You can acquire different Magic Spells in Skyrim by reading Spell Books, which are scattered throughout Skyrim and can be purchased from NPCs. They are pretty much random, only a few have set location. This Skyrim Spell Books Locations Guide will give you all the important information about these books and how to find them.

So, we can’t really snipe the locations where you will find these spell books but what we can do is, tell you the set locations of the few and tell you about the NPCs who sell these books.

Don’t forget to read our Walkthrough, Tweak Guide, and Crashes Freezes Troubleshooting Tips.

Skyrim Spell Books Locations

I have explained all the Skyrim Spell Books below. For more help, read our Skill Books Locations and Daedric Artifacts Guide.

Alteration

Candlelight

Creates a hovering light that lasts for 60 seconds. You can find it in the Fort Snowhawk.

Detect Dead

Nearby dead and undead can be seen through walls. It can be purchased at CW after reaching the level 75.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Dragonhide

Caster ignores 80% of all physical damage for 30 seconds. It is received as a rewards for Alteration Ritual Spell quest.

Ebonyflesh

Improves the caster’s armor rating by 100 points for 60 seconds. It is received as a rewards for the Alteration Ritual Spell quest at level 90.

Equilibrium

Converts 25 points of health into magicka per second. Caster can be killed by this effect. You will find this Spell Book in Labyrinthian. It cannot be purchased, but you will find it in the Labyrinthian Chasm.

Ironflesh

Improves the caster’s armor rating by 80 points for 60 seconds. It can be purchased at CW and MK after reaching level 50 alteration.

Magelight

Ball of light that lasts 60 seconds and sticks where it strikes. Farengar Secret-Fire. It can be purchased at level 25 from CW and MK.

Mass Paralysis

All targets in the area that fail to resist are paralyzed for 15 seconds. It can be purchased after Alteration Ritual Spell at level 90 alteration.

Oakflesh

Improves the caster’s armor rating by 40 points for 60 seconds. Farengar Secret-Fire. You can find it in Shroud Hearth Barrow and can be purchased from UK, FH, DR, WH, FH, RT, BO, CW, PK and MK

Paralyze

Targets that fail to resist are paralyzed for 10 seconds. It can be purchased at CW after reaching level 75 alteration.

Stoneflesh

Improves the caster’s armor rating by 60 points for 60 seconds. Farengar Secret-Fire. It can be purchased at UK, FH, DR, WH, FH, BP, CW, PK and MK after reaching level 25 alteration.

Telekinesis

Can pull an object to you from a distance. Add it to your inventory or throw it. It can be purchased at CW and MK after reaching alteration of level 50.

Transmute

Transmutes one piece of unrefined Iron ore to Silver, or Silver ore to Gold if the caster is carrying any. You will find this spell book in Halted Stream Camp. It can be found in Ansilvand Burial Chambers and Halted Stream Camp.

Waterbreathing

Can breathe water for 60 seconds. It can be purchased at CW and MK after reaching alteration of level 50.

Conjuration

Banish Daedra

Weaker summoned daedra are sent back to Oblivion. You can find it in Fort Amol Prison.

Bound Battleaxe

Creates a magic battle axe for 120 seconds. Sheathe it to dispel. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire. It can be purchased at UK, FH,DR after reaching alteration of level 25 conjuration.

Bound Bow

Creates a magic bow for 120 seconds. Sheathe it to dispel. You can find it in the Fort Amol.

Bound Sword

Creates a magic sword for 120 seconds. Sheathe it to dispel. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Command Daedr

Powerful summoned and raised creatures are put under your control. It is received as an award for Conjuration Ritual Spell.

Conjure Dragon Priest

Summons a Dragon Priest for 60 seconds.

Conjure Dremora Lord

Summons a Dremora Lord for 60 seconds. Phinis Gestor. It can be purchased at CW after reaching level 75.

Conjure Familiar

Summons a Familiar for 60 seconds wherever the caster is pointing. Bretons start with this spell. You can also buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire. It can be purchased

Conjure Flame Atronach

Summons a Flame Atronach for 60 seconds wherever the caster is pointing. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Conjure Frost Atronach

Summons a Frost Atronach for 60 seconds wherever the caster is pointing. You can buy this spell from Phinis Gestor.

Conjure Storm Atronach

Summons a Storm Atronach for 60 seconds wherever the caster is pointing. You can buy this spell from Phinis Gestor.

