Fallout 4 PC Item Codes Guide – Spawn Weapons, Ammo, Materials, Vanity Items

Bethesda is one of those rare developers who truly supports PC and their games are shining examples of how PC games should be. Be it Skyrim, Doom, or Fallout games, Bethesda works hard on PC.

Fallout 4 PC Item Codes

Bethesda always offer something extra for the PC community with their games and Fallout 4 is no different. Fallout 4 is a massive game with a massive world and you have to do some grinding to get decent weapons, armor and collect caps.

However, to make life a little easier for PC gamers, there are certain codes you can use to spawn items in the game. These codes will help you spawn weapons, bottle caps and more near your location.

To spawn an item near your location, open the command console and type: player.placeatme [item code].

General Items

Bottlecap – 0000000F

Stimpak – 00023736

Rad Away – 00023742

Fusion Core – 00075FE4

Nuka-Cola Quantum – 0004835F

Bobblehead

Perception Bobblehead – 00178B5D

Unarmed Bobblehead 00178B64

Strength Bobblehead 00178B63

Speech Bobblehead 00178B62

Sneak Bobblehead 00178B61

Small Guns Bobblehead 00178B60

Science Bobblehead 00178B5F

Repair Bobblehead 00178B5E

Melee Bobblehead 00178B5C

Medicine Bobblehead 00178B5B

Luck Bobblehead 00178B5A

Intelligence Bobblehead 00178B58

Endurance Bobblehead 00178B55

Charisma Bobblehead 00178B54

Big Guns Bobblehead 00178B53

Barter Bobblehead 00178B52

Agility Bobblehead 00178B51

Lock Picking Bobblehead 00178B59

Explosive Bobblehead 00178B57

Energy Weapons Bobblehead 00178B56

Ammo

308 Round 0001F66B

.38 Round 0004CE87

.44 Round 0009221C

.45 Round 0001F66A

.50 Caliber 0001F279

5mm Round 0001F66C

5.56 Round 0001F278

10mm Round 0001F276

Shotgun Shell 0001F673

Railway Spike 000FE269

2mm Electromagnetic Cartridge 0018ABDF

Plasma Cartridge 0001DBB7

Cryo Cell 0018ABE2

Fusion Cell 000C1897

Fusion Cell 00245D69

Flamer Fuel 000CAC78

Alien Blaster Round 001025AA

Gamma Round 000DF279

Cannonball 000FD11C

Missile 000CABA3

Mini Nuke 000E6B2E

Clean Blue Suit 001BDDF9

Clean Grey Suit 001BDDFA

Clean Striped Suit 001BDDFB

Clean Tan Suit 00151E34

Dirty Black Suit 001BDE04

Dirty Blue Suit 001BDE05

Dirty Grey Suit 001BDE06

Dirty Striped Suit 001BDE07

Dirty Tan Suit 00151E30

Summer Shorts 0014941A

Sunglasses 000E628A

Synth Uniform 0018AC6E

Faded Trench Coat 0010C3CA

Worn Fedora 0010C3CC

Tuxedo 000FC395

Formal Hat 000FC396

Faded Trench Coat 000E2E2C

Worn Fedora 000E2E2E

Yellow Trench Coat 000DF455

Dirty Trench Coat 001223CB

Yellow Fedora 000DF457

Dirty Fedora 001223CD

Vault-Tec Lab Coat 00068CF3

Lab Coat 00178B68

Faded Visor 0012571C

Green Shirt and Combat Boots 001942D6

Ratty Skirt 001B828C

Pompadour Wig 00165602

Ushanka Hat 000F6D83

DB Tech Varsity Uniform 001641F8

Nucleostrictive Torso Armor 001C0382

Mascot Head 0011E46D

Zeke’s Jacket and Jeans 0014A0DC

Grognak Costume 001828CC

Grandpa Savoldi’s Hat 00122246

Liam’s Glasses 001B5B26

Submariner Uniform 00118864

Submariner Hat 00118865

Silver Shroud Costume 0002F525

Silver Shroud Costume 000DED27

Silver Shroud Costume 000DED28

Silver Shroud Costume 000DED29

Silver Shroud Costume 000E1A25

Silver Shroud Hat 0014E58E

Lorenzo’s Crown 001467F5

Agatha’s Dress 000F15CF

Reginald’s Suit 000F15D0

Rex’s Suit 000F15D2

Captain Ironsides’ Hat 000F6D85

Railroad Armored Coat 0013BCD1

Covert Sweater Vest 0009AC97

Weapons (GUNS,GRENADES)

