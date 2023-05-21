Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Quests Walkthrough ‘Oversight’ Guide

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop quests walkthrough guide to help you complete all questlines in the underground settlement and unlock Oversight Achievement/Trophy.

With the Vault-Tec Workshop tools at your disposal, you will enjoy virtually endless possibilities of customizing the underground settlement the way you see fit.

For more help on Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop DLC, read out our Vault 88 Build Areas Guide, How to Give Settlers Vault Suits Guide, and How to Unlock Secret Vault 88 Entrances Guide.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Quests Guide

As you continue to attract settlers to your Fallout 4 underground settlement, you will gain a range of Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop quests to complete which is where this guide comes in.

Our Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop quests guide details everything you need to know about completing various questlines in the new DLC and unlock Oversight Achievement/Trophy.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Quests Walkthrough

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – Vault-Tec Calling

To begin, you need to head over to Vault 88 which is located at the northwest edge of Quincy. Once you get there, eliminate the ghoul raiders infesting the area.

After clearing the area, head to the bottom of the quarry and eliminate a few other raiders. Once done, open the vault entrance and complete Vault-Tec Calling quest.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – Better Living Underground

After heading inside the vault, turn right into the Security Area and interact with the terminal to ‘Lift Security Lockdown’. From there, head inside the Generator Room.

Once inside the Generator Room, deal with Security Chief Anderson and grab the Vault-Tec control board off a corpse. You need to use it on the Vault-Tec Workshop.

After unlocking Vault 88 Workshop, you need to clear rubble blocking the path leading into the vault – this is done in Workshop Mode. This will lead you to Overseer Barstow which will complete the quest.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – Explore Vault 88

This optional quest is essentially needed to unlock additional Build Areas in the underground settlement. We have covered this in more detail in our Vault 88 Build Areas Guide so make sure to head there for more information!

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – A Model Citizen

Once you have cleared the main area of ghouls, speak to Overseer Barstow. She will ask you to construct the Overseer Desk using the Workshop Mode.

Before you begin, you need to make sure to have wood, Steel, rubber, Copper, Aluminum, and circuitry. After constructing it, speak with Overseer Barstow again.

After speaking to her, head over to the Generator Room and turn on Vault 88 Radio Beacon and the complete the Explore Vault 88 optional quest before proceeding any further.

You do not need to activate all x3 Vault-Tec Workshop as x2 should suffice. Once done, speak with Overseer Barstow and interview three candidates.

The last thing that you need to do is to gather Pipboy and Vault Suits from the Vault-Tec box, equip the settler with the suit and Pipboy to complete the questline.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – Power to the People

You need to speak with Overseer who will ask you to build a Power Cycle 1000 Prototype and connect it to a terminal. This can be done anywhere in the vault.

Once done, you need to assign Clem to Power Cycle 1000 Prototype and use it on one of the three parameters to get rewards. You need to continue doing this for about an hour.

After the Power Cycle 1000 Prototype breaks, repair it using the Workshop Mode and speak with Overseer Barstow once again to complete the quest.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – The Watering Hole

You basically need to head over to HalluciGen Inc. and clear the area of enemies. Once done, head to the third floor and down into the lab.

After arriving in the lab, grab the chemical formulas and return to Overseer Barstow in the Vault 88. At this point, you will be asked to build Soda Fountain Prototype.

As with Power to the People, power the prototype, assign it to Clem, connect it to a terminal, and use it on one of the three parameters for an hour each. After each experiment, speak with Overseer Barstow to complete the quest.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – Vision of the Future

For this quest, you need to build and power the Phropter Prototype using the Workshop Mode. Do note that this requires x25 Nuclear Material which can be found deep inside the Vault 88.

After building and powering up the Phropter Prototype, you need to use it on one of the three experiment parameters. After the experiment is completed, speak with the settle and Overseer Barstow to complete the Fallout 4 Vault-Tec quest.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop – Lady Luck

By now, you should have a good idea what exactly you need to do! To begin, connect the Slot Machine to power and terminal. Use it on one of the three experiment parameters and let Clem use it for an hour.

Once done, speak with Overseer Barstow and do not talk her into staying if you wish to get your hands on Oversight Achievement/Trophy. After completing the experiment, you will receive Legend of Vault 88 Jumpsuit.

This is all we have on Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop quests guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!