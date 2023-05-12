Fallout 4 PC Item Codes Guide – Spawn Weapons, Ammo, Materials, Vanity Items

Bethesda is one of those rare developers who truly supports PC and their games are shining examples of how PC games should be. Be it Skyrim, Doom, or Fallout games, Bethesda works hard on PC.
For more help on Fallout 4, read our Fusion Cores Locations Guide, Crafting Guide, Workshop Items Unlock Guide and Unique Armor Locations Guide.
Fallout 4 PC Item Codes
Bethesda always offer something extra for the PC community with their games and Fallout 4 is no different. Fallout 4 is a massive game with a massive world and you have to do some grinding to get decent weapons, armor and collect caps.
However, to make life a little easier for PC gamers, there are certain codes you can use to spawn items in the game. These codes will help you spawn weapons, bottle caps and more near your location.
To spawn an item near your location, open the command console and type: player.placeatme [item code].
General Items
- Bottlecap – 0000000F
- Stimpak – 00023736
- Rad Away – 00023742
- Fusion Core – 00075FE4
- Nuka-Cola Quantum – 0004835F
Bobblehead
- Perception Bobblehead – 00178B5D
- Unarmed Bobblehead 00178B64
- Strength Bobblehead 00178B63
- Speech Bobblehead 00178B62
- Sneak Bobblehead 00178B61
- Small Guns Bobblehead 00178B60
- Science Bobblehead 00178B5F
- Repair Bobblehead 00178B5E
- Melee Bobblehead 00178B5C
- Medicine Bobblehead 00178B5B
- Luck Bobblehead 00178B5A
- Intelligence Bobblehead 00178B58
- Endurance Bobblehead 00178B55
- Charisma Bobblehead 00178B54
- Big Guns Bobblehead 00178B53
- Barter Bobblehead 00178B52
- Agility Bobblehead 00178B51
- Lock Picking Bobblehead 00178B59
- Explosive Bobblehead 00178B57
- Energy Weapons Bobblehead 00178B56
Ammo
- 308 Round 0001F66B
- .38 Round 0004CE87
- .44 Round 0009221C
- .45 Round 0001F66A
- .50 Caliber 0001F279
- 5mm Round 0001F66C
- 5.56 Round 0001F278
- 10mm Round 0001F276
- Shotgun Shell 0001F673
- Railway Spike 000FE269
- 2mm Electromagnetic Cartridge 0018ABDF
- Plasma Cartridge 0001DBB7
- Cryo Cell 0018ABE2
- Fusion Cell 000C1897
- Fusion Cell 00245D69
- Flamer Fuel 000CAC78
- Alien Blaster Round 001025AA
- Gamma Round 000DF279
- Cannonball 000FD11C
- Missile 000CABA3
- Mini Nuke 000E6B2E
- Clean Blue Suit 001BDDF9
- Clean Grey Suit 001BDDFA
- Clean Striped Suit 001BDDFB
- Clean Tan Suit 00151E34
- Dirty Black Suit 001BDE04
- Dirty Blue Suit 001BDE05
- Dirty Grey Suit 001BDE06
- Dirty Striped Suit 001BDE07
- Dirty Tan Suit 00151E30
- Summer Shorts 0014941A
- Sunglasses 000E628A
- Synth Uniform 0018AC6E
- Faded Trench Coat 0010C3CA
- Worn Fedora 0010C3CC
- Tuxedo 000FC395
- Formal Hat 000FC396
- Faded Trench Coat 000E2E2C
- Worn Fedora 000E2E2E
- Yellow Trench Coat 000DF455
- Dirty Trench Coat 001223CB
- Yellow Fedora 000DF457
- Dirty Fedora 001223CD
- Vault-Tec Lab Coat 00068CF3
- Lab Coat 00178B68
- Faded Visor 0012571C
- Green Shirt and Combat Boots 001942D6
- Ratty Skirt 001B828C
- Pompadour Wig 00165602
- Ushanka Hat 000F6D83
- DB Tech Varsity Uniform 001641F8
- Nucleostrictive Torso Armor 001C0382
- Mascot Head 0011E46D
- Zeke’s Jacket and Jeans 0014A0DC
