry.

Now you need to locate a Super Mutant Camp. Once found, head there to rob something for Rose. Keep following the objective marker.

Now you need to get the Redstag Meat. You will find it at Whispering Resort. Beware there would some monsters as well to take care of. After dealing with them, objective is complete. Go back to the Top of the World to meet Rose.

Key To The Past

Yet another Fallout 76 Rose’s quest with multiple objectives. You are going to visit some old locations as well as some new ones.

The Password

now the Rose wants you to look for 5 fragments of password which would be used to open up a Raid Cache. To find the fragments, use the objective marker and get inside the Blackwater Mine. There will be terminal inside. Use it and select any of the entries except of the last one.

When you go deep down the mine, you will come across a lady named ’Freddie Lang’. Kill her to get the Mine Key fragment. Leave the mine once you get the fragment. Now you need to find another fragment. For that, go to the Trapper’s Camp which is located on Devil’s Backbone.

When you get there you will find out that this fragment is not there. So you follow the road to the west to Huntersville. Right in the centre of the town, you will see a body of Walter Griswold lying. You need to grab the fragment from the body.

Go to the Sunnytop Ski Lanes now but beware, it will be filled with enemies. Enter the area and go left. The objective marker will take you to a room. Listen to the holo-tape and head towards the opposite end of the lodge. Go downstairs and you will see a terminal at the farther end. Use that terminal and choose Inbox. Read “Admin Password Entry” then.

Now you have to go to Palace of Winding Path. Search for Admin Password in a dresser inside the Palace of Winding Path. Now you need to go downstairs. Use holo-tape Duplication Terminal and select “Duplicate from Archives” and then select “Diehard Key Fragment” to create Diehard Key Fragment.

There will be notes in Bolton Greens. You need to search for them. Head towards the Bolton Greens and go to the top floor directly and look for Gourmands Notes. After you find notes, they will direct you back to Savage Divide. Notes will lead you to Gourmand’s key Fragment. This key fragment is found in a place named as Wendigo Cave.

When you get to Wendigo Cave, you will realize that you have to do lots of fighting to get to your objective. Get the key fragment and get out as quick as possible.

To get another key fragment known as Cutthroat Key Fragment, you have to kill a scorcher known as David Thrope and loot him. He is found at Big Fred’s BBQ Shack. A swarm of Feral Ghouls will be there.

Dig Up The Past

now that you have found all the fragments, had back to the Top of the World to meet Rose again. Now she will assign you with another task. She will ask you to find a body of a woman named Rosalynn. She is found at a place known as Charleston Capitol Building.

This place could be filled with many foes so it is better to go prepared. Go to the Charleston Capitol Courthouse and make your way down to the basement. There will be a marked terminal, use that. Choose Doe. J and enter the room aback the terminal.

After that is done, you need to go east to the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort. Get inside the resort and head to the basement. But the door is going to be locked but don’t worry, the key is under the mat. Just enter the cache and there you go! Quest is completed.

Early Warnings

The main objectives of this quest are finding the missing uplink and repairing it. There are other objectives as well.

Abbie’s Bunker

in the north of Mire, there is an Abbie Bunker. Go to that place and enter the room at the back. There will be Tinker’s Workbench, use that. To repair it, select the option “Uplink”.

Now make your way back to the entry room and you will see a Scorched Detection System Terminal. Use that. Now you have to select “Communications Uplink Repaired”. After you are done, get back to listen what Abbie has to say.

Now leave the bunker and get to the Raleigh Clay’s Bunker. There is a terminal to be used to unlock the door. You need to listen to Abbie to know your next objective. There is a marked cabinet inside the bunker along with other 5 cabinets.

Heating Coils

the next part is to collect series of Heating Coils from several location. You will find the first Heating Coil in Raleigh Clay’s bunker. You just need to find a toolbox that is at the end of the hall. Open that toolbox to get your thing.

Get inside the Ame’s Bunker now. There is a room to the South. Enter that room, take the door to the left and look for 2nd Heating Coil there.

