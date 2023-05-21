Fallout 4 Magazines Locations Guide, Improve Stats, Unlock Perks ‘Print’s Not Dead

Fallout 4 comes with a number of different magazines with each one having multiple issues spread across the map. They are not only an integral part of the quest of a completionist but they also provide the player with additional perks.
Fallout 4 Magazines Locations
Since there are so many of these issues, we have categorized them according to the Magazine. In the guide below we have explained each of the issue under the heading of the Magazine name.
Fallout 4 Magazines
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales magazine has a number of issues spread across the map; while there is a lot of variety when it comes to the effects of each one of these magazines, they will mostly add five percent to damage against a selection of enemies or make it easier to heal radiation damage.
Grognak The Barbarian
Grognak The Barbarian is a comic book; and as the name suggests it is your key to the Barbarian perk. Most of its effects will add to the damage dealt with melee or unarmed attacks.
Guns And Bullets
Not much is known about Guns And Bullets but what we can assuredly tell you is that these magazine issues will help add about five percent to the critical damage.
Hot Rodder
Hot Rodder can let you spice up your Power Armor by unlocking as many as three custom paint jobs.
La Coiffe
There are just two issues of La Coiffe and they can unlock two new hairstyles for you.
Live & Love
Benefits you get from Live & Love are connected with the Companions. They either add perks to influence them, or give you an extra boost when they are around.
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Since it is Massachusetts Surgical Journal, getting each one of the issues increases limb damage by two percent which means you can increase it to 18 percent.
Picket Fences
RobCo FUN!
This magazine can let you get your hands on a number of Holotape Gamees.
Taboo Tattoos
As the name suggests, Taboo Tattoos allows you to unlock up to five different tattoos.
Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor
As the name suggests, Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor is about vendors. All the copies of the magazine improve prices you get when purchasing from Vendors.
Tesla Science
When you are reading technology in the Tesla Science magazine it is bound to give you a boost when it comes to energy weapons. Each one of the issues of this magazine will add five percent damage to your energy weapon.
Total Hack
With the perks you get out of Total Hack magazines, you will be able to hack through Protectrons, spotlights, and turrets.
Tumblers Today
No matter how many Tumblers Today magazines you collect, each one will provide you with a bonus on lockpicking.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
All U.S. Covert Operations Manual copies also have the same perk and that is to make you harder to catch when you are sneaking – the effects are permanent too.
Unstoppables
There are five Unstoppables magazines out there are each one gives you +1 percent chance of avoiding all damage from an attack.
Wasteland Survival Guide Wasteland Survival Guide
This gives you a number of different perks but a notable one is that you will collect extra meat from all the animal kills you perform.
Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Sanctuary
You will find this issue inside the Sanctuary where Codsworth is. With this you regenerate 1 point of Health for every minute.
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Sanctuary
You will find this issue on your kitchen table.
Location: Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup
You will find this issue on top of a desk with key inside a small office located at the main warehouse’s eastern most end.
Hot Rodder
Location: Robotics Disposal Ground
Look for a desk with a terminal inside the concrete hut; it is small in size.
RobCo FUN!
Location: Vault 111
Look in the northeastern area for the cafeteria terminal; inside you will find thhe magazine.
Location: Museum of Freedom
You can find this on top of Sturges’ desk in the room with Preston; it is the room above the front doors.
Taboo Tattoos
Location: Thicket Excavations
This is inside a metal trailer between two other trailers perched on the south marble edge of the excavation area.
Location: Concord
this is inside hte sleeping area of the scavenger near the steamer trunk inside Concord Civic Access close to the west region near exit.
Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor
Location: Walden Pond
This can be found inside the pipe tunnel cave; look for a barrel and a lantern.
Location: Mystic Pines
Go north inside the main entrance and to the west wall, now look for the magazine on a sidetable beside the TV.
Location: Super Duper Mart
Locate the Milton General Hospital poster on the northwestern wall of the mart and get to the magazine stand on its right; the magazine is on the stand.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
Location: USAF Satellite Station Olivia
There is a desk with a mini nuke on it inside the computer room that can be unlocked by the terminal located on the southeastern interior. Look for it on top of that table.
