Skyrim is a massive game with a ton of things to do and collect and Skill books in the game are important as reading them grants players with an increase in specific skill depending on the book you are reading and this Skyrim Skill Books locations guide will help you with the locations of the all the skill books scattered throughout Skyrim.

Skill Books reward you with Skill Bonuses in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. Each Skill has its own Skill Books, which you will find throughout Skyrim. You only need to read these books to gain instant level increases. You don’t need to steal these, just opening them once, will do the trick and Skyrim Skill books locations guide will help you with locating these skill book and what skill they will increase.

Yes, there is also an achievement for reading 50 Skill Books, so if you are aiming for that, following brief directions in our Skyrim Skill books locations guide to find and read all these Skill Books.

We don’t care whether you want to earn the achievement or you want to level up your skills, you will find below skill books for all 18 skills that you can learn in the game.

Each skill book will be different and will only increase a specific Skill and this guide will help you find all the Alchemy Skill books, Alteration skill books, Archery skill books, Block skill books and more.

Skyrim Skill Books Locations

Players will find Skill books scattered throughout the province of Skyrim some will be in the cities like Whiterun, Windhelm, Riften, and more and, however, many Skyrim Skill books are located in bandit camps, caves, and other structures and given the sheer size of the game it can become difficult to find all of them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This Skyrim SKill Books Locations guide will help you find the SKill Books in Whiterun, Skill Books In Riften, Skill Books in Riften, Skill books in Windhelm and throughout the Skyrim so that you can read them an increase your skills.

Alchemy Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and alchemy skill books increase Alchemy Skill and in this section of Skyrim Skill Books locations guide we will discuss where you can find the alchemy Skill books.

A Game At Dinner

You will find one book in New Gnisis Cornerclub in Windhelm and second in Honningbrew Brewery.

Herbalist’s guide to Skyrim

Look for this skill book in Arcadia’s Cauldron in Whiterun.

De Rerum Dirennis

You should find it in Winterhold Alchemy Lab.

Herbalit’s Guide to Skyrim

It’s in the Hag’s Cure in Makarth.

Mannimarco King of Worms

Look for on the corpse in Evergreen Grove.

Mannimarco King of Worms

Look for it in the Alchemy Lab in Nightcaller Temple.

Song of the Alchemists

You will find it in the Bards College during Solitude.

Song of the Alchemists

Search Anise’s Cabin for this skill book.

Alteration Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and alteration Skill Books increase Alteration Skill and this guide wil help you find all of them.

Breathing Water

Look for one in Kraldar’s House in Winterhold and second in Withing Ilinalta’s Deep.

Daughter of the Niben

You will find one skill book in Brandy-Mug Farmstead and second in the room next to the Jarl of Understone in Markath.

Reality and Other Flasehoods

Find one in the throne room of Yngvild and second in the Red Eagle Ascent.

Sithis

You will find it on Krag’s corpse in Nchuand-Zel. There is another one in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

The Lunar Lorkhan

Look for one in the Mazaka’s quarters at the Lighthouse of Solitude and second in the central chamber of the Arcane Enchanter of Cragwallow Slope.

Archery Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and archery Skill Books increase Archery Skill and this guide will whlp you find all of them.

Father of the Niben

You will find one in Brinehammer shipwreck hold and second in Autumnshade Clearing, northwest of Riften, on a dead hunter.

The Black Arrow Part II

You will find one in Drunken Huntsman tavern in Whiterun and second in Valtheim Towers.

The Gold Ribbon of Merit

You will find one in Fletcher’s shop in Solitude and second in Angi’s Camp.

The Marksmanship Lesson

You will find one in map room in Dawnstar Sanctuary and second in Gilfre’s House at Mixwater.

Vernaccus and Bourlor

You will find one in Smithshop at Knifepoint Ridge and second in Froki’s Shack.

Block Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and Block Skill Books increase Block Skill. This Skyrim Skill Books locations guide will help you find all of them.

A Dance in Fire, Volume II

You will find one in Library in Fort Snowhawk and second in Ruined hostel at Traitors’ Post.

Battle of Red Mountain

You will find one in Watch pass at Skybound and second in a Destroyed caravan at Tolvald’s Crossing.

Death Blow of Abernit

You will find one in the Hall of the Dead at Whiterun and second in the war room in Falkreath.

The Mirror

Look for one on a sleeping mat on a redoubt of the Broken Tower and second in Ulfric’s bedroom in Windhelm castle.

Warrior

Look for one in Boss arena in the Driftshade Refuge and second in Captain’s quarters in Fort Kostov.

Conjuration Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and Conjuration Skill Books increase Conjuration Skill. This Skyrim Skill Books Locations guide will help you find all the Conjuration skill books.

Frostfall, Volume 10

You will find one in the last room of the Word Wall in Sunderstone Gorge and second in Belyn Hlaalu’s house in Windhelm.

