In Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, there are 18 skills and more than 250 perks. Each skill determines how well you can perform a specific task and has a branching perk tree that dictates how proficient you are in the said skill and this Skyrim Skill Tree and Perks Guide will help you with how to level up and how to unlock skills and perks.

The general rule is, the more you use the specific skill the more it increases, which in turn helps your character level up. Each Skill starts with a standard value of 15 but certain races give bonuses to certain skills which increases the starting value of these skills.

From there, you can level up these skills to match your needs in the wild world of Skyrim. Skills in Skyrim are divided into four categories and they are – Magic, Combat, Non-Combat, and Stealth and this Skyrim Skills and perks tree guide will help you with all of them. Below you will find the each category and list of skills that fall under a specific category.

Skyrim Skill Tree and Perks

This guide will detail everything the players need to know about the skill and perks tree in the game and will help players step-by-step on how to unlock skills and perks so that players can level up easily and use the skill with much more efficiency.

Skyrim Mage Skills – Magic

Skyrim Warrior Skills – Combat

Skyrim Thief Skills – Stealth

Before I start explaining each skill in detail, I would like to give you an overview of the perks.

Each skill in Skyrim has associated perks, which you can unlock by leveling up your character. They are more than 250 perks that you can unlock by meeting the requirements.

Each perk may have a skill requirement, a pre-requisite perk requirement or both, so will need to unlock that skill or perk first before you can unlock that specific perk.

If any skill has two pre-requisite perks, unlocking one will serve the purpose. You don’t have two unlock both perks to unlock the skill. However, there are around 250 perks available to you in Skyrim, you can only choose 70 – one per level for a given character, so you have to make wise choices and choose perks that compliment your game style.

Skyrim Skills tree and perks guide is a detailed guide to every skill, how to use that skill and perk tree associated with every skill. It focuses on the benefits of using every skill and trade-off thus you have to make for choosing to level up the said skill

Alteration

Alternation is one of the five schools of magic in Skyrim and it involves transformation and transmutation of matter and energy. It’s all about manipulation of the physical world and its natural properties. Leveling up these skills can make it easy to cast spells like water breathing, magic protection, and paralysis.

Alteration Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Novice Alteration None Cast Novice level Alteration spells for half magicka. Alteration Dual Casting Alteration 20, Novice Alteration Dual casting an Alteration spell overcharges the effects into an even more powerful version Apprentice Alteration Alteration 25, Novice Alteration Cast Apprentice level Alteration spells for half magicka Mage Armor (3) Alteration 30/50/70, Apprentice Alteration Protection spells like Stoneflesh are twice as strong if not wearing armor (+0.5 per additional rank) Magic Resistance (3) Alteration 30/50/70, Apprentice Alteration Blocks 10%/20%/30% of a spells effect. Magic resistance does not stop friendly spells from affecting the caster. Adept Alteration Alteration 50, Apprentice Alteration Cast Adept level Alteration spells for half magicka Stability Alteration 70, Adept Alteration Alteration spells have greater duration (+50%) Expert Alteration Alteration 75, Adept Alteration Cast Expert level Alteration spells for half magicka Atronach Alteration 100, Expert Alteration Grants 30% Spell Absorption Spell absorption will block friendly spells as well as hostile ones. Master Alteration Alteration 100, Expert Alteration Cast Master level Alteration spells for half magicka

Skill Bonus

Alteration skill gets starting bonus if you choose these races:

Altmer, Argonian, Breton, Dunmer, Redguard

Alteration Magic Spells

These are the standard alternation magic spells:

Detect Dead

Detect Life

Feather

Fire Shield

Frost Shield

Paralyze

Shield

Shock Shield

Spell Absorption

Telekinesis

Water Breathing

Water Walking

Conjuration

One of the five magic schools of Skyrim. You can summon the dead or other creatures to help you in the hour of need. You can also create soul traps and bindings with this skill.

