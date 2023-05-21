Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 Build Areas ‘Better Living Underground’ Guide

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 build areas guide to help you explore and unlock every build area in in the game and acquire Better Living Underground Achievement/Trophy.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop DLC essentially puts a whole new underground settlement at your disposal. With a number of Vault-Tec tools at hand, you are free to experiment with numerous designs and come up with your dream vault.

From having Vault Suits to Pipboys to untainted furniture, the opportunities are virtually endless and this is where our Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 build areas guide comes in.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 Build Areas Guide

Our Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 build areas guide details everything you need to know about unlocking every build area in Vault 88 and improve your settlers’ living standards.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88

At the very start, you will gain access to Vault’s lobby. Do note that you will need to complete Better Living Underground quest in order to get complete control of the area.

Once done, trigger the Explore Vault 88 optional quest and you will be presented with three unlockable build areas i.e. North Sector, North-East Sector, and East Sector. You basically need to activate each Vault-Tec Workshop in these sectors to unlock extra areas.

Here is how you can gain access to each blocked area in the underground settlement.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 North Sector

You need to head to the Subway Station and inside the second tunnel. A little ahead, head left and go straight to find the control board sitting on a desk.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 North-East Sector

From the cavern, head down to an open bricked area. Once you are down, head towards the cabinets in the area and you will find the second control board on them.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 East Sector

You basically need to go along the subway lines towards the east side and then head inside into a room. If you come across ghouls, know that you are in the right spot with the board.

After you have activated all three control boards in the underground settlement, you will complete Vault 88 optional quest and get Better Living Underground Achievement/Trophy.

This is all we have on Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Vault 88 build areas guide. If there is anything you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!