Location: Lexington: Switchboard
There is an executive office above the open office and stairwell area. Look for it on a desk inside that office, beside the terminal.
Wasteland Survival Guide
Location: Ranger Cabin
Look for the magazine inside the cabin on top of a sidetable. This allows you to heal 50 percent more from veggies and fruits.
Location: Gorski Cabin
There is a metal desk beside thee journal terminal inside the underground bunker; the table has the magazine. Due to this, insects will cause five percent less damage to you.
Location: Sunshine Tidings Co-op
Get inside the cabin near silos and look for the magazine on the floor near the mattress. This allows you to heal 50 percent more from irradiated packaged food and drink.
North Central Commonwealth
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Outpost Zimonja
You will find this issue in the workshop. With this you regenerate 1 point of Health for every minute.
Location: Skylanes Flight 1981
You will find this issue inside the toilet under the cockpit. This lets you deal five percent extra damage with scoped weapons.
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Malden Middle School (Vault 75)
You will find this issue on the top floor inside the Overseer’s office. Look for it on the bed.
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Location: Parsons State Insane Asylum
At the last floor of the facility there are Lorenzo’s living quarters, the magazine is in there.
Location: Medford Memorial Hospital
You can find this on the floor above the main lobby inside the filing and storage room. Look for it on the west side balcony.
Location: Med-Tek Research
You can find this near the Prevent on the lowest floor on sub-level; look for it on the central lab table.
Picket Fences
Location: Saugus Ironworks
You can find this in the blast furnace area; look for it on the catwalk below the steamer trunk.
Taboo Tattoos
Location: Irish Pride Industries Shipyard
Inside the shipyard there is a docked ship with a metal bench on it; the magazine is on that bench.
Total Hack
Location: Wildwood Cemetery
Look for it under the tree in the center of the cemetery.
Tumblers Today
Location: Malden Center
Get to the raider camp and go inside the cargo carriages at the station. One of the cargo carriage has the magazine.
Location: Poseidon Energy Turbine #18-F
Got o the northwestern corner of the facility and to the metal control room; now look for it on a metal shelf beside the steamer trunk.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
Location: National Guard Training Yard
Get to the barracks’ cafeteria and look for a table near a cooler; the magazine is on top of that table.
Location: Revere Satellite Array
Get to the satellite support without a dish and get to the top of it to the shanty hut; the magazine is inside.
Wasteland Survival Guide
Location: Lynn Woods
Get inside the main shack with the steamer trunk and look for the magazine on top of the sleeping bag. It brings new decoration items for you.
Location: Old Gullet Sinkhole
You can find this inside the sinkholee beside the cooking pot station; look for it on top of a concrete block. This permanently marks Diamond City on the map.
Western Commonwealth
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Boston Mayoral Shelter
You will find this issue on a small table inside the bedroom on the lower level; look for it in the southwest corner of the level. This reduces the damage from robots by five percent.
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Corvega Assembly Plant
You will find this issue inside a Raider metal hut placed near a steamer trunk inside the assembly level on the top floor.
Location: Mass Pike Interchange
You will find this issue inside the gunner camp next to power armor station. Look for it inside the toilet.
Location: Vault 81
You will win this issue as a reward for doing the Miscellaneous Quest: Short Stories inside Classroom.
Guns And Bullets
Location: Fort Hagen
This magazine can be found in the kitchen area on the southeast region of the top floor. Look for the oval table
Live & Love
Location: Fiddler’s Green Trailer Estates
You can find this on the eastern side of the swimming pool and the estates, look inside the caravan trailer there. This adds 10 percent to the health of your companions.
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Location: Greater Mass Blood Clinic
You can find this on the desk inside the room of the analyst.
Picket Fences
Location: Weston Water Treatment Plant
You can find this inside the metal office that is located beside generator room.
Location: Beantown Brewery
This is near the walkways upstairs near the vat room; look inside the foreman’s office (made of concrete) near the steamer trunk.
RobCo FUN!
Location: Fort Hagen
You can find this inside the chamber where you spoke to Kellogg; go to command center and inside the terminal next to Kellogg’s terminal.