Dread Zombie

Reanimate a very powerful dead body to fight for you for 60 seconds. You can buy this spell from Phinis Gestor.

Expel Daedra

Powerful summoned daedra creatures are are sent back to Oblivion. You can buy this spell from Phinis Gestor.

Flame Thrall

Summons a Flame Atronach permanently. You can purchase it at CW after Conjuration Ritual Spell quest at level 90 conjuration.

Flaming Familiar

Summons a familiar that will charge the nearest enemy and explode.

Frost Thrall

Summons a Frost Atronach permanently. It can be purchased at CW after conjuration Ritual Spell quest.

Raise Zombie

Reanimate a weak dead body to fight for you for 60 seconds. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Reanimate Corpse

Reanimate a more powerful dead body to fight for you for 60 seconds. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Revenant

Reanimate a powerful dead body to fight for you for 60 seconds. You can buy this spell from Phinis Gestor.

Soul Trap

If target dies within 60 seconds, fills a soul gem. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Storm Thrall

Summons a Storm Atronach permanently. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Destruction

Flames

A gout of fire that does 8 points per second. Targets on fire take extra damage. You can find it in Labyrinthian, Chasm, Foreholst Refectory and Hag’s End.

Firebolt

A blast of fire that does 25 points of damage. Targets on fire take extra damage. You can buy this spell from either Farengar Secret-Fire or Wuunferth the Unliving.

Firebolt Storm

A blast of fire that does 5 points. Targets on fire take extra damage. You can purchase it after reaching level 25 destruction.

Fire Rune

Cast on a nearby surface, it explodes for 50 points of fire damage when enemies come near. You can purchase it at UK, FH and DR after reaching level 25 destruction.

Flame Cloak

For 60 seconds, opponents in melee range take 8 points fire damage per second. Targets on fire take extra damage. You can buy this spell from Wuunferth the Unliving.

Incinerate

A blast of fire that does 60 points of damage. Targets on fire take extra damage. You can purchase at CW after reaching level 75 destruction.

Wall of Flames

Sprayed on the ground, it creates a wall of fire that does 50 points of fire damage per second. You can buy this spell from Faralda.

Fire Storm

A 100 point fiery explosion centered on the caster. Does more damage to closer targets. You will receive it as a reward for Destruction Ritual Spell.

Frostbite

A blast of cold that does 8 points of damage per second to Health and Stamina. You can buy this spell from either Farengar Secret-Fire or Wuunferth the Unliving.

Ice Spike

A spike of ice that does 25 points of frost damage to Health and Stamina. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire, Wuunferth the Unliving and Feralda.

Frost Rune

Cast on a nearby surface, it explodes for 50 points of frost damage when enemies come near. You can buy this spell from either Farengar Secret-Fire or Wuunferth the Unliving.

Ice Storm

A freezing whirlwind that does 40 points of frost damage per second to Health and Stamina. You can buy this spell from Wuunferth the Unliving.

Frost Cloak

For 60 seconds, opponents in melee range take 8 points frost damage and Stamina damage per second. You can buy this spell from Wuunferth the Unliving.

Icy Spear

A spear of ice that does 60 points of frost damage to Health and Stamina. You can buy this spell from Faralda.

Wall of Frost

Sprayed on the ground, it creates a wall of frost that does 50 points of frost damage per second. You can buy this spell from Faralda.

Blizzard

Targets take 20 points of frost damage for 10 seconds, plus Stamina damage.

Sparks

Lightning that does 8 points of shock damage to Health and Magicka per second. You will learn this spell in Helgen or get it if you start as Dunmer. You can also buy it from Farengar Secret-Fire or Wuunferth the Unliving.

Lightning Bolt

A bolt of lightning that does 25 points of shock damage to Health and half that to Magicka. You can buy this spell from either Farengar Secret-Fire or Wuunferth the Unliving.

Lightning Rune

Cast on a nearby surface, it explodes for 50 points of shock damage when enemies come near. You can buy this spell from either Farengar Secret-Fire or Wuunferth the Unliving.

Lightning Cloak

For 60 seconds nearby opponents take 8 points of shock damage and half magicka damage. You can buy this spell from Wuunferth the Unliving.