There is another toolbox at the Relay Tower LW-B1-22 and Heating Coil is inside it. After collecting your 3rd Heating Coil, head back to the Abbie’s Bunker. Get to the Tinker’s Workbench room. Check the cupboards inside to collect the last two Heating Coils.

You are going to use the Tinker’s Workbench to craft 5 Upgraded Motors. You are required to head back to the SDS Terminal in the main room. Use that terminal and choose the “Upgraded Motors”. There you go! Another quest done.

Reassembly Required

This is the shortest of all the quests in Fallout 76. You just need to get the holo-tape from desk for Rose. Keep walking along the Router 65. The Upgraded motors that you crafted in the previous quest, needs to be installed into Scorched Detectors.

In this way you will upgrade all the Scorched Detectors. Once they all are upgraded, head back to the Top of the World and give that holo-tape that you picked from the desk to Rose. Enter the Abbie’s Bunker to complete the quest.

Coming To Fruition

In this Fallout 76 quest, players are required to upload some data and load a number of Master holo-tape Relay. You are going to visit some old places in this quest.

Abbie’s Bunker

this quest starts while you are inside Abbie’s Bunker. If you have left Abbie’s Bunker then get back there and collect the Master Holo-tape. Now you need to go to the Harpers Ferry. Find the Armory Access Terminal. Insert the holo-tape and play it. This will hack the terminal and it will unlock the door to armory.

In the armoury compound, you need to take a right to the first opening. To open the door one has to use the terminal. Now head upstairs, turn your direction around and you will see some planks that will be used to get to the building ahead.

Make your way to the down floor in next building. You have to use terminal again to open the door. Now leave the building you are in and enter the next one instead. You need to head upstairs and hack the terminal. This will allow access to the Raliegh’s terminal. You need to insert the Master Holo-tape again and listen to it.

Now you need to go the Charleston Capitol Building. Make your way directly to the 3rd floor and find Sam’s Terminal. It will be locked unfortunately. So before going up, go to the basement instead. There is a marked Security Terminal which is to be used in order to unlock Sam’s Terminal. Now go back to third floor to load the Master Holo-tape.

You need to use Master Holo-tape on the terminal again at Relay Tower LW-B1-22. You are required to download some data there and then make your way back to the Abbie’s Bunker. Restart the system in the Bunker. There is a terminal known as Scorched Detection System Terminal. Use that in order to complete the quest.

Defiance Has Fallen

In this quest, you need to locate the Fort Defiance. Firstly, fetch the 1st clue from the Camp Venture. Find the Command Center in the camp’s upper level. It asks for a password to sneak in. interact with the terminal and the objective marker will lead you to the password.

Hunt For the Password

In the lower level of the camp, there is Storage and Supplies building. Go there. Right to the left of the building entrance there are stairs leading to the basement. You need to use the lock-pick in order to get inside. Reach the locked door which is at the end of the floor.

There is a note to the right of the locked door. Upon reading it, an optional objective related to door key will show up. Head to the upper level and enter the building from south of the Command Center Terminal.

Now look for a marked locker because it has the key to the locked door inside it. Once got the key, get to the locked door and open it. There is another note lying on a table. Read it to get the password to the Command Center. Now head back to the Command Center. You are going to use the terminal to insert the password. You are going to have two tales inside. There is another note lying on a table to your back. Read that as well.

Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance is situated in the south-west of Camp Venture. Now you need to make your way to the top of the fort and find circuit breaker to get the power back. After you restore the power, use the ramp outside the room and leave. Come back to the locked door. Read another note and there you go! Another quest down.

Back To Basic

You are going to get tour uniform and series of training courses in Back to Basic quest in Fallout 76. You are going to interact with Master Seargent Gutsy at first. Once done dealing with him, make your way to the first floor foyer and find the Uniform Disbursement Log which is most probably found on top of a desk. Grab it to know the location of the Uniform Voucher.

