Fallout 4 Survival Mode Tips and Strategy To Stay Alive Longer

The Fallout 4 Survival difficulty takes things one notch higher in terms of how hard it is to stay alive in the game – a much requested change, to be honest.

However, not everyone can just jump in and be good at it, there are some things you need to take care of so that you are well prepared for the hardships that are going to come. We are going to help you with the basic prerequisites you should meet before starting to head out in the Survival mode.

Fallout 4 Survival Mode Tips

To start off, keep in mind that playing it without settlements is not advised. You should have them in order to ensure you get the supplies you need and to keep the supplies safe in the wasteland too.

Also, it is highly important to have a Local Leader just like it is important to have water farms around the map.

There are basically two areas you need to focus on apart from some perks we consider required before starting the Survival difficulty namely supplies and stats.

Important Perks

Supplies

Food: Lightly radiated and in constant supply. This is so because you will need to maintain better AP and for that you need to be constantly fed.

Water: Purified and in constant supply. This will get you double benefits of keeping you hydrated and also healing you.

Stim-paks: A lot of them and nearby. Needless to say, in the brutal difficulty, not having anything to restore you to a better position is equivalent to suicide.

NOTE: You can sell the supplies in dire situations, but do not do that unless you have no other way out.

Stats

Strength – 2: Melee damage and weight carrying limits are affected by this, and it would be advisable to keep it at 2 or more if you want. You can use “You’re Special” book point here to get better armor stats with Armourer.

Perception – 1: You will simply do with Rifleman and a higher perception is not something of more importance in the Fallout 4 Survival mode. Although your build may vary and you might need it higher.

Endurance – 3 Toughness, Lead Belly and Life Giver are three things you need other than that a level 3 Endurance is going to suffice.

Charisma – 10: Using the Intimidation perk is going to help a lot when the game is harder because this way you can get rid of lower level enemies easily. Out in the brutal wild, Lone Wanderer will also help due to the companionship advantages of Dogmeat so is Attack Dog perk in certain situations.

Intelligence – 10: Levelling up quicker is always a positive and same is the case in Survival, then come in the special perks that Intelligence get you which are perfectly suited for the environment Survival has. Also, Nerd Rage, Scrapper and the abilities to time slow and damage resistance help in harder fights.

Agility – 1: The one thing you need here is Gunslinger because lightweight ammo are always suited for hard times not only because of easy carrying but also because they are easily found.

Luck – 1: As long as you have Fortune Finder, you do not need add more to this perk except for V.A.T.S which might come in handy later down the line when you have tougher enemies.

In our opinion, as long as you have all these things set up, you are good to start Fallout 4 Survival Mode.