- Grognak Costume 001828CC
- Grandpa Savoldi’s Hat 00122246
- Liam’s Glasses 001B5B26
- Submariner Uniform 00118864
- Submariner Hat 00118865
- Silver Shroud Costume 0002F525
- Silver Shroud Costume 000DED27
- Silver Shroud Costume 000DED28
- Silver Shroud Costume 000DED29
- Silver Shroud Costume 000E1A25
- Silver Shroud Hat 0014E58E
- Lorenzo’s Crown 001467F5
- Agatha’s Dress 000F15CF
- Reginald’s Suit 000F15D0
- Rex’s Suit 000F15D2
- Captain Ironsides’ Hat 000F6D85
- Railroad Armored Coat 0013BCD1
- Covert Sweater Vest 0009AC97
Weapons (GUNS,GRENADES)
- 2076 World Series Baseball Bat 000E9A43
- Alien Blaster 000FF995
- Anchor 00144A6C
- Artillery Smoke Grenade 0012E2CA
- Assault Rifle 0000463F
- Assaultron Laser 000DD4B1
- Baseball Bat 0008E736
- Baseball Grenade 00107BD6
- Behemoth Bolder 000662A7
- Behemoth Bolder 0014BBDA
- Bloodbug Blood Spray 00031FB8
- Board 0005C250
- Bomb 0014245D
- Bottlecap Mine 0010771F
- Boxing Glove 0016498F
- Broadsider 000FD11B
- Chinese Officer Sword 00147BE4
- Combat Knife 000913CA
- Combat Rifle 000DF42E
- Combat Shotgun 0014831C
- Cryo Mine 0010C669
- Cryogenic Grenade 000FF21D
- Cryolator 00171B2B
- Deathclaw Gauntlet 000D8576
- Deliverer 000DC8E7
- Double-Barrel Shotgun 00062AA4
- Double-Barrel Shotgun 0005DF30
- Double-Barrel Shotgun 00092217
- Institute EM Pulse Grenade 0018325E
- Pulse Grenade 000FF21F
- Fat Man 000BD56F
- Mini Nuke 000E6B2E
- Fire Hydrant Bat 000DF621
- Flamer 000E5881
- Flare Gun 001025AC
- Fragmentation Grenade 000EEBED
- Fragmentation Mine 000E56C2
- Fusion Core Ejector 000865E9
- Fusion Core Ejector 000897FF
- Gamma Gun 000DDB7C
- GasTrap Dummy 000001F6
- Gatling Laser 000E27BC
- Gauss Rifle 000D1EB0
- Grognak’s Axe 00183FCD
- HalluciGen Gas Grenade 000E98E5
- Handmade Gun 0014831D
- Homing Beacon 00065DEC
- Hunting Rifle 0005BBA4
- Hunting Rifle 0004F46A
- Institute 0005A665
- Institute 001633CC
- Institute Beacon 00174F8F
- Junk Jet 000E942B
- Knife 00062AA3
- Knuckles 0005524B
- Larva Spit 0003175B
- Laser 0005BBA6
- Laser 0009983B
- Laser Gun 00148B48
- Laser Musket 0001DACF
- Lead Pipe 000FC9C3
- LibertyPrime Laser 00110414
- Machete 00033FE0
- Minigun 00064B87
- Minigun 001299A6
- Minigun 0001F669
- Missile Launcher 0003F6F8
- Molotov Cocktail 0010C3C6
- Mortar 00063B73
- Mortar 00063B72
- Mortar 0005DE31
- Nuka Grenade 000E5750
- Nuke 00065DF2
- Nuke Mine 0010A340
- Pincher 000EDCEB
- Pincher 000EDCEA
- Pincher 00092A60
- Pipe 00024F55
- Pipe Bolt-Action 0014831A
- Pipe Revolver 0005BBA7
- Pipe Revolver 0014831B
- Pipe Wrench 000D83BF
- Plasma Grenade 0010A33D
- Plasma 00100AE9
- Plasma Mine 0010A342
- Baton 0008C14D
- Pool Cue 000FA3E8
- Power Fist 0011B336
- Preston’s Laser Musket 00062AA6
- Protectron Head Laser 00144FAD
- Protectron Head Laser 00144FAA
- Protectron Head Laser 000E07C4
- Pulse Mine 0010A344
- Railway Rifle 000FE268
- Revolutionary Sword 00143AB5
- Ripper 000FA2F6
- Rolling Pin 00142FAB
- Saw 001AD8CA
- Saw 00148B42
- Saw 000EDCED
- Saw 000EDCEC
- Saw 00092A61
- Sentry Bot Left Minigun 000B0F56
- Sentry Bot Right Minigun 000CFB49
- SentryBotLeftRocketLauncher 000CFB4D
- SentryBotRightRocketLauncher 000B0F58
- Shishkebab 000FA2FB
- Sledgehammer 0005DF2E
- Sledgehammer 000E7AB9
- Sonic Attack 000FC3EC
