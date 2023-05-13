There are three types of Skills you can master in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. They are Combat, Stealth, and Magic. You choose these Skills and perks to create a unique Character Build that suits your game style. This Skyrim Skill Trainers Locations Guide will help you learn all these skills for your own personal build by tracking down all the people who can teach you.

Once you have selected a specific skill, you can level it up by using more of that skill. If you find this course difficult, you can find different trainers throughout Skyrim to level up your desired skills quickly.

Skyrim Skill Trainers Locations

These trainers will charge you a set fee and level up your stats. If you want to level up your character this way, find the trainers in the specified locations below.

Combat Skill Trainers

Heavy Armor

Journeyman Trainer

Find Hermir Strongheart in the Windhelm.

Expert Trainer

Find Gharol of Dushnikh Yal in The Reach.

Master Trainer

Find Farkas of The Companions in Whiterun.

Block Skill Trainers

Expert Trainer

Find Njade Stonearm of The Companions in Whiterun.

Master Trainer

Find Larak of Mor Khazgur in The Reach.

Two-Handed Trainers

Expert Trainer

Find Torbjorn Shatter-Shield in Windhelm.

Master Trainer

Find Vilkas of The Companions in Whiterun.

One-Handed Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Amren in Whiterun.

Expert Trainer

Find Athis of The Companions in Whiterun.

Master Trainer

Find Burguk of Dushnikh Yal in The Reach.

Archery Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Faendal in Riverwood.

Expert Trainer

Find Aela the Huntress of The Companions in Whiterun.

Master Trainer

Find Niruin of The Thieves Guild in Riften.

Smithing Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Ghorza in Markarth.

Expert Trainer

Find Balimund in Riften.

Master Trainer

Find Eorlund Gray-Mane in Whiterun.

Stealth Skills

Sneak Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Khayla at the Khajiit Caravans.

Expert Trainer

Find Garvey in Markarth.

Master Trainer

Find Delven Mallory of the Thieves Guild in Riften.

Lockpicking Trainers

Expert Trainer

Find Majhad at the Khajiit Caravans.

Master Trainer

Find Vex of the Thieves Guild in Riften.

Pickpocketing Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Ahkari at the Khajiit Caravans.

Expert Trainer

Find Silda the Unseen in Windhelm.

Master Trainer

Find Vipir of the Thieves Guild in Riften.

Speech Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Revyn Sadri in Windhelm and Dro’marash at the Khajiit Caravans.

Expert Trainer

Find Ogmund the Skald in Markarth.

Master Trainer

Find Geraud Gemaine of The Bards College in Solitude.

Alchemy Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Lami in Morthal.

Expert Trainer

Find Arcadia in Whiterun.

Master Trainer

Find Babette in The Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Light Armor Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Scouts-Many-Marshes in Whiterun.

Expert Trainer

Find Grelka in Riften.

Master Trainer

Find Mazir in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Magic Skills

Alteration Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Melaran in Solitude.

Expert Trainer

Find Dravynea of Kynesgrove in Eastmarch.

Master Trainer

Find Tolfdir of the College in Winterhold.

Conjuration Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Runil in Falkreath.

Expert Trainer

Find Phinis Gestor of the College in Winterhold.

Master Trainer

Find Falion in Morthal.

Destruction Trainers

Journeyman Trainer

Find Wuunferth the Unliving in Windhelm.

Expert Trainer

Find Sybille Stentor in Solitude.

Master Trainer

Find Faralda of the College in Winterhold.

Enchanting Trainers

Expert Trainer

Find Sergius Turrianus of the College in Winterhold.

Master Trainer

Find Hamal in Markarth.

Illusion Trainers

Expert Trainer

Find Atub in Largoshbur in The Rift.

Master Trainer

Find Drevis Neloren of the College in Winterhold.

Restoration Trainers

Expert Trainer

Find Keeper Carcette at the Hall Of The Vigilant and Colette Marence of the College in Winterhold.

Master Trainer

Find Danica Pure-Spring in Whiterun.

For more help on Skyrim, read our Walkthrough, Tweak Guide, and Dragon Shouts Locations.