Taboo Tattoos
Location: Vault 81
Inside main atrium area, go to Horatio’s barber shop to find the magazine.
Tesla Science
Location: Arcjet Systems
You can find this next to the CEOs terminal in his office which is located on the second floor.
Total Hack
Location: Wattz Consumer Electronics
Look for it on the terminal desk beside the northern wall of the basement server room.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
Location: Federal Ration Stockpile
This can be found on the main table inside the Red Tourette’s base, southeast tunnels.
Location: Fort Hagen
Look for it on top of a sidetable in in the bedroom on the eastern side of the armory.
Coastal Commonwealth
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Dunwich Borers
You will find this issue below terminal three which is located at the end of the pit. Look for a table beside the steamer trunk. This lets you deal five percent extra damage with the Alien Blaster.
Location: East Boston Preparatory School
You will find this issue in the top floor; go to the computer room in the south east corner and look for the desk with the magazine. This increases Poison Resistance by five percent.
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Museum of Witchcraft
You will find this issue in the dungeon room on the upper floor near the south wall. Look for the table.
Guns And Bullets
Location: Rook Family House
This magazine can be found near the filling cabinet inside Barney’s bunker. Look for the metallic desk.
Live & Love
Location: Revere Beach Station
You can find this on the upper floor of the promenade building. Look for it on top of concrete blocks beside the steamer trunk.
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Location: Sandy Coves Convalescent Home
You can find this near the wall of safes near the reception area and behind the security door.
Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor
Location: Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
Get to the northwestern upper region of the main cannery, inside metal catwalk hut and look for it near the bobblehead.
Tesla Science
Location: Mahkra Fishpacking
You can find this on a small table in the northeastern corner of the room which can be found in the lowest filleting room, under the room with steamer trunk.
Location: Reeb Marina
Look for the wooden bench in the warehouse kitchen near the sweetroll and you will find the magazine on top of the bench.
Tumblers Today
Location: Easy City Downs
Inside the commentator’s room on the southwestern side of the track, you will find it on top of a chest beside a sofa.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
Location: Libertalia
Get to the main shanty ship and go midway up to locate a red chair with the magazine.
Location: Fort Strong
In the southwestern corner of the ground-floor, there is the desk of General Brock with the magazine on it.
Wasteland Survival Guide
Location: Crater House
Get to the west of the crater and down to the lower level of the stilt shack; look for it on top of a table with lanterns and caps on it alongside the magazine. This gets you 10 percent discount on food and drinks from vendors.
Location: Nahant Oceanological Society
In the entrance room area you can look for the magazine on top of the metal desk which has a typewriter on it – on the ground floor. This allows you to swim 25 percent faster!
Natick and the Glowing Sea
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Crater of Atom
You will find this issue on the top floor of the metal shack inside the northern rocks. This lets you deal five percent extra damage to Mirelurks.
Location: Sentinel Site
You will find this issue near the stockpile chamber in side the metal hut located at the end of the tunnels. This lets you deal five percent extra damage at night.
Live & Love
Location: WRVR Broadcast Station
Inside the station there is a recording desk and a computer; the magazine is on top of the table next to them. This allows companions to carry 10 percent additional weight.
Tesla Science
Location: Rocky Cave (Virgil’s Laboratory)
Go left of Virgil’s terminal and look for the magazine on top of a broken fridge.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
Location: Abandoned Shack
There is a blue metal computer bank deep inside the federal survival center; look for it near the steamer trunk and the terminal. The magazine is on top of that computer bank.
Quincy and Southern Commonwealth
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Coast Guard Pier
You will find this issue inside a toilet near the locked storage room inside the locked cell. This lets you gain five percent extra action points.
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Hyde Park
You will find this issue on top of the buildings that are on the southern side of the mani drag at the raider camp.
Guns And Bullets
Location: South Boston Military Checkpoint
This magazine can be found on top of a metallic desk placed near the eastern wall inside the checkpoint.
Location: Gunners Plaza
This magazine can be found in the south mezzanine offices on the lounge on top floor. It will be on the table at the center of the sofas.