- Spit Attack 0009F24D
- Submachine Gun 0015B043
- Super Sledge 000FF964
- Switchblade 000FDC81
- Synth Relay Grenade 000589F2
- Syringer 0014D09E
- Test Grenade launcher 000CA0B0
- Tire Iron 00185D25
- Vertibird Signal Grenade 00056917
- Walking Cane 000FDC7D
Healing and Buffs
- Stimpak 00023736
- Rad Away 00023742
- Nuka-Cola Quantum 0004835F
Crops
- Tato 0009DCC4
- Mutfruit 00033102
- Carrot 000F742E
- Corn 000330F8
- Gourd 000EF24D
- Melon 000FAFEB
- Razorgrain 000E0043
Crafting Materials
- Steel 000731A4
- Wood 000731A3
- Rubber 00106D98
- Concrete 00106D99
- Plastic 0006907F
- Aluminum 0006907A
- Circuitry 0006907B
- Copper 0006907C
- Crystal 0006907D
- Fiber Optics 00069087
- Gears 0006907E
- Glass 00069085
- Lead 000AEC63
- Screw 00069081
- Spring 00069082
- Acid 001BF72D
- Adhesive 001BF72E
- Ballistic Fiber 000AEC5B
- Antiseptic 001BF72F
- Asbestos 000AEC5C
- Bone 000AEC5D
- Ceramic 000AEC5E
- Cloth 000AEC5F
- Cork 000AEC60
- Fertilizer 001BF730
- Fiberglass 000AEC61
- Gold 000AEC62
- Nuclear Material 00069086
- Oil 001BF732
- Silver 000AEC66
- Leather 000AEC64
Shipment (Item – quantity – Code)
- Shipment of Steel – 100 – 001EC131
- Shipment of Steel – 50 – 001EC132
- Shipment of Acid – 25 – 001EC133
- Shipment of Adhesive – 50 – 001EC134
- Shipment of Adhesive – 25 – 001EC135
- Shipment of Aluminum – 50 – 001EC136
- Shipment of Aluminum – 25 – 001EC137
- Shipment of Ballistic Fiber – 25 – 001EC138
- Shipment of Antiseptic – 25 – 001EC139
- Shipment of Aspestos – 25 – 001EC13A
- Shipment of Ceramic – 25 – 001EC13B
- Shipment of Circuitry – 25 – 001EC13C
- Shipment of Circuitry – 50 – 001EC13D
- Shipment of Cloth – 25 – 001EC13E
- Shipment of Concrete – 50 – 001EC13F
- Shipment of Copper – 25 – 001EC140
- Shipment of Cork – 25 – 001EC141
- Shipment of Crystals – 25 – 001EC142
- Shipment of Fertilizer – 25 – 001EC143
- Shipment of Fiberglass – 25 – 001EC144
- Shipment of Fiber Optics – 25 – 001EC145
- Shipment of Gears – 25 – 001EC146
- Shipment of Glass – 25 – 001EC147
- Shipment of Gold – 25 – 001EC148
- Shipment of Lead – 25 – 001EC149
- Shipment of Leather – 25 – 001EC14A
- Shipment of Nuclear Material – 25 – 001EC14B
- Shipment of Oil – 25 – 001EC14C
- Shipment of Plastic – 25 – 001EC14D
- Shipment of Rubber – 25 – 001EC14E
- Shipment of Screws – 25 – 001EC14F
- Shipment of Silver – 25 – 001EC150
- Shipment of Springs – 25 – 001EC151
- Shipment of Wood – 50 – 001EC152
- Shipment of Wood – 100 – 001EC153
Dogmeat Items
- Dog Armor 001C32C8
- Light Dog Armor 001B5ACC
- Heavy Dog Armor 001C32C7
- Dog Collar 00034602
- Chain Dog Collar 0018B210
- Red Bandana 0009C05B
- Blue Bandana 0017E917
- Gunner’s Camo Bandana 0017E922
- Gunner’s Green Bandana 0017E923
- Leopard Print Bandana 0017E91B
- Jangles Bandana 0017E91C
- Skull Bandana 0017E91D
- Stars and Stripes Bandana 0017E925
- Striped Bandana 0017E924
Pip-Boy Mini Games
- Atomic Command 0006167B
- Grognak & The Ruby Ruins 000727FA
- Pipfall 00072802
- Red Menace 000E5082
- Zeta Invaders 00072803
Unique Weapons
- Deathclaw Gauntlets 000D8576
- 2076 World Series Baseball Bat 000E9A43
- Grognak’s Axe 00183FCD
- Shishkebab 000FA2FB
- Deliverer 000DC8E7
- Junk Jet 000E942B
- HalluciGen Gas Grenade 000E98E5
- Homing Beacon 00065DEC