Conjuration Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Novice Conjuration None Cast Novice level Conjuration spells for half magicka Conjuration Dual Casting Conjuration 20, Novice Conjuration Dual casting a Conjuration spell overcharges the effects into a longer lasting version Mystic Binding Conjuration 20, Novice Conjuration Bound weapons do more damage Apprentice Conjuration Conjuration 25, Novice Conjuration Cast Apprentice level Conjuration spells for half magicka Summoner (2) Conjuration 30/70, Novice Conjuration Can summon Atronachs, raise undead or Dremora lords twice as far away (three times as far for the second rank at Conjuration 70) Soul Stealer Conjuration 30, Mystic Binding Bound weapons cast Soul Trap on targets Necromancy Conjuration 40, Novice Conjuration Greater duration for reanimated undead Atromancy Conjuration 40, Summoner Double duration for conjured Atronachs and Dremora Lords Oblivion Binding Conjuration 50, Soul Stealer Bound weapons will banish summoned creatures and turn raised ones Adept Conjuration Conjuration 50, Apprentice Conjuration Cast Adept level Conjuration spells for half magicka Dark Souls Conjuration 70, Necromancy Reanimated undead have 100 points more health Expert Conjuration Conjuration 75, Adept Conjuration Cast Expert level Conjuration spells for half magicka Elemental Potency Conjuration 80, Atromancy Conjured Atronachs are 50% more powerful Twin Souls Conjuration 100, Elemental Potency OR Dark Souls The player can have two conjured creatures Master Conjuration* Conjuration 100, Expert Conjuration Cast Master level Conjuration spells for half magicka

Skill Bonus

You will get starting skill bonus for Conjuration when you choose these races:

Breton

Altmer

Conjuration Magic Spells

These are the conjuration magic spells you can cast in Skyrim:

Bound Armor

Bound Weapon

Reanimate

Soul Trap

Summon

Destruction

One of the five magic schools in Skyrim. It focuses on harnessing the energies of elements to give means of inflicting damage on enemies. Destruction spells use elements like fire, frost, or shock and damage enemy’s health, magicka, and affects stamina.

Using this skill, you can easily cast spells like Fireball, Ice Spike, and Lightning Bolt. What makes destruction important, is the ability to cast spells as constant or on self.

On self will cause the spell to originate from the player and spread out in a circle, damaging all nearby enemies. You can use spell runes which will allow placing a magical trap on the ground that will activate when an enemy walks over it.

Destruction Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Novice Destruction None Cast Novice level Destruction spells for half magicka Destruction Dual Casting Destruction 20, Novice Destruction Dual casting a Destruction spell overcharges the effects into an even more powerful version Apprentice Destruction Destruction 25, Novice Destruction Cast Apprentice level Destruction spells for half magicka Augmented Flames (2) Destruction 30/60, Novice Destruction Fire spells do 25% more damage (50% for second rank) (Affects all fire weapon enchantments, not just self-enchanted ones.) Augmented Frost (2) Destruction 30/60, Novice Destruction Frost spells do 25% more damage (50% for second rank) (Affects all frost weapon enchantments, not just self-enchanted ones.) Augmented Shock (2) Destruction 30/60, Novice Destruction Shock spells do 25% more damage (50% for second rank) (Affects all shock weapon enchantments, not just self-enchanted ones.) Impact Destruction 40, Destruction Dual Casting Most destruction spells will stagger an opponent when dual cast Rune Master Destruction 40, Apprentice Destruction Can place runes five times farther away Adept Destruction Destruction 50, Apprentice Destruction Cast Adept level Destruction spells for half magicka Intense Flames Destruction 50, Augmented Flames Fire damage causes targets to flee if their health is low Deep Freeze Destruction 60, Augmented Frost Frost damage paralyzes targets if their health is low Disintegrate Destruction 70, Augmented Shock Shock damage disintegrates targets if their health is low Expert Destruction Destruction 75, Adept Destruction Cast Expert level Destruction spells for half magicka Master Destruction Destruction 100, Expert Destruction Cast Master level Destruction spells for half magicka

Skill Bonus

You will get a starting skill bonus if you choose these races:

Dunmer

Altmer, Imperial, Redguard

Destruction Magic Spells

These are the destruction magic spells you can cast in Skyrim:

Damage Health

Damage Magicka

Damage Stamina

Fire Damage

Frost Damage

Shock Damage

Enchantment

It’s the ability to add enchantments to items in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. You can enchant weapons, armor, and clothes. Your ability to enchant your weapons and armor would depend on how good you are at enchantment – how powerful you are at this skill.

Learn the magical effect that you want to apply and then enchant the item of your choice. You also need soul gems – they determine the strength of the enchantment that you can create.

You can enchant items at the enchanting workbenches. You can also break down enchanted items that you have found and learn new magical effects used in the item’s enchantments at these workbenches.