2076 World Series Baseball Bat 000E9A43

Alien Blaster 000FF995

Anchor 00144A6C

Artillery Smoke Grenade 0012E2CA

Assault Rifle 0000463F

Assaultron Laser 000DD4B1

Baseball Bat 0008E736

Baseball Grenade 00107BD6

Behemoth Bolder 000662A7

Behemoth Bolder 0014BBDA

Bloodbug Blood Spray 00031FB8

Board 0005C250

Bomb 0014245D

Bottlecap Mine 0010771F

Boxing Glove 0016498F

Broadsider 000FD11B

Chinese Officer Sword 00147BE4

Combat Knife 000913CA

Combat Rifle 000DF42E

Combat Shotgun 0014831C

Cryo Mine 0010C669

Cryogenic Grenade 000FF21D

Cryolator 00171B2B

Deathclaw Gauntlet 000D8576

Deliverer 000DC8E7

Double-Barrel Shotgun 00062AA4

Double-Barrel Shotgun 0005DF30

Double-Barrel Shotgun 00092217

Institute EM Pulse Grenade 0018325E

Pulse Grenade 000FF21F

Fat Man 000BD56F

Mini Nuke 000E6B2E

Fire Hydrant Bat 000DF621

Flamer 000E5881

Flare Gun 001025AC

Fragmentation Grenade 000EEBED

Fragmentation Mine 000E56C2

Fusion Core Ejector 000865E9

Fusion Core Ejector 000897FF

Gamma Gun 000DDB7C

GasTrap Dummy 000001F6

Gatling Laser 000E27BC

Gauss Rifle 000D1EB0

Grognak’s Axe 00183FCD

HalluciGen Gas Grenade 000E98E5

Handmade Gun 0014831D

Homing Beacon 00065DEC

Hunting Rifle 0005BBA4

Hunting Rifle 0004F46A

Institute 0005A665

Institute 001633CC

Institute Beacon 00174F8F

Junk Jet 000E942B

Knife 00062AA3

Knuckles 0005524B

Larva Spit 0003175B

Laser 0005BBA6

Laser 0009983B

Laser Gun 00148B48

Laser Musket 0001DACF

Lead Pipe 000FC9C3

LibertyPrime Laser 00110414

Machete 00033FE0

Minigun 00064B87

Minigun 001299A6

Minigun 0001F669

Missile Launcher 0003F6F8

Molotov Cocktail 0010C3C6

Mortar 00063B73

Mortar 00063B72

Mortar 0005DE31

Nuka Grenade 000E5750

Nuke 00065DF2

Nuke Mine 0010A340

Pincher 000EDCEB

Pincher 000EDCEA

Pincher 00092A60

Pipe 00024F55

Pipe Bolt-Action 0014831A

Pipe Revolver 0005BBA7

Pipe Revolver 0014831B

Pipe Wrench 000D83BF

Plasma Grenade 0010A33D

Plasma 00100AE9

Plasma Mine 0010A342

Baton 0008C14D

Pool Cue 000FA3E8

Power Fist 0011B336

Preston’s Laser Musket 00062AA6

Protectron Head Laser 00144FAD

Protectron Head Laser 00144FAA

Protectron Head Laser 000E07C4

Pulse Mine 0010A344

Railway Rifle 000FE268

Revolutionary Sword 00143AB5

Ripper 000FA2F6

Rolling Pin 00142FAB

Saw 001AD8CA

Saw 00148B42

Saw 000EDCED

Saw 000EDCEC

Saw 00092A61

Sentry Bot Left Minigun 000B0F56

Sentry Bot Right Minigun 000CFB49

SentryBotLeftRocketLauncher 000CFB4D

SentryBotRightRocketLauncher 000B0F58

Shishkebab 000FA2FB

Sledgehammer 0005DF2E

Sledgehammer 000E7AB9

Sonic Attack 000FC3EC

Spit Attack 0009F24D

Submachine Gun 0015B043

Super Sledge 000FF964

Switchblade 000FDC81

Synth Relay Grenade 000589F2

Syringer 0014D09E

Test Grenade launcher 000CA0B0

Tire Iron 00185D25

Vertibird Signal Grenade 00056917

Walking Cane 000FDC7D

Healing and Buffs

Stimpak 00023736

Rad Away 00023742

Nuka-Cola Quantum 0004835F

Crops

Tato 0009DCC4

Mutfruit 00033102

Carrot 000F742E

Corn 000330F8

Gourd 000EF24D