Location: Quincy Ruins
This magazine can be found in the freeway gunners camp on the desk that is located beside the terminal. Look in the middle of the two trailers.
Hot Rodder
Location: Atom Cats Garage
Inside Zeke’s trailer you will find it on the table beside the bed.
Location: West Roxbury: Parking Lot Funhouse
This magazine can be found around the sleeping quarters on the top floor, inside the parking lot. Go westwards from the Hospital and look for it near the prize cells.
La Coiffe
Location: Fallon’s Department Store
There is a steamer trunk in the octagonal room on the upper floor. Look for it near the roof exit located on the western side of the building.
Taboo Tattoos
Location: Mass Pike Tunnel West and East
This is inside the southern interior tunnels (central). Look beside the skeleton and the power armor station.
Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor
Location: Big John’s Salvage
Locate the caravan near the containers and go inside to get the magazine from the top of the small table that has a lantern.
Location: Wreck of the FMS Northern Star
On the northern side of the ship, get to the magazine on top of the parasol table on the upper level in the middle of the deck.
Tesla Science
Location: Poseidon Energy
In the central metal catwalk hut, there is a metal desk with a bobblehead on it, beside the steamer trunk; the magazine is on top of that desk.
Tumblers Today
Location: West Roxbury Station
Get to the maintenance room on the eastern platform and look for it inside an open locker.
Unstoppables
Location: Westing Estate
Locate the shack with a lantern on hte floor and a mattress; it will be the closest to the river. The magazine is near the mattress.
Location: Shaw High School
In the north area of the school by the library office on the lower level, there is a steamer trunk with the magazine.
Location: Suffolk County Charter School
Go to thee upper floor and to the library room; now look for thee magazine beside the holotape and the steamer trunk.
Wasteland Survival Guide
Location: Egret Tours Marina
Get to the counter of the coolant recharge station and you will find the magazine. With this, melee attacks will deal five percent less damage to you.
Neighborhood: Cambridge
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: The Institute
You will find this issue on the outside balcony, on top of a triangle shaped table. You can get there through Holdren’s quarters. This lets you deal five percent extra damage with cryolator.
Guns And Bullets
Location: Cambridge Police Station
This magazine can be found only after the Brotherhoood reinforcements are here. After that, you can get it from the locked safe inside the police station chief’s office.
Location: Fraternal Post 115
This magazine can be found beside the US flag inside the stand area; look on the lecturn.
Location: Ticonderoga Safehouse
This magazine can be found in the top floor on the desk inside coroner’s office in the northwest.
Live & Love
Location: College Square
Near the station entrance (on the inside) look for it on top of the safe that is located behind the counter right before you go down stairs. This gets you 25 percent additional XP when you go after the women.
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Location: Cambridge Polymer Labs
Get to the director’s office above the reception; inside there is a desk with the magazine on it.
Location: Greenetech Genetics
You can find this inside the long room that is located in the middle and the northern side of the building; look for it on the table beside the sofas ans the dark carpet.
Neighborhood: Charlestown
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: BADTFL Regional Office
This magazine can be found in the office building of the chief inside the bullpen room. Look for it on the desk in the western side.
La Coiffe
Location: Charlestown Laundry
Inside the laundry you will see a basket on top of a washing machine, the magazine is inside it.
Live & Love
Location: Bunker Hill
You can find this on top of the monument. When you are with a companion, you will get +1 Luck from alcohol.
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
Location: USS Constitution
Go inside the ship and to the captain’s cabin; inside you will see the magazine on top of a corner table.
Neighborhood: The Fens
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Back Street Apparel
You will find this issue in the upstairs apartment that is in ruins; check on top of the living room table which is located beside the TV.
Live & Love
Location: Diamond City Schoolhouse
You can find this on the table beside the bed on the ground-floor schoolhouse bedroom. The Damage Resistance and Energy Resistance of companions is increased by +5.
Picket Fences
Location: Hardware Town
Look for this in the office in the center of the building upstairs. There is a desk with a key, next to the steamer trunk, it has the magazine.
RobCo FUN!
Location: Diamond City Market: Valentine’s Detective Agency
Go inside the Valentine’s Detective Agency and look for it on top of the desk.