- Institute Beacon 00174F8F
- Broadsider 000FD11B
- Railway Rifle 000FE268
- Old Faithful
- Kellogg’s Pistol 000ce97d
- Righteous Authority
- Cryolator 00198a16
- Alien Blaster Pistol 000ff995
- Revolutionary Sword 00143AB5
- Chinese Officer’s Sword 00147BE4
- Ripper 000FA2F6
Vanity Items
- Economy Wonderglue 0006C5AE
- Bowling Ball 000DF265
- Championship Bowling Ball 0014DD34
- Deathclaw Hide 00034604
- Gilded Grasshopper 00147D5E
- Bag of Cement 00098148
- Military-Grade Circuit Board 00154AD2
- Teapot 00192697
- Brahmin Skull 00059B0C
- Spine 000347ED
- Rib Cage and Spine 000347E6
- Rib Cage 00188C98
- Blood Sac 00028A63
- Cigarette Carton 0005821C
- Undamaged Cigarettes 000E376E
- Rum Bottle 0014A138
- Wine Bottle 000DEDED
- Whiskey Bottle 000DEDE1
- Vodka Bottle 000DEDE0
- Bourbon Bottle 000DEDDF
- Whiskey 000DF032
- Vodka 000DF031
- Bourbon 000DEDD9
- Amontillado Bottle 001BEAEE
- Pre-War Lamp 00078309
- Jawless Brahmin Skull 00188B3E
- Wonderglue 00059B25
- Sealed Wonderglue 000E3784
- Shovel 000822CB
- Hoe 000AF88F
- Kitchen Scale 000AF8EF
- MiniNuke Stabilizer Fins 0017A774
- Mr. Handy Fuel 000B91FF
- Saw 00173F02
- Gas Canister 00059B33
- Stew Pot 00059A7A
- Kickball 000822D3
- Basketball 000DF264
- Deflated Kickball 0002D9AC
- Unfilled Kickball 0002D9AB
- Life Preserver 00141DF2
- Bread Box 00046A86
- Sealed Boston Bugle 00140D84
- Cutting Fluid 000657FB
- Cooking Oil 00061FA7
- Baseball Glove 00059A77
- Signed Catcher’s Mitt 0004BAEA
- Undamaged Baseball Glove 000E3766
- Youth League Glove 0014DD1A
- Makeshift Battery 001AAD69
- Glass Pitcher 00059AD1
- Giddyup Buttercup 00163A12
- Typewriter 00059B20
- Carlisle Typewriter 001C88E7
- High-Powered Magnet 001AB88D
- Jangles the Moon Monkey 00147B03
- Comfy Pillow 00060EC8
- Silver Shroud Costume 0003450A
- Vase 000B1647
- Large Plate 000488DC
- Large Serving Plate 000488DB
- Large Dinner Plate 000488DA
- Skull 000347E1
- Rib Cage and Pelvis 000347E7
- Left Arm Bones 000347E9
- Right Arm Bones 000347E8
- Left Leg Bones 000347E5
- Right Leg Bones 000347E4
- Pelvis Bones 00188C9D
- Duct Tape 0004D1F2
- Pack of Duct Tape 001C7F1F
- Trifold American Flag 00059B2E
- Undamaged American Flag 000FCE31
- Anchorage Veteran’s Flag 0014DD36
- Mop 00059AEE
- Mass Fusion Executive ID 0014FD7D
- Airport Employee ID Card 00082C07
- Vault 75 Admin Access Card 001A58A6
- Vault 75 Lab Access Card 001A58A2
- Jamaica Plain Mayor’s ID 0005E54A
- Jamaica Plain Janitor’s ID 0014DE03
- Blast Radius Board Game 0006B165
- Yardstick 00059B3E
- Chessboard 00059AB4
- Test Tube Rack 000EAFBE
- Broom 0005238F
- Rack 00059AFF
- Cutting Board 00059ABC
- Wooden Spoon 000FFE09
- Clean Broom 000E376A
- Giddyup Buttercup Body 00163A16
- Giddyup Buttercup Head 00163A13
- Restored Desk Fan 000F15BF
- Toy Truck 0015E8F6
- New Toy Truck 0015E8F7
- Yellow Paint 0001D95B
- Oil Canister 001AB5ED
- Turpentine 00059B1E
- Screwdriver 0004D1F4
- Hack Saw 00173F01
- Tongs 001A0B15
- Blowtorch 0011DA0F
- Fumigus Blowtorch 001C7F2B
- MiniNuke Beryllium Cap 0017A778
- Bunsen Burner 000EC8B8
- Wrench 0004D1F7
- Combination Wrench 0004D1F6
- Ladle 00059B11
- Metal Bucket 00059A80
- Cooking Pan 00059AEC
- Enamel Bucket 0006D140
- Empty Paint Can 00059B3A
- Connecting Rod 000E1FF7
