Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Vault 88 secret entrances guide to find all secret entrances inside the underground settlement.

While there are no huge advantages of exploring all these Vault 88 secret entrances with the exception of more Fast Travel points, completionists may want to find them all.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Vault 88 Secret Entrances Guide

One important thing that you need to note is that in order to find Vault 88 secret entrances, you will need to activate all x3 Vault-Tec Workshops in each area. You also do this as a part of Explore Vault 88 optional quests. You can check our Questlines Guide attached above for detailed information!

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Vault 88 Secret Entrances

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Vault 88 Secret Entrance #1 – North

You need to head to the Subway Station and inside the second tunnel. A little ahead, head left and go straight to find a barred entrance on the opposite side of the table with the control board.

After destroying the barricade using the Workshop Mode, climb the ladder, and arrive near Milton General Hospital.

Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Vault 88 Secret Entrance #2 – North-East

From the cavern, head down to an open bricked area. Once you are down, head towards the cabinets in the area and climb up to a large basement. From there, take another flight of stairs and you will find yourself in front of a wooden barricade.

After clearing the barricade using the Workshop Mode, clear the area of ghouls, head out through the corner doorway, and arrive at the University Point.

This is all we have on Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop Vault 88 secret entrances guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!