Tumblers Today
Location: Fens Street Sewer
Near the northern catwalks and tunnels you will have to go inside the sewers cell area. Inside, look for it on the metal drawers that are located beside the holotape.
Wasteland Survival Guide
Location: Wreck of the USS Riptide
This one is hidden inside a ship which is under the bridge and down to water level. Look for a table inside it. All animal kills will get you more meat with this.
Esplanade
Tesla Science
Location: HalluciGen, Inc.
Get to the Weaponization Research lab in the first floor and look for it in the northeastern corner.
Back Bay
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Trinity Plaza
You will find this issue inside the church; look for a lecturn next to the steamer trunk on the eastern side. This increases Radiation Resistance by five percent.
Location: Hubris Comics
You will find this issue on top of a table besude a streamer trunk inside the star restroom on the top floor. This allows RadAway to heal an extra five percent in the case of radiation damage.
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Location: Boston Public Library
This is inside the vending machine located on the southeastern area.
Unstoppables
Location: Hubris Comics
The magazine is on the counter in front of the Grognak’s Axe display.
Beacon Hill
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
Location: Cabot House
Go to the west side of the top floor bedroom and look for it on the wood desk.
Neighborhood: North End
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Pickman Gallery
You will find this issue near the place where you meet Pickman; look on the right side of the steamer trunk which is located in last tunnel chamber. This ensures 10 percent less damage to the dog.
Location: Old North Church
You will find this issue on top of a metal desk in the western side of the brick crypt area inside Railroad HQ. This lets you deal five percent extra damage to Ghouls.
Boston Common
You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales
Location: Park Street Station (Vault 114)
You will find this issue on top of a container under the laundry sign inside the living quarters’ blocked corridor. This lets you deal five percent extra damage to Super Mutants.
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Boston Common
You will find this issue near the park street station entrance; look for the bandstand near the skeleton.
Neighborhood: Financial District
Live & Love
Location: Faneuil Hall
As soon as you climb the staircase, and reach the attic level, look for it on top of a small table. This gets you 25 percent additional XP when you go after the men.
Location: Goodneighbor
Near the northern entrance area near the Third Rail restroom there is a toilet, look for it on top of that. This gets you five percent additional XP when you go out with companions.
Location: Goodneighbor
As soon as you take a right from the entrance and get to the Hotel Rexford lobby, look for the magazine on the bar’s counter. This allows robot companions to deal five percent additional damage.
RobCo FUN!
Location: Goodneighbor
You can get this from the top of a metallic desk that is placed against one of the brick walls of the Memory Lounger area in the basement of the Memory Den.
Tesla Science
Location: Mass Fusion Building
Get to the offices above the glass floor and to the southeastern mezzanine room; now look for the magazine on top of the computer bank.
Neighborhood: Theater District
Picket Fences
Location: Combat Zone
Near the bar on the ground level there is a formica table in the main stage front; look on top of the table.
Unstoppables
Location: D.B. Technical High School
Go to the northwestern corner wall of the swimming pool in the basement and to the table near FatMan and steamer trunk. The table has your magazine.
Boston Harbor (Waterfront)
Total Hack
Location: The Shamrock Taphouse
Locate the girl mannequin on top of the table in the game room. The table has checkers board on it and the mannequin is holding the magazine.
Neighborhood: South Boston
Grognak The Barbarian
Location: Bus and Apartment Wreckage
You will find this issue near andrew street station inside the apartment that has a bus crashed into it. Check the bed.
Guns And Bullets
Location: The Castle
This magazine can be found in the center of the Castle ground; look for the desk of the radio operator.
Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor
Location: Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant
Get to the basement locker in the western region of the plant and get the magazine from the bench.
Location: Gwinnett Brewery
In the upper level, go to the catwalk metal hut near the northwestern wall; the magazine in in there.
Tesla Science
Location: General Atomics Factory
You can find this on top of a metal desk sitting beside the eastern wall of the upper floor office located above the lobby.
Location: University Point
You can find this on a small table inside the northerm computer room on the highest floor. Look for the table in the northeastern corner.