- Tube Flange 000E1FF6
- Unused Enamel Bucket 000E3776
- Untarnished Metal Bucket 000E377E
- Covered Sauce Pan 0003D3A8
- Sauce Pan 0003D3A6
- Frying Pan 0003D3A5
- Tea Kettle 00020199
- Clean Tea Kettle 00020196
- Toaster 00059B1A
- Toaster 00059B19
- Clean Umbrella 000BA2FD
- Umbrella 000BA2F8
- Giddyup Buttercup Back Leg 00163A15
- Silver Locket 00059B34
- Silver Bowl 00060EDB
- Annika’s Locket 00101048
- Antique Silver Locket 0014DE00
- Locket 00199043
- Plunger 00059AFB
- Thermal Coupler 00022265
- Bloatfly Gland 0002C59E
- Stingwing Barb 000628EF
- League Bowling Pin 000DF267
- Bowling Pin 000DF266
- Championship Bowling Pin 0014DD32
- Baseball Base 00059A78
- Home Plate 0001A4BA
- Toy Alien 00059B2B
- Feather Duster 00196AB9
- Hairbrush 00060ECC
- Baby Rattle 00059A75
- Plastic Bowl 00060ED9
- Plastic Plate 00059AFA
- Cafeteria Tray 00059A82
- Dog Bowl 00059A7E
- Plastic Pumpkin 000A8AB1
- Cat Bowl 00101CB9
- Clean Dog Bowl 000E3772
- Cue Ball 00059AFC
- One Ball 0018E4DA
- Two Ball 00059AFD
- Three Ball 0018E4DC
- Four Ball 0018E4D5
- Five Ball 0018E4DE
- Six Ball 0018E4E0
- Seven Ball 0018E4E2
- Eight Ball 00059AFE
- Nine Ball 0018E4E5
- Ten Ball 0018E4E7
- Eleven Ball 0018E4E9
- Twelve Ball 0018E4EB
- Thirteen Ball 0018E4ED
- Fourteen Ball 0018E4EF
- Fifteen Ball 0018E4F1
- Pack of Cigarettes 0005821A
- Preserved Cigarette Pack 000E3770
- Overdue Book 000FE257
- Boston Bugle 0001A4B9
- Late Edition Newspaper 000FCDC8
- Rolled Boston Bugle 000286F5
- Delivered Boston Bugle 0014DD94
- Folded Boston Bugle 0014DD4A
- Blue Paint 0001D95A
- Paint Can 00059B3B
- Used Oil Can 0004B273
- Aluminum Oil Can 000FCE33
- Oil Can 001C7F23
- MiniNuke Detonator Shell
- 0017A776
- Medical Liquid Nitrogen Dispenser 00060EA2
- Dampening Coil 00022266
- Lantern 00096A21
- Small Baby Bottle 001A89A0
- Large Baby Bottle 001A899B
- Baby Bottle 0009B4BA
- Magnifying Glass 0011DA13
- Nuka Cola Bottle 0004835A
- Beer Bottle 000211DD
- Empty Milk Bottle 0003B55B
- Cracked Glass Bowl 00023C38
- Glass Bowl 00023C36
- Gwinnett Brew Bottle 0011EA9B
- Liquor Bottle 000DF221
- Pint Glass 0011EB44
- Gwinnett Pilsner Bottle 0011EAA0
- Gwinnett Ale Bottle 0011EA9E
- Gwinnett Pale Ale Bottle 0011EA9D
- Gwinnett Lager Bottle 0011EA9C
- White Bottle 000DF223
- Gwinnett Stout Bottle 0011EA9F
- Burgundy Bottle 000DF24D
- Brown Bottle 000DF222
- Glass Rounded Vase 000488CC
- Glass Bud Vase 000488BC
- Glass Vaulted Vase 000488BA
- Glass Flared Vase 000488B9
- Glass Barrel Vase 000488B8
- Glass Barrel Teal Vase 0005E1B6
- Glass Bud Teal Vase 0005E1B5
- Glass Vaulted Teal Vase 0005E1B4
- Glass Flared Teal Vase 0005E1B3
- Glass Rounded Teal Vase 0005E1B2
- Glass Barrel Red Vase 0005E1B1
- Glass Bud Red Vase 0005E1B0
- Glass Vaulted Red Vase 0005E1AF
- Glass Flared Red Vase 0005E1AE
- Glass Rounded Red Vase 0005E1AD
- Camera 00059A83
- Undamaged Camera 000E376C
- Reporter’s Camera 0014DD48
- ProSnap Camera 001C7F28
- Silver Pocket Watch 00060E7D
- Antique Pocket Watch 0014DDFC
- Desk Fan 0001F905
- Office Desk Fan 00192D5D
- Gold Watch 00060E7C
- Microscope 00059AEB
- Giddyup Buttercup Front Leg 00163A14
- Fishing Rod 00059B36
- Pip-Boy 0001EE7C
- Antique Globe 0001D975
- Clean Globe 001A7DA5
- Classroom Globe 0014DD40
