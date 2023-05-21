Fallout 4 Unique Armor Locations, Super Mutant Apparel and Legendary Armor Effects Guide

By Haider Khan

Fallout 4 is all about survival and doing everything in your power to ensure it. In addition to having powerful weapons, it’s equally important that you equip yourself with an armor which lets you stay on the field for as long as possible.

Fallout 4 Unique Armor Locations

While your first priority should be getting Power Armor, unique apparel seems to get the job done.

This guide details all the Unique Apparel and Legendary Apparel that you can get in Fallout 4. I’ve provided a brief description of special boosts provided by these armor pieces and where to locate them:

Unique Armor Locations

Fallout 4 has a range of armor that you can gather while in your time in Commonwealth. Some of these items can be purchased from vendors, some by simply exploring, and some by defeating different enemies:

Agatha’s Dress
Bonus Effect: +3 Charisma
Location: Finish Curtain Call while playing as a female

Apocalypse Chestplate
Bonus Effect: Slows down time in combat in when below 20 HP
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Apocalypse Left Greave
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Black Ops Chestpiece
Bonus Effect: +1 Strength and +1 Endurance
Location: Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill

Black Ops Right Shinguard
Bonus Effect: +10 extra movement speed
Location: Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill

Captain Ironsides’ Hat
Bonus Effect: +1 Charisma
Location: Finish the Last Voyage of the USS Constitution

Champion Chestpiece
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from robots
Location: Purchase from Myrna in Diamond City

Champion Left Arm
Bonus Effect: +1 Strength and +1 Endurance
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller

Champion Right Arm
Bonus Effect: +1 Agility and +1 Perception
Location: Purchase from Becky Fallon in the Fallon’s Basement, Diamond City

Commando Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Increases Action Point refresh speed
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen

Commando Helmet
Bonus Effect: 10% reduction in Action Point costs in V.A.T.S
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen

DB Tech Varsity Uniform
Bonus Effect: N/A
Location: Find it inside the DB Tech High School

Destroyer’s Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Reduces damage from humans by 15%
Location: Purchase from Daisy in the Goodneighbor

Destroyer’s Helmet
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1, Intelligence +1
Location: Purchase from Penny Fitzgerald in the Covenant

Destroyer’s Left Arm
Bonus Effect: Reduces damage while blocking or sprinting by 15%
Location: Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill

Destroyer’s Left Leg
Bonus Effect: +10 extra movement speed
Location: Purchase from Daisy in the Goodneighbor

Destroyer’s Right Leg
Bonus Effect: +10 extra movement speed
Location: Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81

Devastator’s Chestpiece
Bonus Effect: Reflects 10% of melee damage back on attacker
Location: Purchase from KL-E-O in the Goodneighbor

Devastator’s Right Greave
Bonus Effect: Temporarily slows time during combat when you are at 20% or less health
Location: Purchase from KL-E-O in the Goodneighbor

Exemplar’s T-60c Torso
Bonus Effect: 10% reduction in Action Point costs in V.A.T.S
Location: Finish Duty or Dishonor by turning Clark in

Freefall Armor Left Leg
Bonus Effect: When both Freefall Legs are worn together, prevents fall damage
Location: Inside a in Jack Rockford’s office on the 28th floor in Mass Fusion

Freefall Armor Right Leg
Bonus Effect: When both Freefall Legs are worn together, prevents fall damage
Location: Inside a in Jack Rockford’s office on the 28th floor in Mass Fusion

Grognak Costume
Bonus Effect: Increased Strength and melee damage
Location: Inside a safe on Hubris Comics’ 4th floor

Honor
Bonus Effect: Increases Action Point refresh speed
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen after reaching Paladin in Brotherhood of Steel

Liam’s Glasses
Bonus Effect: Intelligence +2, Charisma -1
Location: Finish Plugging a Leak

Lieutenant’s Hat
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1
Location: Finish the Last Voyage of the USS Constitution

Mantis Left Armguard
Bonus Effect: 10% chance to disarm melee attacker on hit
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller

Mantis Left Greave
Bonus Effect: Agility +1, Perception +1
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller

Mark 2 Synth Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Enemies have a harder time detecting you while you’re sneaking and not moving
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 2 Synth Helmet
Bonus Effect: Agility +1, Perception +1
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 3 Synth Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 3 Synth Right Arm
Bonus Effect: AP refill faster
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 4 Synth Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Unable to get detected while hiding
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Mark 4 Synth Left Leg
Bonus Effect: +2 Luck
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Mascot Head
Bonus Effect: N/A
Location: Inside the DB Tech High School

Minutemen General’s Hat
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1
Location: Found on a dead body in the Castle

Minutemen General’s
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1
Location: Found on a dead body in the Castle

Nucleostrictive Torso Armor
Bonus Effect: Fusion Core depletion decreased by +10
Location: Finish the experiment Cambridge Polymer Labs

Overseer’s Left Armguard
Bonus Effect: -10 AP costs in V.A.T.S
Location: Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81

Overseer’s Right Armguard
Bonus Effect: -15 damage while standing still
Location: Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81

Protector’s Left Armguard
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from humans
Location: Purchase from Arturo in the Diamond City

Protector’s Right Armguard
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from super mutants
Location: Purchase from Arturo in the Diamond City

Reginald’s Suit
Bonus Effect: Charisma +3
Location: Finish Curtain Call while playing as a male

Silver Shroud
Bonus Effect: Agility +1 and Perception +1
Location: Finish the Silver Shroud

Silver Shroud Hat
Bonus Effect: Perception +1
Location: Finish the Silver Shroud

Steadfast BOS Combat Armor
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Location: Finish the Lost Patrol for Captain Kells

Tessa’s Fist
Bonus Effect: Increases unarmed damage
Location: Found on the dead body of Tessa in the Quincy Ruins

Vengeance
Bonus Effect: Reflect 10% melee damage back to attacker
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen after reaching Sentinel in the Brotherhood of Steel

Visionary’s T-60c Helm
Bonus Effect: AP refill faster
Location: Finish a Loose End

Wastelander’s Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Agility +1 and Perception +1
Location: Purchase from Becky Fallon in the Fallon’s Basement, Diamond City

Wastelander’s Right Leg
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from super mutants
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller

Zeke’s Jacket and Jeans
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1 and Unarmed Damage +4
Location: Located at the Atom Cats Garage

Super Mutant Apparel

The super mutant apparel is not designed for your character, but these can be supplied to one of your super mutant companion in order to provide your companion with a new look:

Super Mutant Arm Guards
Location: Big John’s Salvage, Gwinnett Brewery

Super Mutant Aviator Cap
Location: Wilson Atomatoys Factory, Rocky Cave – Virgil’s Laboratory

Super Mutant Bladed Helmet
Location: Weston Water Treatment Plant, West Roxbury Station

Super Mutant Bracers
Location: West Roxbury Station, Rocky Cave – Virgil’s Laboratory

Super Mutant Cage Helmet
Location: West Everett Estates, Gwinnett Brewery

Super Mutant Chains
Location: West Everett Estates, Revere Satellite Array

Super Mutant Chest Harness
Location: Breakheart Banks, Shaw High School

Super Mutant Cowl Armor
Location: Trinity Tower, Wilson Atomatoys Factory

Super Mutant Heavy Armor
Location: Trinity Tower, Medford Memorial Hospital

Super Mutant Heavy Gauntlets
Location: Weston Water Treatment Plant, Boston Public Library

Super Mutant Helmet
Location: Medford Memorial Hospital, Fraternal Post 115

Super Mutant Leg Armor
Location: Trinity Tower, Revere Satellite Array

Super Mutant Leg Guards
Location: Scrap Palace, Trinity Tower

Super Mutant Light Body Armor
Location: Wilson Atomatoys Factory, Shaw High School

Super Mutant Shoulder Rags
Location: Scrap Palace, Wilson Atomatoys Factory

Super Mutant Waistcloth
Location: Breakheart Banks, Trinity Tower

Super Mutant Wrist Wraps
Location: Mass Fusion Disposal Site, Trinity Church – Trinity Plaza

Legendary Effects

Just like Legendary Weapon Effects, you can kill legendary enemies who may drop a legendary piece of armor with special bonus:

Cunning
Bonus Effect: +1 Agility and +1 Perception

V.A.T.S. Enhanced
Bonus Effect: -10 AP costs in V.A.T.S

Powered
Bonus Effect: AP refill faster

Chameleon
Bonus Effect: Unable to get detected while hiding

Sharp
Bonus Effect: +1 Charisma and +1 Intelligence

Duelist’s
Bonus Effect: 10% chances of disarming enemies

Freefall
Bonus Effect: No fall damage

Cavalier’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage while sprinting and blocking

Titan’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage while standing still

Hunter’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from animals

Exterminator’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from Mirelurks and bugs

Ghoul Slayer’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from Ghouls

Assassin’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from humans

Troubleshooter’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from robots

Mutant Slayer’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from super mutants

Acrobat’s
Bonus Effect: -50 reduced fall damage

Safecracker’s
Bonus Effect: Larger sweet spot size while lockpicking

Martyr’s
Bonus Effect: Slows down time in combat in when below 20 HP

Lucky
Bonus Effect: +2 Luck

Herbalist’s
Bonus Effect: +25 increased poison resistance

Punishing
Bonus Effect: Reflect 10% damage back to attacker

Bolstering
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP

Sprinter’s
Bonus Effect: +15 extra movement speed

Fortifying
Bonus Effect: +1 Strength and +1 Endurance

Low Weight
Bonus Effect: Less weight carry

Almost Unbreakable
Bonus Effect: Increases durability by 4x

