Fallout 4 Wasteland Workshop Yao Guai Meat Locations Guide

While finding meat for the HP you got from it was not commonplace until now, the Fallout 4 Wasteland Workshop has changed things up a lot.

One thing that has become important now is collecting meat and in that, the most important type is Yao Guai meat. For those of you who do not know, Yao Guai meat is used to lure in an catch a Deathclaw.

In order to make things easier for you, we have written up this guide to help you find more of that.

Fallout 4 Wasteland Workshop Guide on How to Find Yao Guai Meat

In all honesty, there are a number of locations where you will be able to get hold of a Yao Guai. Some are easy to reach, others are a little inaccessible; some might have the creature while others have Yao Guai roaming around commonly.

To start off, you can go to the Boston Bugle building and head to the southwestern side of it to get to the small sized park. There is at least one Yao Guai that usually spawns in that park.

If you want more, you can head west to the Rocky Narrows Park, look around and soon enough you will be able to find at least two more. Moving on, there is Fairline Hills Estate where you can get not one but two Yao Guai to get meat from – it is located almost in the middle of the map.

If you do not want to head out to multiple locations only to get one or two of the beasts, you should probably head to Dunwich Borers. When you get there, go north to the Coastal Cottage and from there look for a ravine that is situated on the northwestern side.

When you get to the ravine, lookout for an Alpha Deathclaw (kill it or sneak past) until you are able to spot four dead Yao Guai with meat that is still usable.

Needless to say, these are not all the places where Yao Guai meat can definitely be found, you will obviously come across the creature in other places as well – just that these are the confirmed locations to get the meat.

Once you have enough, you will able to attract a Deathclaw to be used in the Fallout 4 Wasteland Workshop.