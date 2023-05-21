Fallout 4 Magazines Locations Guide, Improve Stats, Unlock Perks ‘Print’s Not Dead

Fallout 4 comes with a number of different magazines with each one having multiple issues spread across the map. They are not only an integral part of the quest of a completionist but they also provide the player with additional perks.

Fallout 4 Magazines Locations

Since there are so many of these issues, we have categorized them according to the Magazine. In the guide below we have explained each of the issue under the heading of the Magazine name.

Fallout 4 Magazines

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales magazine has a number of issues spread across the map; while there is a lot of variety when it comes to the effects of each one of these magazines, they will mostly add five percent to damage against a selection of enemies or make it easier to heal radiation damage.

Grognak The Barbarian

Grognak The Barbarian is a comic book; and as the name suggests it is your key to the Barbarian perk. Most of its effects will add to the damage dealt with melee or unarmed attacks.

Guns And Bullets

Not much is known about Guns And Bullets but what we can assuredly tell you is that these magazine issues will help add about five percent to the critical damage.

Hot Rodder

Hot Rodder can let you spice up your Power Armor by unlocking as many as three custom paint jobs.

La Coiffe

There are just two issues of La Coiffe and they can unlock two new hairstyles for you.

Live & Love

Benefits you get from Live & Love are connected with the Companions. They either add perks to influence them, or give you an extra boost when they are around.

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Since it is Massachusetts Surgical Journal, getting each one of the issues increases limb damage by two percent which means you can increase it to 18 percent.

Picket Fences

RobCo FUN!

This magazine can let you get your hands on a number of Holotape Gamees.

Taboo Tattoos

As the name suggests, Taboo Tattoos allows you to unlock up to five different tattoos.

Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor

As the name suggests, Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor is about vendors. All the copies of the magazine improve prices you get when purchasing from Vendors.

Tesla Science

When you are reading technology in the Tesla Science magazine it is bound to give you a boost when it comes to energy weapons. Each one of the issues of this magazine will add five percent damage to your energy weapon.

Total Hack

With the perks you get out of Total Hack magazines, you will be able to hack through Protectrons, spotlights, and turrets.

Tumblers Today

No matter how many Tumblers Today magazines you collect, each one will provide you with a bonus on lockpicking.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

All U.S. Covert Operations Manual copies also have the same perk and that is to make you harder to catch when you are sneaking – the effects are permanent too.

Unstoppables

There are five Unstoppables magazines out there are each one gives you +1 percent chance of avoiding all damage from an attack.

Wasteland Survival Guide Wasteland Survival Guide

This gives you a number of different perks but a notable one is that you will collect extra meat from all the animal kills you perform.

Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Sanctuary

You will find this issue inside the Sanctuary where Codsworth is. With this you regenerate 1 point of Health for every minute.

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Sanctuary

You will find this issue on your kitchen table.

Location: Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup

You will find this issue on top of a desk with key inside a small office located at the main warehouse’s eastern most end.

Hot Rodder

Location: Robotics Disposal Ground

Look for a desk with a terminal inside the concrete hut; it is small in size.

RobCo FUN!

Location: Vault 111

Look in the northeastern area for the cafeteria terminal; inside you will find thhe magazine.

Location: Museum of Freedom

You can find this on top of Sturges’ desk in the room with Preston; it is the room above the front doors.

Taboo Tattoos

Location: Thicket Excavations

This is inside a metal trailer between two other trailers perched on the south marble edge of the excavation area.

Location: Concord

this is inside hte sleeping area of the scavenger near the steamer trunk inside Concord Civic Access close to the west region near exit.

Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor

Location: Walden Pond

This can be found inside the pipe tunnel cave; look for a barrel and a lantern.

Location: Mystic Pines

Go north inside the main entrance and to the west wall, now look for the magazine on a sidetable beside the TV.

Location: Super Duper Mart

Locate the Milton General Hospital poster on the northwestern wall of the mart and get to the magazine stand on its right; the magazine is on the stand.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Location: USAF Satellite Station Olivia

There is a desk with a mini nuke on it inside the computer room that can be unlocked by the terminal located on the southeastern interior. Look for it on top of that table.