Hearth Fire, Volume 9

You will find one in Last room in Rimerock Burrow and second by the Mortar and Pestle shop in Dawnstar.

Liminal Bridges

Look for one in the north entrance of Shalidar’s Maze and second at the top of Falkreath Watchtower.

The Doors of Oblivion

You will find one in Reachcliff Cave and second in Fellglow Keep.

The Warrior’s Charge

You will find one in a sacrificial chamber of the Arcane Enchanter at Brittleshin Pass and second in the Jarl’s bed chamber in Markarth.

Destruction Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and Destruction Skill Books increase Destruction Skill. This SKyrim Skill Books Locations guide will help you find all the Destruction SKill books.

A Hypothetical Treachery

You will find one in the central chamber of High Gate Ruins and second in the Aretino residence in Windhelm.

Art of War Magic

Look for one skill book in Ravenscar Hollow and second in White Hall at Dawnstar.

Horrors of Castle Xyr

Look for one in Alchemy lab in Rannveig’s Fast and second in Glenmoril Coven.

Response to Bero’s Speech

You will find one in Haemar’s Cavern and second in Iron Breaker Mine in Dawnstar.

The Mystery of Princess Talara, Volume 3

You will find one in Winterhold and second in the Upper zone of Steepfall Burrow.

Enchantment Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and Enchantment Skill Books increase Enchantment Skill. Our Skyrim Skill Books Locations guide will help you find all of the Enchantment Skill books.

A Tragedy In Black

Look for one in Glenmoril Coven and second in Ilinalta’s Deep.

Catalog of Armor Enchantments

You will find one skill book in Falion’s house in Morthal and second in Steamscorch mine in Kynsegrove.

Catalog of Weapon Enchantments

You will find it in White Hall at Dawnstar.

Enchanter’s Primer

Look for one skill book in Valentina’s house in Whiterun and second can be found in Hob’s Fall Cave.

Twin Secrets

You will find on skill book at the top of the Arcane Enchanter in Hagraven, at Serpent’s Bluff and second in Treva’s Watch.

Heavy Armor Skill Books

Each Skill book in Skyrim increases a specific skill and Heavy armor Skill Books increase Heavy Armor Skill. This Skyrim Skill Books Locations Guide will help players finding all of them.

Hallgerd’s Tale

You will find one skill book in east of Ivarstead, northwest of Riften, top of the tower on a table, guarded by Orc hunters and second can be found in Jorrvaskr hall at Whiterun.

MidYear, Volume 6

You will one skill book outside the alchemy lab in Fort Dunstead prison and second in a guardhouse in Morthal.

Chimarvamidium

Look for one skill book on a Desk in Calcelmo’s Tower in Malkorth and second in Darkwater Crossing.

Orsinium and the Orcs

You will find one in Stonehills and second in Dushnikh Yal.

The Knights of the Nine

Look for one in the dining area in Windhelm and second in the Hall of the Vigilant.

Illusion Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Illusion Skill.

Before the Ages of Man

You will find one in Dragonsreach Jarl’s quarters in Whiterun and second in four level room in Shroud Hearth Barrow.

Incident at Necrom

Look for one in Pinemoon Cave and second in the locked room by the alchemy lab at Bloodlet Throne.

Mystery of Talara, Volume 4

You will find one skill book near the Arcane Enchanter at Broken Fang Cave and second in Nepa’s house in Markarth.

Sun’s Dawn, Volume 2

Look for one skill book in Temple of Dibella in Malkarth, inner sanctum and second by the Hargraven’s tent in Darklight Tower.

The Black Arts on Trial

You will find one in Falkreath Jail and second within White Phial store in Whiterun.

Go to next page to find the locations of the Skill Books that increase remaining 9 Skills.

On this page, you will find the locations of the Skill Books to increase the remaining 9 Skills.

Light Armor Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Light Armor.

Ice and Chitin

Look for one in guard tower in Markarth and second in room under the southern bridge of Windhelm.

Jornibret’s Last Dance

Look for one skill book in Fort Neugard library and second in an Autumnwatch tower.

Rislav the Rigtheous

Search the training room in Fort Greymoor and Cracked Tusk Keep to get both skill books.

The Rear Guard

Look for one skill book in Castle Dour in Solitude and second at the Druaddach redoubt.

The Refugees

You will find one skill book in a small, nameless camp west of Helgen. To reach there, follow the path and keep left. For second skill book, go in the Smithy of Solitude.

Lockpicking Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Lockpicking Skill.

Advances in Lockpicking

You will one inside Ragged Flagon’s cistern at Riften and second during escape from Riften’s jails.

Proper Lock Design

Look for one in Cidhna Mine in Markath and second in shack above the ramparts at the top of Faldar’s Tooth.

Surfeit of Thieves

You will find one skill book in the wreck of the Winter War and second in Mistveil Keep, Riften – It is at the end table next to Jarl Laila Law-Giver’s end table.