Leave the place and get to the Barracks. The uniform voucher is found inside. You need to search it because we don’t know exact location since it changes every time. Then you need to go to the first floor foyer. Use the uniform dispenser there to obtain the uniform. Now put on the uniform or equip it I would rather say and make your way back to Master Seargent Gutsy to continue the training.

Agility

the first course is of agility. Terminal is used to start the course. You are given 2 minutes and you need to go through marked obstacles. You are not going to see the next obstacle if you miss the current one. So it is better not to skip/miss any.

Patriotism

you need to dig out the Commie threats to prove your patriotism. You need to search Topher’s, Jimmy’s and Jianjun’s rooms and interact/speak to each one of them. Once done, head back to the terminal and make your point/accusation.

Marksman

You’re given 30 seconds to hit all of your targets. You need to shoot all of them to complete the course.

Live Fire

get to the Live Fire Test Grounds. There will be a wave of foe robots. You need to take down all of them. There will be several waves like that. Once you pass this course, you need to go back to Seargent. In this way, the quest will be completed.

Recruitment Blues

There is laser grid blockage around the elevator. So you cannot use it straightforward. You have to register yourself on Fort’s Security System. Now in order to register yourself, you need to head towards the bulletin board. Keep following the hall and head up to the ramp. If you keep going up the floors you will see another laser grid. There is a terminal nearby. Upon interaction with the terminal, choose “register New Personnel”. But the access will be denied. Now you need to make your way to the other room which is at the end of hall. There is a note labelled as “Squire Evelyn’s Journal”. Read it.

Military-Issue ID

after that you require a military-issue ID. You can only acquire it by completing training at McClintock Camp. Rush towards the mentioned camp to get the ID. The next part is to print the ID.

Head to the Charleston Capitol Building. Inside the building there is a spot known as Charleston Capitol DMV building. Enter that place and there will be a terminal. Use it and select “Government ID Application”. You need to fill the information.

Get to the DMV Bot B2. Use the printer and print a number and head to the centre of the room where you will see computer terminal. Choose “Boot-up Department B”. Robots will get to work and meanwhile you will be fighting the monsters till your number comes.

Right when your number comes, you need to head to the DMV Bot B2 and get outside the building. Follow the objective marker which will lead to you an old mailbox from where you will extract an old junk mail and come back to the DMV building. Give that old junk mail to the Bot B2 and it will ask you to get another form.

Leave the DMV building and go to the Charleston Capitol Courthouse. The form is in the basement. When you will take that form to the Bot B2, it will tell you that you have been mistakenly at the wrong department.

Now you will repeat the steps. Use the printer and print a number and head to the centre of the room where you will see computer terminal. Choose “Boot-up Department C”. Robots will get to work and meanwhile you will be fighting the monsters till your number comes.

When your number comes, the Bot will be on coffee break. You will have to keep patience till the break is over. After break, it will ask you to grab your birth certificate. Now to investigate the error, use the terminal.

When done, make your way to the rooms that are on south of the building and find Governer’s Seal. This Seal is to be used to stamp your documents. Once stamped, return to the bot and it will take your photo and you will be able to get your ID.

Head back to the Fort Defiance. Reach the top floor, use the terminal, select “register New Personnel”, the select “Scan Military card”. Now you have been bestowed with brotherhood. Head to the fourth floor, you can use elevator as well. Use the terminal there and select “Urgent: Touchdown Recovery”. Here you go, quest is completed.

Belly Of the Beast

In this Fallout 76 quest, Belly of the Best, you will need Brotherhood Emergency Transponder Radio. Make your way to the waypoint. You are going to use the radio to get the signal strength once you enter the boundaries of quest.

Transponder Locations

at the centre of the circle, there is a bridge and your 1st transponder will lying atop of it.

There is a crashed aircraft and the 2nd transponder is lying right next to it.

At the Survey Camp Alpha, there is a crashed aircraft and the 3rd transponder is right next to it.