Location: Lexington: Switchboard

There is an executive office above the open office and stairwell area. Look for it on a desk inside that office, beside the terminal.

Wasteland Survival Guide

Location: Ranger Cabin

Look for the magazine inside the cabin on top of a sidetable. This allows you to heal 50 percent more from veggies and fruits.

Location: Gorski Cabin

There is a metal desk beside thee journal terminal inside the underground bunker; the table has the magazine. Due to this, insects will cause five percent less damage to you.

Location: Sunshine Tidings Co-op

Get inside the cabin near silos and look for the magazine on the floor near the mattress. This allows you to heal 50 percent more from irradiated packaged food and drink.

North Central Commonwealth

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Outpost Zimonja

You will find this issue in the workshop. With this you regenerate 1 point of Health for every minute.

Location: Skylanes Flight 1981

You will find this issue inside the toilet under the cockpit. This lets you deal five percent extra damage with scoped weapons.

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Malden Middle School (Vault 75)

You will find this issue on the top floor inside the Overseer’s office. Look for it on the bed.

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Location: Parsons State Insane Asylum

At the last floor of the facility there are Lorenzo’s living quarters, the magazine is in there.

Location: Medford Memorial Hospital

You can find this on the floor above the main lobby inside the filing and storage room. Look for it on the west side balcony.

Location: Med-Tek Research

You can find this near the Prevent on the lowest floor on sub-level; look for it on the central lab table.

Picket Fences

Location: Saugus Ironworks

You can find this in the blast furnace area; look for it on the catwalk below the steamer trunk.

Taboo Tattoos

Location: Irish Pride Industries Shipyard

Inside the shipyard there is a docked ship with a metal bench on it; the magazine is on that bench.

Total Hack

Location: Wildwood Cemetery

Look for it under the tree in the center of the cemetery.

Tumblers Today

Location: Malden Center

Get to the raider camp and go inside the cargo carriages at the station. One of the cargo carriage has the magazine.

Location: Poseidon Energy Turbine #18-F

Got o the northwestern corner of the facility and to the metal control room; now look for it on a metal shelf beside the steamer trunk.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Location: National Guard Training Yard

Get to the barracks’ cafeteria and look for a table near a cooler; the magazine is on top of that table.

Location: Revere Satellite Array

Get to the satellite support without a dish and get to the top of it to the shanty hut; the magazine is inside.

Wasteland Survival Guide

Location: Lynn Woods

Get inside the main shack with the steamer trunk and look for the magazine on top of the sleeping bag. It brings new decoration items for you.

Location: Old Gullet Sinkhole

You can find this inside the sinkholee beside the cooking pot station; look for it on top of a concrete block. This permanently marks Diamond City on the map.

Western Commonwealth

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Boston Mayoral Shelter

You will find this issue on a small table inside the bedroom on the lower level; look for it in the southwest corner of the level. This reduces the damage from robots by five percent.

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Corvega Assembly Plant

You will find this issue inside a Raider metal hut placed near a steamer trunk inside the assembly level on the top floor.

Location: Mass Pike Interchange

You will find this issue inside the gunner camp next to power armor station. Look for it inside the toilet.

Location: Vault 81

You will win this issue as a reward for doing the Miscellaneous Quest: Short Stories inside Classroom.

Guns And Bullets

Location: Fort Hagen

This magazine can be found in the kitchen area on the southeast region of the top floor. Look for the oval table

Live & Love

Location: Fiddler’s Green Trailer Estates

You can find this on the eastern side of the swimming pool and the estates, look inside the caravan trailer there. This adds 10 percent to the health of your companions.

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Location: Greater Mass Blood Clinic

You can find this on the desk inside the room of the analyst.

Picket Fences

Location: Weston Water Treatment Plant

You can find this inside the metal office that is located beside generator room.

Location: Beantown Brewery

This is near the walkways upstairs near the vat room; look inside the foreman’s office (made of concrete) near the steamer trunk.

RobCo FUN!

Location: Fort Hagen

You can find this inside the chamber where you spoke to Kellogg; go to command center and inside the terminal next to Kellogg’s terminal.

