Fallout 4 Overdue Books Location, Tokens For Massachusetts Surgical Journal 8

Throughout your journey in the game, you’ll come across apparently useless and cheap items called Overdue Books. While many of you might not burden your inventory weight with these useless books, but as it turns out, these Overdue Books are not as useless as you might think.

For more help on Fallout 4, read our Perk Magazines Locations, Companions Locations Guide, Unique Armor Locations and Fusion Cores Locations Guide.

How to Get Massachusetts Surgical Journal 8 Magazine

Once you find an Overdue Book, make sure to pick it up and take it to the Boston Public Library right next to Trinity Tower. Bringing these Overdue Books to the library will net you with some ‘Tokens’.

You can use these ‘Tokens’ and trade them with a variety of items, but this isn’t something you should do. You need to accumulate these until you’ve gathered about 50.

Once you’ve gathered 50 of these ‘Tokens’ by returning these Overdue Books, you need to head over to south-east edge of the library near the Trinity Tower and exchange them for the Massachusetts Surgical Journal #8.

The reason you need to do this is because this magazine cannot be found anywhere else in the in-game world and this is only way of acquiring it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Therefore, you should always keep an eye out on these Overdue Books and get them whenever you can to complete your magazine collection. This is all you need to know about using Overdue Books.

Overdue Books Locations

East Boston Preparatory School

There are a total of 9 Overdue Books located in this area.

Shaw High School

There are a total of 8 Overdue Books located in this area.

Boston Public Library

There are a total of 6 Overdue Books located in this area.

Suffolk County Charter School

There are a total of 5 Overdue Books located in this area.

Collegiate Administration Building

There are a total of 4 Overdue Books located in this area.

Sandy Coves Convalescence Home

There are a total of 4 Overdue Books located in this area.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!