Melon 000FAFEB

Razorgrain 000E0043

Crafting Materials

Steel 000731A4

Wood 000731A3

Rubber 00106D98

Concrete 00106D99

Plastic 0006907F

Aluminum 0006907A

Circuitry 0006907B

Copper 0006907C

Crystal 0006907D

Fiber Optics 00069087

Gears 0006907E

Glass 00069085

Lead 000AEC63

Screw 00069081

Spring 00069082

Acid 001BF72D

Adhesive 001BF72E

Ballistic Fiber 000AEC5B

Antiseptic 001BF72F

Asbestos 000AEC5C

Bone 000AEC5D

Ceramic 000AEC5E

Cloth 000AEC5F

Cork 000AEC60

Fertilizer 001BF730

Fiberglass 000AEC61

Gold 000AEC62

Nuclear Material 00069086

Oil 001BF732

Silver 000AEC66

Leather 000AEC64

Shipment (Item – quantity – Code)

Shipment of Steel – 100 – 001EC131

Shipment of Steel – 50 – 001EC132

Shipment of Acid – 25 – 001EC133

Shipment of Adhesive – 50 – 001EC134

Shipment of Adhesive – 25 – 001EC135

Shipment of Aluminum – 50 – 001EC136

Shipment of Aluminum – 25 – 001EC137

Shipment of Ballistic Fiber – 25 – 001EC138

Shipment of Antiseptic – 25 – 001EC139

Shipment of Aspestos – 25 – 001EC13A

Shipment of Ceramic – 25 – 001EC13B

Shipment of Circuitry – 25 – 001EC13C

Shipment of Circuitry – 50 – 001EC13D

Shipment of Cloth – 25 – 001EC13E

Shipment of Concrete – 50 – 001EC13F

Shipment of Copper – 25 – 001EC140

Shipment of Cork – 25 – 001EC141

Shipment of Crystals – 25 – 001EC142

Shipment of Fertilizer – 25 – 001EC143

Shipment of Fiberglass – 25 – 001EC144

Shipment of Fiber Optics – 25 – 001EC145

Shipment of Gears – 25 – 001EC146

Shipment of Glass – 25 – 001EC147

Shipment of Gold – 25 – 001EC148

Shipment of Lead – 25 – 001EC149

Shipment of Leather – 25 – 001EC14A

Shipment of Nuclear Material – 25 – 001EC14B

Shipment of Oil – 25 – 001EC14C

Shipment of Plastic – 25 – 001EC14D

Shipment of Rubber – 25 – 001EC14E

Shipment of Screws – 25 – 001EC14F

Shipment of Silver – 25 – 001EC150

Shipment of Springs – 25 – 001EC151

Shipment of Wood – 50 – 001EC152

Shipment of Wood – 100 – 001EC153

Dogmeat Items

Dog Armor 001C32C8

Light Dog Armor 001B5ACC

Heavy Dog Armor 001C32C7

Dog Collar 00034602

Chain Dog Collar 0018B210

Red Bandana 0009C05B

Blue Bandana 0017E917

Gunner’s Camo Bandana 0017E922

Gunner’s Green Bandana 0017E923

Leopard Print Bandana 0017E91B

Jangles Bandana 0017E91C

Skull Bandana 0017E91D

Stars and Stripes Bandana 0017E925

Striped Bandana 0017E924

Pip-Boy Mini Games

Atomic Command 0006167B

Grognak & The Ruby Ruins 000727FA

Pipfall 00072802

Red Menace 000E5082

Zeta Invaders 00072803

Unique Weapons

Deathclaw Gauntlets 000D8576

2076 World Series Baseball Bat 000E9A43

Grognak’s Axe 00183FCD

Shishkebab 000FA2FB

Deliverer 000DC8E7

Junk Jet 000E942B

HalluciGen Gas Grenade 000E98E5

Homing Beacon 00065DEC

Institute Beacon 00174F8F

Broadsider 000FD11B

Railway Rifle 000FE268

Old Faithful

Kellogg’s Pistol 000ce97d

Righteous Authority

Cryolator 00198a16

Alien Blaster Pistol 000ff995

Revolutionary Sword 00143AB5

Chinese Officer’s Sword 00147BE4

Ripper 000FA2F6

Vanity Items