Taboo Tattoos

Location: Vault 81

Inside main atrium area, go to Horatio’s barber shop to find the magazine.

Tesla Science

Location: Arcjet Systems

You can find this next to the CEOs terminal in his office which is located on the second floor.

Total Hack

Location: Wattz Consumer Electronics

Look for it on the terminal desk beside the northern wall of the basement server room.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Location: Federal Ration Stockpile

This can be found on the main table inside the Red Tourette’s base, southeast tunnels.

Location: Fort Hagen

Look for it on top of a sidetable in in the bedroom on the eastern side of the armory.

Coastal Commonwealth

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Dunwich Borers

You will find this issue below terminal three which is located at the end of the pit. Look for a table beside the steamer trunk. This lets you deal five percent extra damage with the Alien Blaster.

Location: East Boston Preparatory School

You will find this issue in the top floor; go to the computer room in the south east corner and look for the desk with the magazine. This increases Poison Resistance by five percent.

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Museum of Witchcraft

You will find this issue in the dungeon room on the upper floor near the south wall. Look for the table.

Guns And Bullets

Location: Rook Family House

This magazine can be found near the filling cabinet inside Barney’s bunker. Look for the metallic desk.

Live & Love

Location: Revere Beach Station

You can find this on the upper floor of the promenade building. Look for it on top of concrete blocks beside the steamer trunk.

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Location: Sandy Coves Convalescent Home

You can find this near the wall of safes near the reception area and behind the security door.

Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor

Location: Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery

Get to the northwestern upper region of the main cannery, inside metal catwalk hut and look for it near the bobblehead.

Tesla Science

Location: Mahkra Fishpacking

You can find this on a small table in the northeastern corner of the room which can be found in the lowest filleting room, under the room with steamer trunk.

Location: Reeb Marina

Look for the wooden bench in the warehouse kitchen near the sweetroll and you will find the magazine on top of the bench.

Tumblers Today

Location: Easy City Downs

Inside the commentator’s room on the southwestern side of the track, you will find it on top of a chest beside a sofa.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Location: Libertalia

Get to the main shanty ship and go midway up to locate a red chair with the magazine.

Location: Fort Strong

In the southwestern corner of the ground-floor, there is the desk of General Brock with the magazine on it.

Wasteland Survival Guide

Location: Crater House

Get to the west of the crater and down to the lower level of the stilt shack; look for it on top of a table with lanterns and caps on it alongside the magazine. This gets you 10 percent discount on food and drinks from vendors.

Location: Nahant Oceanological Society

In the entrance room area you can look for the magazine on top of the metal desk which has a typewriter on it – on the ground floor. This allows you to swim 25 percent faster!

Natick and the Glowing Sea

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Crater of Atom

You will find this issue on the top floor of the metal shack inside the northern rocks. This lets you deal five percent extra damage to Mirelurks.

Location: Sentinel Site

You will find this issue near the stockpile chamber in side the metal hut located at the end of the tunnels. This lets you deal five percent extra damage at night.

Live & Love

Location: WRVR Broadcast Station

Inside the station there is a recording desk and a computer; the magazine is on top of the table next to them. This allows companions to carry 10 percent additional weight.

Tesla Science

Location: Rocky Cave (Virgil’s Laboratory)

Go left of Virgil’s terminal and look for the magazine on top of a broken fridge.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Location: Abandoned Shack

There is a blue metal computer bank deep inside the federal survival center; look for it near the steamer trunk and the terminal. The magazine is on top of that computer bank.

Quincy and Southern Commonwealth

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Coast Guard Pier

You will find this issue inside a toilet near the locked storage room inside the locked cell. This lets you gain five percent extra action points.

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Hyde Park

You will find this issue on top of the buildings that are on the southern side of the mani drag at the raider camp.

Guns And Bullets

Location: South Boston Military Checkpoint

This magazine can be found on top of a metallic desk placed near the eastern wall inside the checkpoint.

Location: Gunners Plaza

This magazine can be found in the south mezzanine offices on the lounge on top floor. It will be on the table at the center of the sofas.

Location: Quincy Ruins

This magazine can be found in the freeway gunners camp on the desk that is located beside the terminal. Look in the middle of the two trailers.

Hot Rodder

Location: Atom Cats Garage

Inside Zeke’s trailer you will find it on the table beside the bed.

Location: West Roxbury: Parking Lot Funhouse

This magazine can be found around the sleeping quarters on the top floor, inside the parking lot. Go westwards from the Hospital and look for it near the prize cells.

La Coiffe

Location: Fallon’s Department Store

There is a steamer trunk in the octagonal room on the upper floor. Look for it near the roof exit located on the western side of the building.

Taboo Tattoos

Location: Mass Pike Tunnel West and East

This is inside the southern interior tunnels (central). Look beside the skeleton and the power armor station.

Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor

Location: Big John’s Salvage

Locate the caravan near the containers and go inside to get the magazine from the top of the small table that has a lantern.

Location: Wreck of the FMS Northern Star

On the northern side of the ship, get to the magazine on top of the parasol table on the upper level in the middle of the deck.

Tesla Science

Location: Poseidon Energy

In the central metal catwalk hut, there is a metal desk with a bobblehead on it, beside the steamer trunk; the magazine is on top of that desk.

Tumblers Today

Location: West Roxbury Station

Get to the maintenance room on the eastern platform and look for it inside an open locker.

Unstoppables

Location: Westing Estate

Locate the shack with a lantern on hte floor and a mattress; it will be the closest to the river. The magazine is near the mattress.

Location: Shaw High School

In the north area of the school by the library office on the lower level, there is a steamer trunk with the magazine.

Location: Suffolk County Charter School

Go to thee upper floor and to the library room; now look for thee magazine beside the holotape and the steamer trunk.

Wasteland Survival Guide

Location: Egret Tours Marina

Get to the counter of the coolant recharge station and you will find the magazine. With this, melee attacks will deal five percent less damage to you.

Neighborhood: Cambridge

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: The Institute

You will find this issue on the outside balcony, on top of a triangle shaped table. You can get there through Holdren’s quarters. This lets you deal five percent extra damage with cryolator.

Guns And Bullets

Location: Cambridge Police Station

This magazine can be found only after the Brotherhoood reinforcements are here. After that, you can get it from the locked safe inside the police station chief’s office.

Location: Fraternal Post 115

This magazine can be found beside the US flag inside the stand area; look on the lecturn.

Location: Ticonderoga Safehouse

This magazine can be found in the top floor on the desk inside coroner’s office in the northwest.

Live & Love

Location: College Square

Near the station entrance (on the inside) look for it on top of the safe that is located behind the counter right before you go down stairs. This gets you 25 percent additional XP when you go after the women.

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Location: Cambridge Polymer Labs

Get to the director’s office above the reception; inside there is a desk with the magazine on it.

Location: Greenetech Genetics

You can find this inside the long room that is located in the middle and the northern side of the building; look for it on the table beside the sofas ans the dark carpet.

Neighborhood: Charlestown

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: BADTFL Regional Office

This magazine can be found in the office building of the chief inside the bullpen room. Look for it on the desk in the western side.

La Coiffe

Location: Charlestown Laundry

Inside the laundry you will see a basket on top of a washing machine, the magazine is inside it.

Live & Love

Location: Bunker Hill

You can find this on top of the monument. When you are with a companion, you will get +1 Luck from alcohol.

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

Location: USS Constitution

Go inside the ship and to the captain’s cabin; inside you will see the magazine on top of a corner table.

Neighborhood: The Fens

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Back Street Apparel

You will find this issue in the upstairs apartment that is in ruins; check on top of the living room table which is located beside the TV.

Live & Love

Location: Diamond City Schoolhouse

You can find this on the table beside the bed on the ground-floor schoolhouse bedroom. The Damage Resistance and Energy Resistance of companions is increased by +5.

Picket Fences

Location: Hardware Town

Look for this in the office in the center of the building upstairs. There is a desk with a key, next to the steamer trunk, it has the magazine.

RobCo FUN!

Location: Diamond City Market: Valentine’s Detective Agency

Go inside the Valentine’s Detective Agency and look for it on top of the desk.

