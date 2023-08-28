Every Whip in Elden Ring And How To Get Them

There is no shortage of weapons in Elden Ring. All the 308 weapons in the game have been divided into categories. Some are very popular, while others, like Whips, are pretty fun, and players should alteast try them. When choosing a weapon category in Elden Ring, it’s natural to think about which weapon is the best in that category. There are 6 Whips in Elden Ring, and in this article, we will discuss all of them and rank them based on their effectiveness and popularity.

These are all the whips that have been added to this game. We have numerically ranked each whip based on how good the Whip is in Elden Ring.

Giant’s Red Braid

Magma Whip Candlestick

Hoslow’s Petal Whip

Urumi (Sword Whip)

Thorned Whip

Normal Whip

1. Giant’s Red Braid

The Giant’s Red Braid is a whip crafted out of the hair of the Fire Giant which is a notorious boss. This whip can be found by trading the Remembrance of the Fire Giant with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. During this trade, you can choose one of two options, either the whip or the Burn, O Flames incantation. This incantation also goes along with the whip, so you might wanna consider picking it up the way as well. It also comes along with a skill of its own called the Flame Dance. In this skill, your character will take a wind-up before using this whip as a helicopter blade caught on fire. It has a vast area of attack and can inflict deathly blows to anyone caught in its range.

The Giant’s Red Braid can be wielded by having the following stats:

18 Strength

12 Dexterity

21 Faith

The Fire Giant enemy can be found at the Flame Peak.

2. Magma Whip Candlestick

At first, it doesn’t even give off the vibe of a whip. It looks like an ordinary candlestick light on fire wielded by a warrior instead of an actual weapon. But as we all know, looks are deceiving. In this weapon’s power, you should take a deeper dive. It churns up burning magma instead of the traditional rope, which inflicts fire damage upon enemies. Upon closer inspection, we have also found that this whip comes along with a skill of its own called Sea of Magma. Casting this skill, your character will take a few wind-ups and start to rotate this whip above its head. At the same time, it splashes hot magma everywhere while also building up a pool of magma beneath your feet, which doesn’t necessarily harm you, but it does affect anyone caught in its range.

The stats for wielding this weapon are;

8 Strength

16 Dexterity

18 Faith

This weapon can be found by completing an assassination for Patches, an NPC. This mission isn’t easy to come by. It takes the buildup from the Murky Water area through the Scenic Isle all the way up to the Volcano Manor area. The Volcano Manor is where he will ask for your help.

3. Hoslow’s Petal Whip

This whip is equally aesthetically pleasing to look at and fun to torture your enemies to death with. Its name is quite a mouthful, due to which it has earned the name the Chain Whip in Elden Ring. It has a hand guard along with a long chain with sticking out metal petals scratching and gnawing the enemies it hits. Overall, this whip is the best midgame whip you can find. It can be retrieved from Hoslow, an enemy that invades you at the Shack of the Lofty. You need to go through the storyline of the Volcano Manor to face this guy. The closest site of Grace to this shack will be the Ancient Valley ruins.

Unfortunately, this whip does not come with a skill of its own, which means no fancy dancing moves. Other than that, it can be upgraded by infusing it with Ashes of War, giving it multiple power-ups. You can choose what works well with your build at this point.

You can get Hoslow’s Petal Whip by defeating Juno Hoslow in Mountaintops of the Giants.

The stats for wielding this weapon are as follows:

10 Strength

20 Dexterity

4. Urumi (Sword Whip)

This whip is confusing to look at. This indicates it is a whip, but looking at it makes you think elsewhere. It looks like a flexible sword. Believe it or not, this funky-looking whip can do some real damage with its dual-edged flexible sword style.

This whip has nothing special other than a kick as its special attack, but it comes up with a Blood Loss Buildup skill. This skill eventually enables just one strike with devastating damage. The downside to this skill is that you cannot control when this skill will be activated. If you still choose to go through with this whip, it can be found on a corpse in the Caria Manor. Go to the rooftops and follow the path to the southeastern ramparts of the Manor. You’re definitely in the right spot if you spot a group of Lesser Fingercreepers.

The stats required for wielding this whip are as follows;

10 Strength

19 Dexterity

5. Thorned Whip

This whip has red blood-colored thorns poking out of it as if it drank all the blood it seared off its enemy’s bodies. This is a very good whip to wield and can be found easily mid-game, unlike the others, which require a bit more endgame effort. The stats required to wield this whip are also quite low;

8 Strength

16 Dexterity

The thorned whip also does not come with any special attacks, but it has the Blood Loss Buildup skill like the Hemorrhage skill. It can be found after defeating the Fire prelate guarding the bridge at the Mountaintops of Giants. This bridge can be found north of Zamor Ruins.

6. Normal Whip

This is just an ordinary whip with the lowest damage among the selection. It can be upgraded with Ashes of War, but it still cannot match the damage levels of the other whips. Regardless, it is still a good choice than any other weapon due to its range. It can be found near the Site of Grace in the Castle Morne. Encountering another upgraded whip on this list will be a far stretch after you find this, so it isn’t exactly recommended that you go for a whip-only strategy or build.

The stats required to wield this whip are as follows: