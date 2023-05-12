Zamor Ruins is one of these places that you need to uncover in Elden Ring. There are many useful items that you can find at this place. So, it is a good idea to find Zamor Ruins and go to them. You will also find some enemies there as well so make sure that you are prepared.

If you are having trouble getting to this location and acquiring all the items, then we have got you covered on How to get to Zamor Ruins in Elden Ring.

Zamor Ruins location in Elden Ring

You can reach the Zamor Ruins if you travel from the west side of the Mountaintops of the Giant in Elden Ring. This snowy area is one of those places that you can easily miss, and you need to be stocked on resources as you can encounter dangerous foes here.

From there you need to proceed south to find the underground passage. You can also rest at the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace and then continue south from there.

If it is your first time at the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace, then you need to obtain different items by going south. These will include:

The Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3

Zamor Ice Storm sorcery

Other than these you need to keep in mind that the road is littered with Knights of Zamor. These enemies are quite formidable and equally dangerous opponents, as they can dodge your attacks.

What to do in Zamor Ruins?

Defeat the Knights of Zamor

You will encounter many Knights of Zamor at the Zamor Ruins. They are large undead slender-shaped enemies with long grey hair. They carry a large, curved weapon which is known as the Zamor Curved Sword. These enemies are agile foes who can deliver massive damage if they hit you.

Moreover, the Knights of Zamor tend to use both physical attacks and freeze attacks on you as well if you are at a certain range.

Their freeze attacks consist of 2 types. One of these involves stunning their opponent, so they use Circular Ice Attacks for that purpose leaving you defenseless.

Similarly for landing a decisive blow, the Knights of Zamor use Cone AOE attacks which drain more than half of your life in Elden Ring.

Both attacks are deadly; however, you can counter the Knights of Zamor by using horseback combat involving hit-and-run tactics.

Secondly, you can use shields to lure them to attack and guard counter their second sweep attack.

Lastly, you also use the greatswords and their strong attacks to stagger them giving you a chance to inflict damage on them.

Get Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3

The fastest way to get the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing is quite simple as you won’t have to engage any Knights of Zamor along the way.

Starting from the Mountaintop of Giants, you can navigate simply through the area. All you need to do is turn right and jump on this cliff instead.

After that, you need to proceed straight for a few paces until you reach the end of the ridge. Then you need to jump down from there and you will land exactly outside the underground chamber.

From there on, you can go down the steps and keep moving forward until you reach a large iron gate. Once you open the gate you will find a wooden chest there.

By opening this chest you will receive the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3] as a reward for this endeavor in Elden Ring.

Get Zamor Ice Storm Sorcery

After obtaining the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3] you need to exit the underground passage by going back the way you came.

After that go right and then take a sharp left, ignore the Knight of Zamor by dodge-rolling his attacks. Take another left when you see the ruins on your left and behind the entrance of that place you will find the Zamor Ice Storm Sorcery.

This cold sorcery spell can prove to be very resourceful for you if you are looking for an AOE spell. Furthermore, the spell can inflict Frostbite damage of 80 on your enemies as well.