Tumblers Today

Location: Fens Street Sewer

Near the northern catwalks and tunnels you will have to go inside the sewers cell area. Inside, look for it on the metal drawers that are located beside the holotape.

Wasteland Survival Guide

Location: Wreck of the USS Riptide

This one is hidden inside a ship which is under the bridge and down to water level. Look for a table inside it. All animal kills will get you more meat with this.

Esplanade

Tesla Science

Location: HalluciGen, Inc.

Get to the Weaponization Research lab in the first floor and look for it in the northeastern corner.

Back Bay

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Trinity Plaza

You will find this issue inside the church; look for a lecturn next to the steamer trunk on the eastern side. This increases Radiation Resistance by five percent.

Location: Hubris Comics

You will find this issue on top of a table besude a streamer trunk inside the star restroom on the top floor. This allows RadAway to heal an extra five percent in the case of radiation damage.

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Location: Boston Public Library

This is inside the vending machine located on the southeastern area.

Unstoppables

Location: Hubris Comics

The magazine is on the counter in front of the Grognak’s Axe display.

Beacon Hill

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Location: Cabot House

Go to the west side of the top floor bedroom and look for it on the wood desk.

Neighborhood: North End

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Pickman Gallery

You will find this issue near the place where you meet Pickman; look on the right side of the steamer trunk which is located in last tunnel chamber. This ensures 10 percent less damage to the dog.

Location: Old North Church

You will find this issue on top of a metal desk in the western side of the brick crypt area inside Railroad HQ. This lets you deal five percent extra damage to Ghouls.

Boston Common

You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L.! & Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Location: Park Street Station (Vault 114)

You will find this issue on top of a container under the laundry sign inside the living quarters’ blocked corridor. This lets you deal five percent extra damage to Super Mutants.

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Boston Common

You will find this issue near the park street station entrance; look for the bandstand near the skeleton.

Neighborhood: Financial District

Live & Love

Location: Faneuil Hall

As soon as you climb the staircase, and reach the attic level, look for it on top of a small table. This gets you 25 percent additional XP when you go after the men.

Location: Goodneighbor

Near the northern entrance area near the Third Rail restroom there is a toilet, look for it on top of that. This gets you five percent additional XP when you go out with companions.

Location: Goodneighbor

As soon as you take a right from the entrance and get to the Hotel Rexford lobby, look for the magazine on the bar’s counter. This allows robot companions to deal five percent additional damage.

RobCo FUN!

Location: Goodneighbor

You can get this from the top of a metallic desk that is placed against one of the brick walls of the Memory Lounger area in the basement of the Memory Den.

Tesla Science

Location: Mass Fusion Building

Get to the offices above the glass floor and to the southeastern mezzanine room; now look for the magazine on top of the computer bank.

Neighborhood: Theater District

Picket Fences

Location: Combat Zone

Near the bar on the ground level there is a formica table in the main stage front; look on top of the table.

Unstoppables

Location: D.B. Technical High School

Go to the northwestern corner wall of the swimming pool in the basement and to the table near FatMan and steamer trunk. The table has your magazine.

Boston Harbor (Waterfront)

Total Hack

Location: The Shamrock Taphouse

Locate the girl mannequin on top of the table in the game room. The table has checkers board on it and the mannequin is holding the magazine.

Neighborhood: South Boston

Grognak The Barbarian

Location: Bus and Apartment Wreckage

You will find this issue near andrew street station inside the apartment that has a bus crashed into it. Check the bed.

Guns And Bullets

Location: The Castle

This magazine can be found in the center of the Castle ground; look for the desk of the radio operator.

Tales Of A Junktown Jerky Vendor

Location: Four Leaf Fishpacking Plant

Get to the basement locker in the western region of the plant and get the magazine from the bench.

Location: Gwinnett Brewery

In the upper level, go to the catwalk metal hut near the northwestern wall; the magazine in in there.

Tesla Science

Location: General Atomics Factory

You can find this on top of a metal desk sitting beside the eastern wall of the upper floor office located above the lobby.

Location: University Point

You can find this on a small table inside the northerm computer room on the highest floor. Look for the table in the northeastern corner.