Fallout 76 Fusion Cores Farming Guide – Infinite Fusion Cores Farming Method

Fusion Cores are very important when you start moving towards the later stages of the game. These Fusion Cores are used to soup up your power armor that is very important when the enemies become too difficult to beat. Our Fallout 76 Fusion Cores Farming Guide will guide you through everything that you need to know about these cores.

Fallout 76 Fusion Cores Farming

Let us go ahead and see all of the places where you can find Fusion Cores in Fallout 76. They are spread about in a few locations so finding them is not as easy as you might think.

Luckily, you have our FO76 Fusion Cores Farming Guide to help you through the process.

Fusion Cores Farming Locations

There are many places where you can find Fusion Cores in FO76. The first one can be found near the Palace of the Winding Path. Walk to the courtyard and go through the door on your left near the stairs.

Here, go left and go past the sign that says “Employees Only”. Keep going until you are at the kitchen. Go down from the stairs to find a Fusion Core.

In the Converted Munitions Factory, go through the cracked wall on the left side and through the door only meant for the employees.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pass through another door that has a danger sign near it and move down the stairs to find a Fusion Core. Remember that another player could claim this area and you should be extremely careful when moving here.

At Wavy Willard’s Water Park, move through the entrance and take the stairs on the left. Here, you will find a broken fence that you can pass through and go down the stairs to the basement to find a Fusion Core.

Infinite Fusion Cores Farming

At the Poseidon Nuclear Plant, you can repair it to claim it as yours and generate a new Fusion Core once every ten minutes.

Remember that other players could claim this area so you need to be very careful when moving in, as death is very probable.

Lastly, a Power Armor suit near Belching Betty also has a Fusion Core always inside it. To get it, simply fast travel to Belching Betty and move inside the shack near the entrance to the mine.

You will not be able to use some of the goodies on the suit early on so just remove them until the armor is useable. Now, you can grab the Fusion Core from the armor and repeat the process to have infinite Fusion Cores.

How to Use Fusion Cores

Fusion Cores are used to power your Power Armor. I mentioned that the Power Armor is necessary for late game early on in this guide, but do not forget its importance in the earlier few stages as well.

During the start of the game, you cannot craft any armor that is even remotely as powerful as one of the Power Armor frames that you can get.

Not only that, you also get buffs in many of your skills when you have Power Armor which makes it a perfectly viable option for players who want extra protection early on.

Power Armor cannot work unless it has Fusion Cores. We have already told you where you can find the Fusion Cores.

The infinite amount of Power Armor that you can get when at the Nuclear Plant becomes that much more useful once you understand how important it is to have Power Armor available at any point in the game.