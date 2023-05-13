Skyrim Daedric Artifacts Location Guide



Few of the most dangerous and interesting quests in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim involve collecting these Daedric Artifacts. Spirits in the Shrines will assign you these quests and your task is simple, retrieve these artifacts.

These quests will take you to the beautiful places and because they really challenge your skills, I am hoping, you will enjoy finding all 15 Daedric Artifacts scattered throughout Skyrim.

If the challenging aspect of finding these collectibles wasn’t enough, there are two achievements/trophies associated with these artifacts as well. You will unlock Daedric Influence when you acquire one Daedric Artifact and will unlock Oblivion Walker when you collect all 15 Daedric Artifacts.

If this gets you interesting, find these artifacts in the specified locations below:

Mace of Molag Bal (House of Horrors Quest in Markarth)

Location. In the city, while you walk past by some old haunted house, you will be asked to go with someone. If you complete this task and find the priest of Boethiah, you will have the artifact.

Dawnbreaker (The Break of Dawn Quest)

Location. You will receive this quest near the statue to Merida, west to the Solitude. It’s not much of a tricky job and you will manage it easily. Complete the task to earn another Artifact.

Spellbreaker (The Only Cure Quest)

Location. There is a shrine (shrine of Peryite) in the mountains between Markarth and Solitude. Don’t be hasty to get there as you are going to need some skills before you can complete this quest. I will recommend that you visit it when you are almost done with your main quest part.

Sanguine’s Rose (Night to Remember Quest)

Location. There is a dude called Sam Guevenne in an Inn (Vilemyr) found in Ivarstead. He will offer you a drinking challenge. Accept it and complete the rest of the quest to earn the reward.

The Black Star (The Black Star Quest)

Location. You need to head to Azura’s Shrine on the top of the mountain to start this quest. You will have the artifact on completion of the quest.

Wabbajack (The Mind of Madness Quest)

Location. In Solitude, you will find guy named Derevin wandering around the streets. He will ask you a favor to deliver the message to his master. You will have to find his master and complete the quest. You will have the regular once the task has been completed. There are some sequences you might want to know:

Firstly, shoot Pelgius with Wabbajack, shoot wolf, shoot goat, shoot bandit, shoot Pelagius, shoot Hagraven, shoot Pelagius, shoot Flame Atronach and then shoot dragon priest. For the Paranoia sequence, you need to shoot the king. Ultimately the mind sequence is grow Pelagius twice and then grow anger once with the Wabbajack.

Mehrunes’ Razor (Pieces of the Past Quest)

Location. You should visit the museoum in Dawnstar (the message pops up multiple times), accept the quest and then collect the three pieces of sword throughout Skyrim. Collect them all and you will have the artifact.

Savior’s Hide (ll Met by Moonlight Quest)

Location. In Falkreath, near the barracks, you will find a kid downstairs in the Falkreath jail. He will hand you over his cursed ring and the quest will start.

Finish the task to get the reward. Remember that if you decide not to kill, you may not earn the reward so you will have to be cold enough to collect these rewards.

Masque of Clavicus Vile (A Daedra’s Best Friend Quest)

Location. The guard at the entry point of Falkreath will tell you about the missing dog. After speaking with him, start the dog quest. You can follow the dog which is hectic or move yourself to Haemar’s Shame which is just south to the large mountain just east to Helgen.

Receive the axe and return it. Unlike before, you DO NOT need to kill anyone here or you will lose the artifact.

Oghma Infinium – (Discearning the Transmundane Quest)

Location. When you meet Septimus Sigmus during your main quest, you will be assigned a task to get the Elder Scrolls. You will start the second task (Discearning the Transmundane) during this quest where you take the imprint of the Scrolls on the Lexicon.

After that, you will need the harvested blood of the Orc, a Dark Elf, a Wood Elf, High Elf and Falmer. If you have the samples already then things will be easy otherwise, you need to find them, kill atleast one and harvest the blood.

You can visit the Bandit camps for Elf and Orc blood and for Falmers you can visit Mzulft which is southeast to Windhelm.

Ebony Mail (Boetiah’s Calling Quest)

Location. You will be able to find Sacellum of Boethiah to the east section of Windhelm. There, you will find a cult and then start the quest to earn the reward.

To offer the sacrifice, you will have to trap someone in that chamber. One easy way is that you hire some mercenary (you can visit Bee and Brab in Riften, one is sitting downstairs) and then ask him to touch the beacon. The remaining task is easy.

Skull of Corruption (Walking Nightmare Quest)

Location. You can get this artifact by completing Walking Nightmare quest in Dawnstar. To complete the quest, talk to the priest in the Inn and kill him at the end of the quest to get this artifact. Thanks. @ DT

Ring of Namira

Location. Find Verulus in Markarth and take his quest, which involves clear the Necropolis. When Eola starts talking about Cannibalism, respond positively. Clear the undead from Namira’s altar. Agree to lure Verulus to the Altar. Kill Verulus and eat his flesh, Ring of Namira should appear in your inventory. Thanks @Odysseus

Work in progress. If you find the remaining Daedric Artifacts, let us know in comments below!