The Locked Room

You will find one skill book at Highmoon Hall in Morthal and second within Animonculary’s vault in Alftrand.

The Wolf Queen, Volume 1

Look for one skill book in Dawnstar jail and second underneath the bar in Cragslane Cavern.

One-Handed Skill Books

These Skill Books increase One-Handed Skill.

Fire and Darkness

Look for one in Folgunthur and second in Esben’s room in the Ratway Warrens, Riften.

Mace Etiquette

One in Orotheim and second in Fort Greenwall.

Morning Star, Volume 1

Look for one in Driftshade Refuge and second in Lost Echo Cave.

Night Falls on Sentinel

You will find one in Bandit camp northwest of Helgen and second in Swindler’s Den during a sidequest.

The Importance of Where

Look for one skill book in a Markath guard tower and second in Chillfurrow Farm.

Warrior

You will find it in Driftshade Refuge.

Pickpocketing Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Pickpocket Skill.

Aevar Stone Singer

Look for one skill book in Thonnir’s house in Morthal and second in the last jail cell in lost Valkygg.

Beggar

You will find one skill book by the Ratway, at the table in room with Kajiit lowlife and second in Haelga’s bunkhouse in Riften.

Purloined Shadows

Look for one in Duskglow Crevice and second in Honorfall Orphanage in Riften.

Thief

Look for one skill book in Bleak Falls Temple, Swindler’s Den and second at the Argonian Assemblage in Windhelm.

Wulfmare’s Guide to Better Thieving

You will find one at the bottom of Fort Sunguard’s oubliette and second in Mara’s Eye Pond.

Restoration Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Restoration Skill.

Mystery of Talara, Volume 2

You will find one skill book in Eldergleam Sanctuary and second in Frostflow Lighthouse.

Racial Phylogeny

You will one skill book in Moorside Inn in Morthal and second at Corpselight Farm in Falkreath.

Rain’s Hand, Volume 4

Find one skill book in Falion’s house in Morthal and second in Hall of the Dead in Markath.

The Exodus

You will find one skill book in the Frozen Hearth in Winterhold and second at Stendarr’s Beacon.

Withershins

You will find one skill book at the end of Actwind Point and second in Temple of Kynarteh at Whiterun.

Smithing Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Smithing Skill.

Cherins’ Heart

You will find one skill book in Dawnstar’s Quicksilver mine and second in the forge room of Morvunskar.

Heavy Armor Forging

Look for one skill book in Silent Moons Camp and second in Gloombound Mine.

The Last Scabbard of Akrash

Find one skill book in Silver Hand camp in Gallows Rock and second skill book in the Armory of Fort Sunguard.

Light Armor Forging

Find one skill book in Lod’s house in Falkreath and second in Embershard Mine – it is on the lower level of the larger area to the west.

The Armorer’s Challenge

Find one skill book near the Smith’s forge at Mor Khazgur and second in Skyforge platform in Whiterun.

Sneak Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Sneak Skill.

Last Seed, Volume 8

Look for one skill book in Redoran’s Retreat and second in the room with Alain at Raldbthar.

Legend of Krately House

Find one skill book in the Black Briar Lodge and second in the cellar of the Nightgate Inn.

Sacred Witness

Look for one in an alchemy lab in Deepwood Vale and second in the Babette’s room in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

The Red Kitchen Reader

Look for one skill book in the Frostmere Crypt and second in New Gnisis Cornerclub in Windhelm.

Three Thieves

Find one skill book in the room of rattles in Snow Veil Sanctum and second in Honningbrew Brewery’s alchemy lab.

Speech Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Speech Skill.

A Dance in Fire, Volume 6

Find one skill book in Meeko’s Shack and second in Dead Man’s Drink tavern at Falkreath.

A Dance in Fire, Volume 7

You will find one skill book in Arnleif and Sons Trading Company in Markath and second in Beggars’ Row in Riften.

Biography of the Wolf Queen

Look for one skill book in the Blue Palace in Solitude and second in Belthor’s General Goods at Whiterun.

Second Seed, Volume 5

Find one skill book in Sorli’s house in Stonehills and second in Sadri’s Used Wares in Windhelm.

The Buying Game

Find one skill book in Bards’ College and second in Shrine to Peyrite.

Two-Handed Skill Books

These Skill Books increase Two-Handed Skill.

Battle of Sancre Tor

Find one skill book in Dustman’s Cairn and second in Old Hroldan.

King

Look for one skill book in Bleakwind Bluff and second in Penitus Oculatist Outpost at Dragon Bridge.

Songs of Hrormir

You will find one skill book in Jorrvaskr Living Quarters and second in Jala’s house in Solitude.

The Legendary City of Sancre Tor

Look for one skill book in Ysgramor’s Tomb and second in Falkreath’s barracks.

Words and Philosophy

Find one skill book in the flooded cave of the Lost Knife Hideout and second in the Riften barracks.

That is all for our Skyrim Skill books locations with tips on where to find the Skill books in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim.