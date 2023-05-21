Fallout 4 Unique Armor Locations, Super Mutant Apparel and Legendary Armor Effects Guide

Fallout 4 is all about survival and doing everything in your power to ensure it. In addition to having powerful weapons, it’s equally important that you equip yourself with an armor which lets you stay on the field for as long as possible.

Fallout 4 Unique Armor Locations

While your first priority should be getting Power Armor, unique apparel seems to get the job done.

This guide details all the Unique Apparel and Legendary Apparel that you can get in Fallout 4. I’ve provided a brief description of special boosts provided by these armor pieces and where to locate them:

Unique Armor Locations

Fallout 4 has a range of armor that you can gather while in your time in Commonwealth. Some of these items can be purchased from vendors, some by simply exploring, and some by defeating different enemies:

Agatha’s Dress

Bonus Effect : +3 Charisma

Location : Finish Curtain Call while playing as a female

Apocalypse Chestplate

Bonus Effect : Slows down time in combat in when below 20 HP

Location : Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Apocalypse Left Greave

Bonus Effect : Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP

Location : Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Black Ops Chestpiece

Bonus Effect : +1 Strength and +1 Endurance

Location : Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill

Black Ops Right Shinguard

Bonus Effect : +10 extra movement speed

Location : Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill

Captain Ironsides’ Hat

Bonus Effect : +1 Charisma

Location : Finish the Last Voyage of the USS Constitution

Champion Chestpiece

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from robots

Location : Purchase from Myrna in Diamond City

Champion Left Arm

Bonus Effect : +1 Strength and +1 Endurance

Location : Purchase from Lucas Miller

Champion Right Arm

Bonus Effect : +1 Agility and +1 Perception

Location : Purchase from Becky Fallon in the Fallon’s Basement, Diamond City

Commando Chest Piece

Bonus Effect : Increases Action Point refresh speed

Location : Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen

Commando Helmet

Bonus Effect : 10% reduction in Action Point costs in V.A.T.S

Location : Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen

DB Tech Varsity Uniform

Bonus Effect : N/A

Location : Find it inside the DB Tech High School

Destroyer’s Chest Piece

Bonus Effect : Reduces damage from humans by 15%

Location : Purchase from Daisy in the Goodneighbor

Destroyer’s Helmet

Bonus Effect : Charisma +1, Intelligence +1

Location : Purchase from Penny Fitzgerald in the Covenant

Destroyer’s Left Arm

Bonus Effect : Reduces damage while blocking or sprinting by 15%

Location : Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill

Destroyer’s Left Leg

Bonus Effect : +10 extra movement speed

Location : Purchase from Daisy in the Goodneighbor

Destroyer’s Right Leg

Bonus Effect : +10 extra movement speed

Location : Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81

Devastator’s Chestpiece

Bonus Effect : Reflects 10% of melee damage back on attacker

Location : Purchase from KL-E-O in the Goodneighbor

Devastator’s Right Greave

Bonus Effect : Temporarily slows time during combat when you are at 20% or less health

Location : Purchase from KL-E-O in the Goodneighbor

Exemplar’s T-60c Torso

Bonus Effect : 10% reduction in Action Point costs in V.A.T.S

Location : Finish Duty or Dishonor by turning Clark in

Freefall Armor Left Leg

Bonus Effect : When both Freefall Legs are worn together, prevents fall damage

Location : Inside a in Jack Rockford’s office on the 28th floor in Mass Fusion

Freefall Armor Right Leg

Bonus Effect : When both Freefall Legs are worn together, prevents fall damage

Location : Inside a in Jack Rockford’s office on the 28th floor in Mass Fusion

Grognak Costume

Bonus Effect : Increased Strength and melee damage

Location : Inside a safe on Hubris Comics’ 4th floor

Honor

Bonus Effect : Increases Action Point refresh speed

Location : Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen after reaching Paladin in Brotherhood of Steel

Liam’s Glasses

Bonus Effect : Intelligence +2, Charisma -1

Location : Finish Plugging a Leak

Lieutenant’s Hat

Bonus Effect : Charisma +1

Location : Finish the Last Voyage of the USS Constitution

Mantis Left Armguard

Bonus Effect : 10% chance to disarm melee attacker on hit

Location : Purchase from Lucas Miller

Mantis Left Greave

Bonus Effect : Agility +1, Perception +1

Location : Purchase from Lucas Miller

Mark 2 Synth Chest Piece

Bonus Effect : Enemies have a harder time detecting you while you’re sneaking and not moving

Location : From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 2 Synth Helmet

Bonus Effect : Agility +1, Perception +1

Location : From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 3 Synth Chest Piece

Bonus Effect : Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP

Location : From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 3 Synth Right Arm

Bonus Effect : AP refill faster

Location : From the Institute requisition in the Institute

Mark 4 Synth Chest Piece

Bonus Effect : Unable to get detected while hiding

Location : Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Mark 4 Synth Left Leg