Chain Lightning

Lightning bolt that does 40 points of shock damage to Health and half to Magicka, then leaps to a new target. You can buy this spell from Wuunferth the Unliving or Faralda.

Thunderbolt

A Thunderbolt that does 60 points of shock damage to Health and half that to Magicka. You can buy this spell from Faralda.

Wall of Storms

Sprayed on the ground, it creates a wall of lightning that does 50 points of shock damage per second. You can buy this spell from Faralda.

Lightning Storm

Target takes 75 points of shock damage per second to Health, and half that to Magicka. You can purchase it at CW after the destruction ritual spell.

Illusion

Calm

Creatures and people up to level 9 won’t fight for 30 seconds. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Clairvoyance

Shows the path to the current goal. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire or get it ouside the town of Riverwood, in the embershard mine.

Courage

Target won’t flee for 60 seconds and gets some extra health and stamina. You can buy it from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Fade Other

Target is invisible for 30 seconds. Activating an object or attacking will break the spell.

Fear

Creatures and people up to level 9 flee from combat for 30 seconds. You can purchase it from Farengar Secret-Fire, Faralda

Frenzy

Creatures and people up to level 14 will attack anyone nearby for 60 seconds. Purchase at BP and CW after reaching level 50 illusion.

Fury

Creatures and people up to level 6 will attack anything nearby for 30 seconds. You get this spell when you start as Altmer or you can buy it from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Harmony

Creatures and people up to level 25 nearby won’t fight for 60 seconds. Purchase at CW after illusion Ritual Spell quest.

Hysteria

Creatures and people up to level 25 flee from combat for 60 seconds. It is received as an award for illusion Ritual Spell quest.

Invisibility

Caster is invisible for 30 seconds. Activating an object or attacking will break the spell. You can purchase it at CW after reaching level 75 of illusion.

Mayhem

Creatures and people up to level 25 will attack anyone nearby for 60 seconds. You can purchase it at CW after Illusion Ritual Spell quest.

Muffle

You move more quietly for 180 seconds. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Pacify

Creatures and people up to level 20 won’t fight for 60 seconds.

Rally

Targets won’t flee for 60 seconds and get extra health and stamina. You can purchase it at BP and CW after reaching illusion level 50.

Rout

Creatures and people up to level 20 flee from combat for 30 seconds. You can purchase it at CW after reaching level 75.

Restoration

Bane of the Undead

Sets undead up to level 30 on fire and makes them flee for 30 seconds. You can receive it as a reward for Restoration Ritual Spell.

Circle of Protection

Undead up to level 20 entering the circle will flee. You can purchase at CW after reaching level 75 restoration.

Close Wounds

Heals the caster 100 points. You can purchase at CW after reaching level 50 restoration.

College Practice Ward

Increases armor rating by 100 points and negates up to 100 points of spell damage or effects.

Fast Healing

Heals the caster 50 points. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire. Purchase at UK and FH after reaching level 25 restoration.

Grand Healing

Heals everyone close to the caster 200 points.

Greater Ward

Increases armor rating by 80 points and negates up to 80 points of spell damage or effects.

Guardian Circle

Undead up to level 35 entering the circle will flee. Caster heals 20 health per second inside it.

Heal Other

Heals the target 75 points, but not undead, atronachs or machines.

Healing

Heals the caster 10 points per second. Farengar Secret-Fire

Healing Hands

Heals the target 10 points per second, but not undead, atronachs or machines. You will learn this spell during First Lessons or you can buy it from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Lesser Ward

Increases armor rating by 40 points and negates up to 40 points of spell damage or effects. First Lessons during Tolfdir’s lecture. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Meridia’s Light

Sets even powerful undead on fire and makes them flee for 30 seconds.

Repel Lesser Undead

All affected undead up to level 8 flee for 30 seconds.

Repel Undead

All affected undead up to level 16 flee for 30 seconds.

Steadfast Ward

Increases armor rating by 60 points and negates up to 60 points of spell damage or effects. You can buy this spell from Farengar Secret-Fire.

Turn Greater Undead

Undead up to level 21 flee for 30 seconds.

Turn Lesser Undead

Undead up to level 6 flee for 30 seconds. Farengar Secret-Fire

Turn Undead

Undead up to level 13 flee for 30 seconds.

This was the end of our Skyrim Spell Books Locations Guide. For more help on Spells, read our Skyrim Magic Guide.