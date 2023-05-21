Fallout 4 Unique Armor Locations, Super Mutant Apparel and Legendary Armor Effects Guide

Fallout 4 is all about survival and doing everything in your power to ensure it. In addition to having powerful weapons, it’s equally important that you equip yourself with an armor which lets you stay on the field for as long as possible.
Fallout 4 Unique Armor Locations
While your first priority should be getting Power Armor, unique apparel seems to get the job done.
This guide details all the Unique Apparel and Legendary Apparel that you can get in Fallout 4. I’ve provided a brief description of special boosts provided by these armor pieces and where to locate them:
Unique Armor Locations
Fallout 4 has a range of armor that you can gather while in your time in Commonwealth. Some of these items can be purchased from vendors, some by simply exploring, and some by defeating different enemies:
Agatha’s Dress
Bonus Effect: +3 Charisma
Location: Finish Curtain Call while playing as a female
Apocalypse Chestplate
Bonus Effect: Slows down time in combat in when below 20 HP
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant
Apocalypse Left Greave
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant
Black Ops Chestpiece
Bonus Effect: +1 Strength and +1 Endurance
Location: Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill
Black Ops Right Shinguard
Bonus Effect: +10 extra movement speed
Location: Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill
Captain Ironsides’ Hat
Bonus Effect: +1 Charisma
Location: Finish the Last Voyage of the USS Constitution
Champion Chestpiece
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from robots
Location: Purchase from Myrna in Diamond City
Champion Left Arm
Bonus Effect: +1 Strength and +1 Endurance
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller
Champion Right Arm
Bonus Effect: +1 Agility and +1 Perception
Location: Purchase from Becky Fallon in the Fallon’s Basement, Diamond City
Commando Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Increases Action Point refresh speed
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen
Commando Helmet
Bonus Effect: 10% reduction in Action Point costs in V.A.T.S
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen
DB Tech Varsity Uniform
Bonus Effect: N/A
Location: Find it inside the DB Tech High School
Destroyer’s Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Reduces damage from humans by 15%
Location: Purchase from Daisy in the Goodneighbor
Destroyer’s Helmet
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1, Intelligence +1
Location: Purchase from Penny Fitzgerald in the Covenant
Destroyer’s Left Arm
Bonus Effect: Reduces damage while blocking or sprinting by 15%
Location: Purchase from Deb in the Bunker Hill
Destroyer’s Left Leg
Bonus Effect: +10 extra movement speed
Location: Purchase from Daisy in the Goodneighbor
Destroyer’s Right Leg
Bonus Effect: +10 extra movement speed
Location: Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81
Devastator’s Chestpiece
Bonus Effect: Reflects 10% of melee damage back on attacker
Location: Purchase from KL-E-O in the Goodneighbor
Devastator’s Right Greave
Bonus Effect: Temporarily slows time during combat when you are at 20% or less health
Location: Purchase from KL-E-O in the Goodneighbor
Exemplar’s T-60c Torso
Bonus Effect: 10% reduction in Action Point costs in V.A.T.S
Location: Finish Duty or Dishonor by turning Clark in
Freefall Armor Left Leg
Bonus Effect: When both Freefall Legs are worn together, prevents fall damage
Location: Inside a in Jack Rockford’s office on the 28th floor in Mass Fusion
Freefall Armor Right Leg
Bonus Effect: When both Freefall Legs are worn together, prevents fall damage
Location: Inside a in Jack Rockford’s office on the 28th floor in Mass Fusion
Grognak Costume
Bonus Effect: Increased Strength and melee damage
Location: Inside a safe on Hubris Comics’ 4th floor
Honor
Bonus Effect: Increases Action Point refresh speed
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen after reaching Paladin in Brotherhood of Steel
Liam’s Glasses
Bonus Effect: Intelligence +2, Charisma -1
Location: Finish Plugging a Leak
Lieutenant’s Hat
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1
Location: Finish the Last Voyage of the USS Constitution
Mantis Left Armguard
Bonus Effect: 10% chance to disarm melee attacker on hit
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller
Mantis Left Greave
Bonus Effect: Agility +1, Perception +1
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller
Mark 2 Synth Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Enemies have a harder time detecting you while you’re sneaking and not moving
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute
Mark 2 Synth Helmet
Bonus Effect: Agility +1, Perception +1
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute
Mark 3 Synth Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute
Mark 3 Synth Right Arm
Bonus Effect: AP refill faster
Location: From the Institute requisition in the Institute
Mark 4 Synth Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Unable to get detected while hiding
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant
Mark 4 Synth Left Leg
Bonus Effect: +2 Luck
Location: Purchase from Level 4 Workshop Armor Merchant
Mascot Head