- Signed Baseball 0004BAE8
- Baseball 00059A76
- Collectible Baseball 000E3764
- Youth League Baseball 0014DD17
- New Power Cables 00091FD2
- Power Relay Coil 00091FDE
- Straw Pillow 00060EC7
- Fusion Pulse Charge 00059ACD
- Telephone 00059B15
- Hot Plate 00059ADB
- Ceramic Bowl 00023C32
- Cracked Bowl 00023C34
- Red Plate 00165327
- White Plate 00165326
- Bowl 00140B1A
- Ashtray 0008E370
- Yellow Plate 00165328
- Teacup 00192699
- Yellow-Trimmed Plate 0015CDF7
- Clean Red Plate 0015CDF6
- Clean White Plate 0015CDF5
- Unused Ashtray 000E3762
- Dirty Ashtray 0008E371
- Empty Floral Barrel Vase 00061AFE
- Empty Floral Bud Vase 00061AFD
- Empty Floral Vaulted Vase 00061AFB
- Empty Floral Flared Vase 00061AF3
- Empty Floral Rounded Vase 00061AF0
- Empty Willow Barrel Vase 00061AE1
- Empty Willow Bud Vase 00061AE0
- Empty Willow Vaulted Vase 00061ADF
- Empty Willow Flared Vase 00061ADE
- Empty Willow Rounded Vase 00061AD0
- Empty Teal Barrel Vase 00061ABC
- Empty Teal Bud Vase 00061ABB
- Empty Teal Vaulted Vase 00061AB6
- Empty Teal Flared Vase 00061AB5
- Empty Teal Rounded Vase 00061AB1
- Clean Bowl 00140B31
- Warwick Pump Part 0005927E
- Clean Umbrella Stand 000BA3F8
- Umbrella Stand 000BA3F7
- Colonial Vase 0014DDFB
- Dawnshire Vase 0014DDF7
- New Floral Barrel Vase 000AC91B
- New Willow Barrel Vase 000AC91A
- New Teal Barrel Vase 000AC918
- New Floral Bud Vase 000AC917
- New Willow Bud Vase 000AC916
- New Teal Bud Vase 000AC915
- New Floral Vaulted Vase 000AC914
- New Willow Vaulted Vase 000AC913
- New Teal Vaulted Vase 000AC909
- New Floral Flared Vase 000AC8EE
- New Willow Flared Vase 000AC8ED
- New Teal Flared Vase 000AC8EC
- New Floral Rounded Vase 000AC8EA
- New Willow Rounded Vase 000AC8E8
- New Teal Rounded Vase 000AC8E6
- Floral Barrel Vase 000AC8E3
- Empty Floral Bud Vase 00061AFD
- Empty Floral Vaulted Vase 00061AFB
- Empty Floral Flared Vase 00061AF3
- Empty Floral Rounded Vase 00061AF0
- Empty Willow Barrel Vase 00061AE1
- Empty Willow Bud Vase 00061AE0
- Empty Willow Vaulted Vase 00061ADF
- Empty Willow Flared Vase 00061ADE
- Empty Willow Rounded Vase 00061AD0
- Empty Teal Barrel Vase 00061ABC
- Empty Teal Bud Vase 00061ABB
- Empty Teal Vaulted Vase 00061AB6
- Empty Teal Flared Vase 00061AB5
- Empty Teal Rounded Vase 00061AB1
- Clean Bowl 00140B31
- Warwick Pump Part 0005927E
- Clean Umbrella Stand 000BA3F8
- Umbrella Stand 000BA3F7
- Colonial Vase 0014DDFB
- Dawnshire Vase 0014DDF7
- New Floral Barrel Vase 000AC91B
- New Willow Barrel Vase 000AC91A
- New Teal Barrel Vase 000AC918
- New Floral Bud Vase 000AC917
- New Willow Bud Vase 000AC916
- New Teal Bud Vase 000AC915
- New Floral Vaulted Vase 000AC914
- New Willow Vaulted Vase 000AC913
- New Teal Vaulted Vase 000AC909
- New Floral Flared Vase 000AC8EE
- New Willow Flared Vase 000AC8ED
- New Teal Flared Vase 000AC8EC
- New Floral Rounded Vase 000AC8EA
- New Willow Rounded Vase 000AC8E8
- New Teal Rounded Vase 000AC8E6
- Floral Barrel Vase 000AC8E3
- Floral Bud Vase 000AC8E1
- Floral Vaulted Vase 000AC8E0
- Floral Flared Vase 000AC8D9
- Floral Rounded Vase 000AC8CF
- Teal Barrel Vase 000AC8CD
- Teal Bud Vase 000AC8CC
- Teal Vaulted Vase 000AC8CA
- Teal Flared Vase 000AC8C8
- Teal Rounded Vase 000AC8C6
- Willow Barrel Vase 000AC8C2