At the Drop Site V9, you will find 4th transponder. Now make your way to Glassed Caverns.

This is a dangerous location. But you can’t escape it because it is here where you will find 5th transponder. Confront the Scorchbeast and its minions. Once defeated, look for the transponder and return to where you started, Fort Defiance.

Climb up to the fourth floor or use elevator to use the Taggedy’s Terminal. Select “Ultimate Solution” and your quest is completed.

Uncle Sam

In this quest, go to Quin’s Carter’s office in Charleston. There is note about Quinn’s visit. Read it and make your way through the trash dump to the elevator door.

The dweller is looking for Sam using the Carter’s notes. The dweller has to make his way through the Mire to reach Sam Blackwell’s bunker. The bunker will be hidden by the abandoned trash dump.

Bunker Buster

There are a few tasks that must do in order to complete this quest. Firstly, you need to get inside the Sam Blackwell’s Bunker. Then you need to find an Agent’s body which is inside the cave. Then you have to loot Operation Summary-Blackwell holo-tape.

Once you have the tape, listen to it. Then go through the Deathclaw’s nest to find Bypass holo-tape. Take that tape back to the elevator. Whilst you are in the elevator, use pip-boy to use the tape. By doing this, the elevator panel will be unlocked. Get back to Sam Blackwell’s Bunker and enter it.

Sam Blackwell’s Bunker

go down the stairs and get through the blue door in bunker. There will be a laser grid. Head back up and go to bunker’s main room and get to the room with the Blue Machinery. A computer will be lying in the room, you need to hack it. This will disable the laser grid.

Now that there is no laser grid, come back to the location and use your hand scanner to gain full control over the grid. A keypad is there on the pillar but has a code that you don’t know. Come back to the room.

Now you have to search the cabinets to crack the code. The files you will be looking for are named as “Senate Orientation Letter”, “Record of Divorce: The Blackwells”, and “Intelligence Memo – 18/16/77”.

You need to go through all of them three. Then you need to find “Judy’s Gone” entry from Sam’s Terminal and read it. One of the files contains the code. Insert the code into the dialpad. Come back to search for the indicated painting in the other half of the room. In doing so, you will find another holo-tape and an Access card. By listening to the holo-tape, your quest will be finished.

One Of us

There is a bunker known as Whitespring Bunker in Whitespring resort. Make your way there. Upon reaching, you will realize that it is locked but someone will come and unlock it for you. Get inside and there will be stairs next to right corridor that will be leading downwards. Go through them. Press the mentioned button and get your picture taken.

Now to acquire the Operative Undrarmor, you need to activate the dispenser. After that, make your way to downstairs through Orientation door. There will be a host in the way. After interacting with it, keep going down. Then go to the passage to the left. Modus will ask you to take a test but you can skip it using the terminal which is at the back of testing computer.

Make your way to the Camp Venture. Objective marker will take you to the Sugar Grove. There is a northern door to be used for entrance but it is locked. You can open it by pressing the button on a nearby Computer Terminal.

Now you need to head to SigInt System Terminal. Follow the prompts upon the insertion of tape. There is an Archival Dispenser on the upper floor. You need to use it to retrieve the data and then you need to rush towards Whitespring Bunker.

Go left just when you enter the bunker. You will find a laser grid there. There is an elevator right next to the laser grid. Use that and get to the exam room. If you keep following the instructions, you will get an Uplink Module along with the installation instructions.

Now you need to make your way to Radio Astronomy Research Center. You have to insert the module that you just got (Uplink Module) onto the Connection Platform Machine that is found on the roof of the building.

Now leave the building. Keep following the road to the eastern side and you will come across a care package. The package will have Orbital Scan Beacon and Orbital Strike Beacon. Make your way back to Whitespring Bunker. Interact with the Modus and your quest will be completed.

Officer On Deck

Head towards Military Wing. Make your way through laser grid to the exam room. Now head downstairs then go to the far end of restaurant. There is a door on left, take that and go downstairs. There is another door on the left and Military Wing is right through this door.