Bonus Effect: N/A
Location: Inside the DB Tech High School
Minutemen General’s Hat
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1
Location: Found on a dead body in the Castle
Minutemen General’s
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1
Location: Found on a dead body in the Castle
Nucleostrictive Torso Armor
Bonus Effect: Fusion Core depletion decreased by +10
Location: Finish the experiment Cambridge Polymer Labs
Overseer’s Left Armguard
Bonus Effect: -10 AP costs in V.A.T.S
Location: Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81
Overseer’s Right Armguard
Bonus Effect: -15 damage while standing still
Location: Purchase from Alexis Combes in the Vault 81
Protector’s Left Armguard
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from humans
Location: Purchase from Arturo in the Diamond City
Protector’s Right Armguard
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from super mutants
Location: Purchase from Arturo in the Diamond City
Reginald’s Suit
Bonus Effect: Charisma +3
Location: Finish Curtain Call while playing as a male
Silver Shroud
Bonus Effect: Agility +1 and Perception +1
Location: Finish the Silver Shroud
Silver Shroud Hat
Bonus Effect: Perception +1
Location: Finish the Silver Shroud
Steadfast BOS Combat Armor
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Location: Finish the Lost Patrol for Captain Kells
Tessa’s Fist
Bonus Effect: Increases unarmed damage
Location: Found on the dead body of Tessa in the Quincy Ruins
Vengeance
Bonus Effect: Reflect 10% melee damage back to attacker
Location: Purchase from Teagan in the Prydwen after reaching Sentinel in the Brotherhood of Steel
Visionary’s T-60c Helm
Bonus Effect: AP refill faster
Location: Finish a Loose End
Wastelander’s Chest Piece
Bonus Effect: Agility +1 and Perception +1
Location: Purchase from Becky Fallon in the Fallon’s Basement, Diamond City
Wastelander’s Right Leg
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from super mutants
Location: Purchase from Lucas Miller
Zeke’s Jacket and Jeans
Bonus Effect: Charisma +1 and Unarmed Damage +4
Location: Located at the Atom Cats Garage
Super Mutant Apparel
The super mutant apparel is not designed for your character, but these can be supplied to one of your super mutant companion in order to provide your companion with a new look:
Super Mutant Arm Guards
Location: Big John’s Salvage, Gwinnett Brewery
Super Mutant Aviator Cap
Location: Wilson Atomatoys Factory, Rocky Cave – Virgil’s Laboratory
Super Mutant Bladed Helmet
Location: Weston Water Treatment Plant, West Roxbury Station
Super Mutant Bracers
Location: West Roxbury Station, Rocky Cave – Virgil’s Laboratory
Super Mutant Cage Helmet
Location: West Everett Estates, Gwinnett Brewery
Super Mutant Chains
Location: West Everett Estates, Revere Satellite Array
Super Mutant Chest Harness
Location: Breakheart Banks, Shaw High School
Super Mutant Cowl Armor
Location: Trinity Tower, Wilson Atomatoys Factory
Super Mutant Heavy Armor
Location: Trinity Tower, Medford Memorial Hospital
Super Mutant Heavy Gauntlets
Location: Weston Water Treatment Plant, Boston Public Library
Super Mutant Helmet
Location: Medford Memorial Hospital, Fraternal Post 115
Super Mutant Leg Armor
Location: Trinity Tower, Revere Satellite Array
Super Mutant Leg Guards
Location: Scrap Palace, Trinity Tower
Super Mutant Light Body Armor
Location: Wilson Atomatoys Factory, Shaw High School
Super Mutant Shoulder Rags
Location: Scrap Palace, Wilson Atomatoys Factory
Super Mutant Waistcloth
Location: Breakheart Banks, Trinity Tower
Super Mutant Wrist Wraps
Location: Mass Fusion Disposal Site, Trinity Church – Trinity Plaza
Legendary Effects
Just like Legendary Weapon Effects, you can kill legendary enemies who may drop a legendary piece of armor with special bonus:
Cunning
Bonus Effect: +1 Agility and +1 Perception
V.A.T.S. Enhanced
Bonus Effect: -10 AP costs in V.A.T.S
Powered
Bonus Effect: AP refill faster
Chameleon
Bonus Effect: Unable to get detected while hiding
Sharp
Bonus Effect: +1 Charisma and +1 Intelligence
Duelist’s
Bonus Effect: 10% chances of disarming enemies
Freefall
Bonus Effect: No fall damage
Cavalier’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage while sprinting and blocking
Titan’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage while standing still
Hunter’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from animals
Exterminator’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from Mirelurks and bugs
Ghoul Slayer’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from Ghouls
Assassin’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from humans
Troubleshooter’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from robots
Mutant Slayer’s
Bonus Effect: -15 reduced damage from super mutants
Acrobat’s
Bonus Effect: -50 reduced fall damage
Safecracker’s
Bonus Effect: Larger sweet spot size while lockpicking
Martyr’s
Bonus Effect: Slows down time in combat in when below 20 HP
Lucky
Bonus Effect: +2 Luck
Herbalist’s
Bonus Effect: +25 increased poison resistance
Punishing
Bonus Effect: Reflect 10% damage back to attacker
Bolstering
Bonus Effect: Increased energy and damage resistance at low HP
Sprinter’s
Bonus Effect: +15 extra movement speed
Fortifying
Bonus Effect: +1 Strength and +1 Endurance
Low Weight
Bonus Effect: Less weight carry
Almost Unbreakable
Bonus Effect: Increases durability by 4x