- Willow Bud Vase 000AC8C1
- Willow Vaulted Vase 000AC8C0
- Willow Flared Vase 000AC8BF
- Willow Rounded Vase 000AC8BE
- Warwick Pump Piece 0005927A
- Small Plate 000488DF
- Small Serving Plate 000488DE
- Small Dinner Plate 000488DD
- Deathclaw Hand 0002EF67
- Cracked Deathclaw Egg 0014F6AC
- Pristine Deathclaw Egg 00190AE4
- Tissue Sample 000EB2B0
- Left Foot Bones 000347EB
- Right Foot Bones 000347EA
- Left Hand Bones 000347E3
- Right Hand Bones 000347E2
- Tibia 00188C9C
- Skull Cap Bone 00188CA2
- Skull Fragment 00188CA1
- Human Jaw 00188CA0
- Skull Eye Socket 00188C9F
- Skull Faceplate 00188C9E
- Broken Tibia 00188C9B
- Broken Femur 00188C9A
- Femur 00188C99
- Shem Drowne’s Skull 00147D5D
- Chalk 00140D98
- Military Grade Duct Tape 00060E78
- Piezonucleic Liner 0002CC42
- Military Ammo Bag 00060E77
- Industrial Oil Canister 001AB5EE
- Aluminum Canister 00176054
- TV Dinner Tray 00059B2C
- Surgical Tray 00059AD8
- Coolant Cap 000E1FF0
- Cake Pan 0001A333
- Clean Coffee Tin 00020191
- Clean Cake Pan 0001A32F
- Coffee Tin 00020194
- Vegetable Starch 000657FE
- Anti Freeze Bottle 00060E73
- Suprathaw Antifreeze 001C7F31
- Reactor Coolant 0017BE8B
- Coolant 000C437F
- Ichor Sac 00028A62
- Gold Bar 00100E1E
- Copper Bar 00100E19
- Ball-Peen Hammer 0004D1F3
- Hammer 001A4AB0
- Claw Hammer 001A0B14
- Blacksmith Hammer 001A0B13
- Masonry Hammer 001A0B12
- Silver Submachine Gun Prop 0008BB31
- Tack Hammer 001A0B11
- Paintbrush 00060ECF
- Wooden Block – I & D 00059B1D
- Wooden Block – N & S 00197503
- Wooden Block – B & Y 00197502
- Wooden Block – V & F 00197501
- Sensor Module 001ACC8E
- Rat Poison 00060ED8
- Ring Stand 000EC8B3
- Tin Can 0001F90A
- Scalpel 00059B43
- Table Knife 00059AE1
- Dog Tags 00060EBF
- Table Spoon 00060E96
- Dinner Fork 00060E93
- Dinner Plate 00060E90
- Can 0001F909
- Collander 0011DA11
- HalluciGen Gas Canister 000E69AF
- Surgical Scalpel 000C9ADA
- Bandage Scissors 000C9AD7
- Paladin Brandis’ Holotag 000B1DBB
- Scribe Faris’ Holotag 000B1DBA
- Knight Astlin’s Holotag 000B1DB9
- Knight Varham’s Holotag 000B1DB8
- Gear 000E1FF9
- Torque Rod End 000E1FF8
- Knight Rylan’s Holotag 000BDCDD
- Initiate Clarke’s Holotag 000BDA4E
- Danse’s Holotags 000D10AB
- Brotherhood of Steel Holotag 000BDA4F
- Empty Can 0016D8C9
- Antique Table Knife 00140B2F
- Fork 00140B29
- Plate 00140B27
- Unrusted Tin Can 000F15BB
- Reflex Capacitor 000C30E0
- Haptic Drive 000C30DF
- Flux Sensor 000C30DE
- Aluminum Tray 0016D8CA
- Small Covered Sauce Pan 0003D3AB
- Small Sauce Pan Lid 0003D3AA
- Small Sauce Pan 0003D3A9
- Sauce Pan Lid 0003D3A7
- Ruptured HalluciGen Gas Canister 0016D041
- Clothes Hanger 001BE890
- Battered Clipboard 0001F92F
- Silver Table Spoon 00060E95
- Silver Table Knife 00060E8D
- Silver Fork 00060E8B
- Silver Plate 00060E91
- Toy Car 00059B1C
- New Toy Car 000FCE2F
- Derby-Winning Toy Car 0014DD23
- Globe 001A7DA6
- Handcuffs 00059B3F
- Pepper Mill 00020189
- Clean Pepper Mill 00020184
- Bonesaw 00059B40
- Extinguisher 0001F8F9
- Spatula 00059B0F
- Radscorpion Stinger 000628ED
- Empty Blood Sac 00028A64
- Bloodbug Proboscis 00028668
- Shopping Basket 00090E5E
- Coffee Pot 000211CC
- Untarnished Coffee Pot 0019930E
- Luxobrew Coffee Pot 001C7F1B
- Scissors 00059B44
