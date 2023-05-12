Fallout 4 Survival Mode takes things a step further when it comes to the difficulty settings of the game. The difficulty comes in the form simulation and survival elements.

These elements include controlling hunger, staying hydrated, and dealing with a whole lot of status ailments. Since all these things can be a little overwhelming at first, we have compiled a detailed guide on Ailment, Status, Cures, and other things.

Fallout 4 Survival Mode De-Buffs and Cures Guide

Before we begin with the guide, do note that all de-buffs in Fallout 4 Survival Mode reduce maximum AP:

Sleeping De-Buffs

Cure: In order to cure Sleeping De-Buffs, you need to sleep in bed

Tired : -5% AP regeneration

: -5% AP regeneration Overtired : -15% AP regeneration, -1 STR

: -15% AP regeneration, -1 STR Weary : -30% AP regeneration, -2 STR, -1 AGL, -1 LCK

: -30% AP regeneration, -2 STR, -1 AGL, -1 LCK Exhausted : -50% AP regeneration, -4 STR, -2 AGL, -2 LCK + no sprint

: -50% AP regeneration, -4 STR, -2 AGL, -2 LCK + no sprint Incapacitated : -75% AP regeneration, -6 STR, -4 AGL, -3 LCK + no run

Water De-Buffs

Cure: In order to cure Water De-Buffs, you need to drink Purified Water

Parched : -1 INT

: -1 INT Thirsty : -2 INT, -1 PER

: -2 INT, -1 PER Mildly Dehydrated : -4 INT, -3 PER, -1 LCK

: -4 INT, -3 PER, -1 LCK Dehydrated : -8 INT, -5 PER, -2 LCK

: -8 INT, -5 PER, -2 LCK Severely Dehydrated : -10 INT, -7 PER, -3 LCK + continuously take bleed damage

Hunger De-Buffs

Cure: In order to cure Hunger De-Buffs, you need to eat any type of food

Peckish : -1 END

: -1 END Hungry : -2 END, -1 CHR

: -2 END, -1 CHR Famished : -4 END, -3 CHR, -1 LCK

: -4 END, -3 CHR, -1 LCK Ravenous : -8 END, -5 CHR, -3 LCK

: -8 END, -5 CHR, -3 LCK Starving : -10 END, -5 CHR, -3, LCK + continuously take bleed damage

Illness

Cure: In order to cure illnesses, you need to take Antibiotics

Crafting Recipe : Chemist 1 + Acid x2, Purified Water x2, Stimpak x3, Glowing Fungus x3

Fatigue : Require more sleep to avoid exhaustion de-buffs

: Require more sleep to avoid exhaustion de-buffs Weakness : Take +20% more damage

: Take +20% more damage Lethargy : -50% slower AP regeneration

: -50% slower AP regeneration Infection : Continuously take bleed damage

: Continuously take bleed damage Insomnia : +2 hours of sleep required to stay rested

: +2 hours of sleep required to stay rested Parasites : Must eat x2 as much food to avoid hunger

Misc. De-Buffs and Buffs

Dark Craving : Must eat human flesh and caused by the Cannibal perk

: Must eat human flesh and caused by the Cannibal perk Well Rested : +2 END, +2 AGL, +10% XP — gained from sleeping in owned bed

This is all we have on Fallout 4 Survival Mode De-Buffs and Cures guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!