Now you need to activate “Activated Promotion System”. You are required to go up the ladder of ranks and in order to that, you have to complete tasks and objectives. With every completion of task, your rank will rise and with higher ranks comes the power over Whitespring Bunker. You just need to keep getting promoted until the quest gets completed.

I Am Become Death

Go back to military wing in Whitespring Bunker. Upon taking the right, make your way through the laser grid having a “Command” label on it. Head upwards. You will be assigned with a task that will ask you to use each terminal that will further guide you on how to use Nukes.

Remember that we said you are going to need some friends to complete some quests in the beginning? This is what we were talking about. You need a friend to keep game going from this point.

Now you have to crack Launch Codes. Steps are given below:

Acquire a nuclear Keycard first. To get the Keycard, locate the vertibot who would be roaming around Appalachia. Shoot it and get the keycard. This card can only be used once.

Secondly, you need to get the launch codes. You will see there are three missile silos known as Alpha, Bravo and Charlie. And they require 8 silo codes in order to function. Now you need to find the codes and then decode them by using Cypher key. You will also see a scorched officer or a ghoul having a beacon on its back.

Thirdly, you have to get rid of Automated Silos. You need to finish the silo tasks and objectives to launch the console. Lastly, carefully lock a target and shoot the Nuke.

As for how to crack the code yourself, check out our Hacking guide.

Now that you have eight silo codes followed by a nuclear keycard, you need to make your way to the Mama Dolce’s Foos Processing in this quest. There is a gigantic blue pipe. Drop behind it and you will notice a hatch on the side of the pipe. Then you will encounter a card locked door. This door is the entrance to the Fujiniya Intelligence Base. You need to use your card reader in order to enter.

Keep going till the farther end, there is a hatch on your left, open it and head downstairs. Keep following the marker and you will come across a room having blue machinery and a pile of tables. Insert the password you acquired from Whitespring Bunker.

Mission Countdown

Mission Countdown, Fallout 76 quest is filled with a bunch of enemies or you can say wave of enemies. So you need to prepared, have your best weapons in inventory and don’t forget to bring your friend in.

The Rundown

There are several events in this Fallout 76 quest. We have broken down the events and there objectives for your ease. Go through all of them for better understanding.

Event 1

there is terminal in the entrance, hack it to disable the supervisor and Turrets. You need to take down everything that is around. Clear the area except killing the Supervisor. This event is to be completed individually so each member of team has to do it alone.

Event 2

put on some best radiation protection gear. Hazmat suit will serve the purpose if you have them. However, in the starting of event, you are going to get couple of Hazmat suits.

Just the way you did it before, hack the terminal to disable the supervisor and turrets. Activate the Decontamination Arches. The pipes need to be repaired for which you have to turn off the reactor. But turning off the reactor initiates security system. Which means there is going to be fighting as well but you better keep your focus more on repairing instead of fighting.

Event 3

just as you set your feet inside, the alarm turns off. Hack the terminal to disable the supervisor and turrets and get through by fighting some enemies.

Event 4

now you will need a pick-lock to get to the terminal to disable the supervisor and turrets. Take down the sentry bot accompanied with other robots as well. There is a terminal which will be used to open the door.

As soon as you Mainframe terminal or any mainframe core, the security system becomes activated. You need to repair the fifteen damaged Mainframe cores and return to the mainframe and slot them in.

Event 5

there is a terminal at a top floor which is used to disable the supervisor and turrets. Just the clear the control room as well. There are section chiefs that will make their way to the posts. They need protection. So this is the objective of this event, to protect the chiefs.

Once you have completed all these events, the Launch Control activates. Now you have to make use of your keycard and the launch code that you had acquired. Be careful with entering the code because if you insert a wrong code then you will have to do this entire process all over again.

Just go to the targeting computer to set your target. Once target is locked, shoot!.

Death From Above

You get a notification about a lockdown. So you need to be quick and leave the silo. If you leave faster, you can actually see those blasts.