- Clothing Iron 00059ADE
- Fancy Hairbrush 00060ECD
- Silver Hairbrush 0014DDFF
- Hubcap 0007E941
- Bone Cutter 000C9ADE
- Toothpaste 00199A88
- Giddyup Buttercup Toy Parts 00031AAF
- Enhanced Targeting Card 000E7E71
- NX-42 Guidance Chip 0004E3A2
- Charge Card 00084AAC
- Toothbrush 00060ECE
- Pen 00140D99
- Plastic Knife 00060E94
- Plastic Spoon 00059B10
- Plastic Fork 00059ACB
- Wilson Atomatoys ID Card 0002A6FF
- General Atomics ID Card 00046D13
- Empty Blood Pack 0014242A
- Courser Chip 0006D0E8
- Synth Component 000CFF74
- IV Bag 00142428
- Reporter’s Pen 0014DDAF
- Empty Coolant 000C4380
- Salt Shaker 0002018A
- Clean Salt Shaker 00020183
- Cigar Box 0005821E
- Box of San Francisco Sunlights 00159F0D
- Tabletop Picture Frame 001A8E0B
- Small Picture Frame 001A89A3
- Desktop Picture Frame 001A89A2
- Picture Frame 0014DE02
- Wooden Picture Frame 0014DE01
- Cigarette 00059AB5
- Lit Cigarette 0008E36D
- Signal Interceptor Plans 0003FC16
- Subway Token 00059AEA
- Cigar 0008E36F
- Folder 00140AF0
- Signed Baseball Card 0004BAE9
- Stogie 00159F0A
- Burnt Unstoppables Comic 00132979
- Burnt Grognak Comic 00132977
- Burnt Manta-Man Comic 00132974
- Slocum’s BuzzBites Recipe 00051388
- Napkin 00027F90
- Burnt Fashion Magazine 001956A0
- Burnt Lifestyle Magazine 0019569F
- Burnt Trade Magazine 0019569E
- Lit Stogie 00159F09
- San Francisco Sunlights 00154AB2
- San Francisco Sunlights 0014586C
- Lit Cigar 0008E36E 00140D83
- Detective Case File 001BD154
- Flip Lighter 00058224
- Unused Flip Lighter 000E377C
- Soap 0019945F
- MiniNuke Hemisphere Core 0017A772
- Teddy Bear 00059B14
- Pencil 00059AF8
- Reporter’s Pencil 0014DDBD
- Gold Plated Flip Lighter 00060E88
- Light Bulb 0005A0D3
- Research Test Tube 00059B16
- Shot Glass 00059B0A
- Beaker 00059B17
- Test Tube 000EAFC1
- Tall Flask 000EC8AB
- Large Beaker 00176053
- Chemistry Jar 00176052
- Thin Beaker 00176051
- Drinking Glass 00140B22
- Flask 000EC8AD
- Graduated Cylinder 00176050
- Lab Bottle 0017604F
- Clean Drinking Glass 00140B24
- Adjustable Wrench 0004D1F5
- Biometric Scanner 00154AD3
- Prototype Biometric Scanner 0014DDFA
- High-Powered Microscope 001C61C3
- Crystal Liquor Decanter 00060E82
- Cooking Pot 00059ABA
- Vacuum Tube 00060AA3
- Shadeless Table Lamp 0007830B
- Broken Lamp 0007830A
- Shadeless Lamp 0003F8C2
- Yellow Table Lamp 0003F8C1
- Blue Table Lamp 0003F8C0
- Fuse 00059ACC
- Broken Light Bulb 000342BA
- Beaker Stand 000EC8B6
- Pre-War Money 00059B02
- Cotton Yarn 00060EC0
- Dishrag 000A4920
- Flight Data Recorder 0013A3E0
- Coffee Cup 000211C4
- Clean Coffee Cup 00171947
- Saucer 0019269B
- Deep Range Transmitter 00086874
- Wooden Solider Toy 00191E93
- Prevent 0004E700
- Mole Rat Teeth 00034603
- Upper Skull 000347EC
- Capless Skull 00188CA3
- Oven Mitt 00060E7B
- Unscorched Oven Mitt 000FE270
- Toy Rocketship 00059B2A
- Cauterizer 00166B2D
- Recorder 0013FF87
- Tri Tool 00166B34
- Sensor 00166B31
- Alarm Clock 00059B27
- Wakemaster Alarm Clock
- 001C9E92
- Ear Examiner 0013FF44
- Applicator 00166B2C
- Aluminum Can 0001F908
- Spanner 00166B32
- Injector 00166B2E
- Tweezers 0013FF41
- Tray 0019DFF3
- Bag of Fertilizer 0005A0D9
- Abraxo Cleaner 00059A71
- Undamaged Abraxo Cleaner 000E3760
- Abraxo Cleaner Industrial Grade 001C9E96