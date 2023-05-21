Fallout 4 Workshop Items Unlock Guide – Requirements, How To

Bethesda has made Fallout 4 so expansive that you are bound to hit a place when you don’t know where go to find whatever collectibles or items you were looking for; in other cases you might find something but you won’t have a clue as to what it does.

The workshop items in the game are one example of that. For more help on Fallout 4, read our Power Armor Locations Guide, Settlements Locations Guide and Romance Guide.

Fallout 4 Workshop Items.

There is a horde of workshop items in Fallout 4; there are some that you can simply pick up and start using while others come with a prerequisite.

You can see them grouped in categories based on the type of items they are, under which we have listed the names of the items in bold and followed it up with the prerequisite as well as the use of the said workshop item.

Special Items

Mama Murphy’s Chair

How to Unlock: Mama Murphy needs a chair and you build it for her.

Artillery Piece

How to Unlock: This one prerequisites Artillery Schematic found in the armory of the Castle (the Old Guns quest). This gives 6 Defense but requires a worker. You can use the Artillery Smoke Grenades to ask for strikes.

Control Console

How to Unlock: You have to go through The Molecular Level quest for this. It will require 2 Power. You can attach this to the Beam Emitter power grid.

Molecular Beam Emitter

How to Unlock: You have to go through The Molecular Level quest for this. It will require Power level 20. You can put it up on top of the Reflector Platform.

Relay Dish

How to Unlock: You have to go through The Molecular Level quest for this. It will require Power level 5. You can attach this to the Beam Emitter power grid.

Stabilized Reflector Platform

How to Unlock: You have to go through The Molecular Level quest for this. It is actually one of the many parts of a big machine.

Electromagnetic Actuator

How to Unlock: It is a very important request from the Brotherhood of Steel and you have to go through the Liberty Reprimed quest for this.

Picket Fences

Gate

How to Unlock: This is a small gate for which you will need the issue number one of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Beantown Brewery.

Picket Fence Post

How to Unlock: This is a single fence post for which you will need the issue number one of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Beantown Brewery.

Picket Fence

How to Unlock: This is a short fence for which you will need the issue number one of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Beantown Brewery.

Picket Fence Long

How to Unlock: This is a long fence for which you will need the issue number one of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Beantown Brewery.

Chairs

Patio Chair

How to Unlock: This is an ordinary, basic chair for which you will need the issue number five of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Weston Water Treatment Plant.

Tables

Patio Table

How to Unlock: This is a circular table with an umbrella on top of it, basic chair for which you will need the issue number five of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Weston Water Treatment Plant.

Picnic Table

How to Unlock: As the name suggests, this is a large picnic table for which you will need the issue number five of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Weston Water Treatment Plant.

Flags

Brotherhood of Steel Flag

How to Unlock: This is a flag that can be put up on a wall. It will require you to become a member of the Brotherhood of Steel Faction as well as to go through with the Fire Support quest.

Institute Flag

How to Unlock: This is a flag that can be put up on a wall. It will require you to become a member of the Institute Faction as well as to go through with the Institutionalized quest.

Railroad Flag

How to Unlock: This is a flag that can be put up on a wall. It will require you to become a member of the Railroad Faction as well as to go through with the Tradecraft quest.

Minutemen Flag

How to Unlock: This is a flag that can be put up on a wall. It will require you to go through with When Freedom Calls quest.

Statues

Statue

How to Unlock: There are three types of statues, a small one, a large one an an very large one. For them you will need the issue number three of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Saugus Ironworks.

Fountain

How to Unlock: This is a very large fountain for which you will need the issue number three of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Saugus Ironworks.

Miscellaneous Decorations

Grill

How to Unlock: This is small grill for which you will need the issue number five of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Weston Water Treatment Plant.

Lawn Flamingos

How to Unlock: This is an ordinary lawn flamingo for which you will need the issue number five of Wasteland Survival Guide magazine. You can locate it inside Lynn Woods.