Bonus Effect : +2 Luck

Location : Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant

Mascot Head

Bonus Effect : N/A

Location : Inside the DB Tech High School

Minutemen General’s Hat

Bonus Effect : Charisma +1

Location : Found on a dead body in the Castle

Minutemen General’s

Bonus Effect : Charisma +1

Location : Found on a dead body in the Castle

Nucleostrictive Torso Armor

Bonus Effect : Fusion Core depletion decreased by +10

Location : Finish the experiment Cambridge Polymer Labs

Overseer’s Left Armguard

Bonus Effect : -10 AP costs in V.A.T.S

Location : Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81

Overseer’s Right Armguard

Bonus Effect : -15 damage while standing still

Location : Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81

Protector’s Left Armguard

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from humans

Location : Purchase from Arturo in the Diamond City

Protector’s Right Armguard

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from super mutants

Location : Purchase from Arturo in the Diamond City

Reginald’s Suit

Bonus Effect : Charisma +3

Location : Finish Curtain Call while playing as a male

Silver Shroud

Bonus Effect : Agility +1 and Perception +1

Location : Finish the Silver Shroud

Silver Shroud Hat

Bonus Effect : Perception +1

Location : Finish the Silver Shroud

Steadfast BOS Combat Armor

Bonus Effect : Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP

Location : Finish the Lost Patrol for Captain Kells

Tessa’s Fist

Bonus Effect : Increases unarmed damage

Location : Found on the dead body of Tessa in the Quincy Ruins

Vengeance

Bonus Effect : Reflect 10% melee damage back to attacker

Location : Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen after reaching Sentinel in the Brotherhood of Steel

Visionary’s T-60c Helm

Bonus Effect : AP refill faster

Location : Finish a Loose End

Wastelander’s Chest Piece

Bonus Effect : Agility +1 and Perception +1

Location : Purchase from Becky Fallon in the Fallon’s Basement, Diamond City

Wastelander’s Right Leg

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from super mutants

Location : Purchase from Lucas Miller

Zeke’s Jacket and Jeans

Bonus Effect : Charisma +1 and Unarmed Damage +4

Location : Located at the Atom Cats Garage

Super Mutant Apparel

The super mutant apparel is not designed for your character, but these can be supplied to one of your super mutant companion in order to provide your companion with a new look:

Super Mutant Arm Guards

Location : Big John’s Salvage, Gwinnett Brewery

Super Mutant Aviator Cap

Location : Wilson Atomatoys Factory, Rocky Cave – Virgil’s Laboratory

Super Mutant Bladed Helmet

Location : Weston Water Treatment Plant, West Roxbury Station

Super Mutant Bracers

Location : West Roxbury Station, Rocky Cave – Virgil’s Laboratory

Super Mutant Cage Helmet

Location : West Everett Estates, Gwinnett Brewery

Super Mutant Chains

Location : West Everett Estates, Revere Satellite Array

Super Mutant Chest Harness

Location : Breakheart Banks, Shaw High School

Super Mutant Cowl Armor

Location : Trinity Tower, Wilson Atomatoys Factory

Super Mutant Heavy Armor

Location : Trinity Tower, Medford Memorial Hospital

Super Mutant Heavy Gauntlets

Location : Weston Water Treatment Plant, Boston Public Library

Super Mutant Helmet

Location : Medford Memorial Hospital, Fraternal Post 115

Super Mutant Leg Armor

Location : Trinity Tower, Revere Satellite Array

Super Mutant Leg Guards

Location : Scrap Palace, Trinity Tower

Super Mutant Light Body Armor

Location : Wilson Atomatoys Factory, Shaw High School

Super Mutant Shoulder Rags

Location : Scrap Palace, Wilson Atomatoys Factory

Super Mutant Waistcloth

Location : Breakheart Banks, Trinity Tower

Super Mutant Wrist Wraps

Location : Mass Fusion Disposal Site, Trinity Church – Trinity Plaza

Legendary Effects

Just like Legendary Weapon Effects, you can kill legendary enemies who may drop a legendary piece of armor with special bonus:

Cunning

Bonus Effect : +1 Agility and +1 Perception

V.A.T.S. Enhanced

Bonus Effect : -10 AP costs in V.A.T.S

Powered

Bonus Effect : AP refill faster

Chameleon

Bonus Effect : Unable to get detected while hiding

Sharp

Bonus Effect : +1 Charisma and +1 Intelligence

Duelist’s

Bonus Effect : 10% chances of disarming enemies

Freefall

Bonus Effect : No fall damage

Cavalier’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage while sprinting and blocking

Titan’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage while standing still

Hunter’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from animals

Exterminator’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from Mirelurks and bugs

Ghoul Slayer’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from Ghouls

Assassin’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from humans

Troubleshooter’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from robots

Mutant Slayer’s

Bonus Effect : -15 reduced damage from super mutants

Acrobat’s

Bonus Effect : -50 reduced fall damage

Safecracker’s

Bonus Effect : Larger sweet spot size while lockpicking

Martyr’s

Bonus Effect : Slows down time in combat in when below 20 HP

Lucky

Bonus Effect : +2 Luck

Herbalist’s

Bonus Effect : +25 increased poison resistance

Punishing

Bonus Effect : Reflect 10% damage back to attacker

Bolstering

Bonus Effect : Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP

Sprinter’s

Bonus Effect : +15 extra movement speed

Fortifying

Bonus Effect : +1 Strength and +1 Endurance

Low Weight

Bonus Effect : Less weight carry

Almost Unbreakable

Bonus Effect : Increases durability by 4x

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments section below!