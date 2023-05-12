Fallout 4 Survival Mode takes things a step further when it comes to the difficulty settings of the game. The difficulty comes in the form simulation and survival elements.
These elements include controlling hunger, staying hydrated, and dealing with a whole lot of status ailments. Since all these things can be a little overwhelming at first, we have compiled a detailed guide on Ailment, Status, Cures, and other things.
Fallout 4 Survival Mode De-Buffs and Cures Guide
Before we begin with the guide, do note that all de-buffs in Fallout 4 Survival Mode reduce maximum AP:
Sleeping De-Buffs
Cure: In order to cure Sleeping De-Buffs, you need to sleep in bed
- Tired: -5% AP regeneration
- Overtired: -15% AP regeneration, -1 STR
- Weary: -30% AP regeneration, -2 STR, -1 AGL, -1 LCK
- Exhausted: -50% AP regeneration, -4 STR, -2 AGL, -2 LCK + no sprint
- Incapacitated: -75% AP regeneration, -6 STR, -4 AGL, -3 LCK + no run
Water De-Buffs
Cure: In order to cure Water De-Buffs, you need to drink Purified Water
- Parched: -1 INT
- Thirsty: -2 INT, -1 PER
- Mildly Dehydrated: -4 INT, -3 PER, -1 LCK
- Dehydrated: -8 INT, -5 PER, -2 LCK
- Severely Dehydrated: -10 INT, -7 PER, -3 LCK + continuously take bleed damage
Hunger De-Buffs
Cure: In order to cure Hunger De-Buffs, you need to eat any type of food
- Peckish: -1 END
- Hungry: -2 END, -1 CHR
- Famished: -4 END, -3 CHR, -1 LCK
- Ravenous: -8 END, -5 CHR, -3 LCK
- Starving: -10 END, -5 CHR, -3, LCK + continuously take bleed damage
Illness
Cure: In order to cure illnesses, you need to take Antibiotics
Crafting Recipe: Chemist 1 + Acid x2, Purified Water x2, Stimpak x3, Glowing Fungus x3
- Fatigue: Require more sleep to avoid exhaustion de-buffs
- Weakness: Take +20% more damage
- Lethargy: -50% slower AP regeneration
- Infection: Continuously take bleed damage
- Insomnia: +2 hours of sleep required to stay rested
- Parasites: Must eat x2 as much food to avoid hunger
Misc. De-Buffs and Buffs
- Dark Craving : Must eat human flesh and caused by the Cannibal perk
- Well Rested: +2 END, +2 AGL, +10% XP — gained from sleeping in owned bed
This is all we have on Fallout 4 Survival Mode De-Buffs and Cures guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!
Source: Lukerative.