Potted Plant

How to Unlock: There are two types of Potted Plants, a small one and a large one. For them you will need the issue number four of Picket Fences Magazine. You can locate it inside the Combat Zone.

Radio

How to Unlock: This is tuned to Radio Freedom; and you will have to first go through The Minutemen Quest: Taking Independence.

Shaun’s Crib

How to Unlock: For this you will need the Shaun’s Crib Scrap. It is a very unique item and for that reason you will have to be at the Sanctuary Hills to build it.

Generators

Large Generator

How to Unlock: If you have this, the Large Generator will produce 10 Power, however, it requires Rank 1 in Science.

Connectors and Switches

Laser Tripwire

How to Unlock: This requires power and a Rank 1 in Science but it can transmit power when it has been disarmed. The Laser Tripwire also has some additional features that you can access through a terminal.

Lights

High Tech Lights

How to Unlock: There are two types of High Tech Lights, the first one is a free standing light and the second is a hanging light. Both require power; and you will need the second issue of Picket Fences magazine which can be found inside the Hardware Town.

Miscellaneous Power Items

Terminal

How to Unlock: This device allows you to use some additional features on devices that it is connected to. However, it requires 1 Power and a Rank one in Hacker.

Turrets

Heavy Machine-Gun Turret

How to Unlock: This turret will give you 8 Defense but it will require Rank one in Gun Nut.

Laser Turret

How to Unlock: This turret will give you 8 Defense but it needs 2 Power. It will also require Rank one in Science.

Shotgun Turret

How to Unlock: This turret will give you 8 Defense but it needs 2 Power. It will also require Rank two in Gun Nut.

Heavy Laser Turret

How to Unlock: This turret will give you 12 Defense but it needs 2 Power. It will also require Rank three in Science.

Missile Turret

How to Unlock: This turret will give you 15 Defense but it needs 2 Power. It will also require Rank three in Gun Nut.

Water Items

Industrial Water Purifier

How to Unlock: This will give you 40 Water but it will require 5 Power alongside a Rank 1 in Science. Last but not the least, it will have to be dipped into water in order for it to work.

Trading Stores

Trading Stand

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Trading Shop

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Trading Emporium

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, Rank 2 Local Leader and Rank 2 Cap Collector.

Armor Stores

Armor Stand

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population; but it needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Armor Shop

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population; but it needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Armor Emporium

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population; but it needs a worker, Rank 2 Local Leader and Rank 2 Cap Collector.

Weapon Stores

Weapons Stand

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population; but it needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Weapons Shop

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population; but it needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Weapons Emporium

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population; but it needs a worker, Rank 2 Local Leader and Rank 2 Cap Collector.

Food and Drink Stores

Drink Stand

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Bar

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Restaurant

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, Rank 2 Local Leader and Rank 2 Cap Collector.

Clinics

First Aid Station

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Clinic

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Surgery Center

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, Rank 2 Local Leader and Rank 2 Cap Collector.

Clothing Stores

Clothing Stand

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Clothing Shop

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, and Rank 2 Local Leader.

Clothing Emporium

How to Unlock: Getting this will generate income which increases and decreases with the total population. It also adds to the overall happiness of the settlers but needs a worker, Rank 2 Local Leader and Rank 2 Cap Collector.

Workstations

Armor Workbench

How to Unlock: This workstation will allow you to scrap or mod armor; but it will require Rank 2 Local Leader.

Chemistry Station

How to Unlock: This workstation will allow chems and explosives crafting; but it will require Rank 2 Local Leader.

Cooking Station

How to Unlock: This workstation will allow you to cook consumables; but it will require Rank 2 Local Leader.

Cooking Stove

How to Unlock: This workstation will allow you to cook consumables; but it will require Rank 2 Local Leader.

Power Armor Station

How to Unlock: This workstation will allow you to fix or mod Power Armor; but it will require Rank 2 Local Leader.

Weapons Workbench

How to Unlock: This workstation will allow you to scrap or mod weapons; but it will require Rank 2 Local Leader.