Enchantment Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Enchanter (5) Enchanting 0/20/40/60/80 New enchantments are 20/40/60/80/100% stronger (+20% per rank) Soul Squeezer Enchanting 20 Enchanter Soul gems provide extra magicka for recharging Fire Enchanter Enchanting 30 Enchanter Fire enchantments on weapons and armor are 25% stronger Soul Siphon Enchanting 40 Soul Squeezer Death blows to creatures, but not people, trap 5% of the victim’s soul, recharging the weapon Frost Enchanter Enchanting 40 Fire Enchanter Frost enchantments on weapons and armor are 25% stronger Insightful Enchanter Enchanting 50 Enchanter Skill enchantments on armor are 25% stronger Storm Enchanter Enchanting 50 Frost Enchanter Shock enchantments on weapons and armor are 25% stronger Corpus Enchanter Enchanting 70 Insightful Enchanter Health, magicka and stamina enchantments on armor are 25% stronger Extra Effect Enchanting 100 Storm Enchanter or Corpus Enchanter Can put two enchantments on the same item

Skill Bonus

You get a starting skill bonus when you choose these races:

Altmer, Imperial, Orc

Illusion

One of the five magic schools in Skyrim. It focuses on manipulating the mind of your target – changing its perception of the World. Using this skill, makes it easier to cast spells like Fear, Charm, and Invisibility.

Illusion Perk Tree

Perk Requirements Description Novice Illusion None Cast Novice level Illusion spells for half magicka. Illusion Dual Casting Illusion 20, Novice Illusion Dual casting an Illusion spell overcharges the effects into an even more powerful version. Animage Illusion 20, Novice Illusion Illusion spells now work on higher level animals (+8 levels). Apprentice Illusion Illusion 25, Novice Illusion Cast Apprentice level Illusion spells for half magicka. Hypnotic Gaze Illusion 30, Novice Illusion Calm spells now work on higher level opponents (+8 levels). Kindred Mage Illusion 40, Animage All Illusion spells work on higher level people (+10 levels). Adept Illusion Illusion 50, Apprentice Illusion Cast Adept level Illusion spells for half magicka. Aspect of Terror Illusion 50, Hypnotic Gaze Fear spells work on higher level opponents (+10 levels). Quiet Casting Illusion 50, Kindred Mage All spells cast from any school of magic are silent to others. Rage Illusion 70, Aspect of Terror Frenzy spells work on higher level opponents (+12 levels). Expert Illusion Illusion 75, Adept Illusion Cast Expert level Illusion spells for half magicka. Master of the Mind Illusion 90, Rage, Quiet Casting Illusion spells work on undead, daedra and automatons. Master Illusion Illusion 100, Expert Illusion Cast Master level Illusion spells for half magicka.

Skill Bonus

Choose these races for starting skill bonus:

Altmer

Breton, Dunmer

Illusion Magic Spells

You can following Illusion Magic Spells in Skyrim:

Chameleon

Charm

Clairvoyance

Command Creature

Command Humanoid

Demoralize

Frenzy

Invisibility

Light

Night-Eye

Silence

Restoration

One of the five magic schools in Skyrim – it focuses on spells that cure physical injuries. You do that by controlling the life forces with magic, which in turn, helps you cast spells like Healing, Turn Undead, and Magic Wards easily.

Restoration Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Novice Restoration None Cast Novice level Restoration spells for half magicka Restoration Dual Casting Restoration 20, Novice Restoration Dual casting a Restoration spell overcharges the effects into an even more powerful version Regeneration Restoration 20, Novice Restoration Healing spells cure 50% more Apprentice Restoration Restoration 25, Novice Restoration Cast Apprentice level Restoration spells for half magicka Recovery (2) Restoration 30/60, Novice Restoration Magicka regenerates 25% faster (50% for second rank) (Counteracts the -50% magicka regeneration of the Atronach Stone.) Respite Restoration 40, Novice Restoration Healing spells also restore stamina Adept Restoration Restoration 50, Apprentice Restoration Cast Adept level Restoration spells for half magicka Ward Absorb Restoration 60, Novice Restoration Wards that are cast absorb 25% of magicka that hits them. Necromage Restoration 70, Regeneration All spells are more effective against undead Expert Restoration Restoration 75, Adept Restoration Cast Expert level Restoration spells for half magicka Avoid Death Restoration 90, Recovery Once a day, heals 250 points automatically if the caster falls below 10% health (possible to get 400 heath regenerated when stacked with Sailor’s Repose and the Regeneration perk) Master Restoration Restoration 100, Expert Restoration Cast Master level Restoration spells for half magicka

Skill Bonus

Choose these races for starting skill bonus:

Imperial

Altmer, Argonian, Breton

Restoration Magic Spells

You can following spells Restoration Magic Spells in Skyrim:

Cure Disease

Cure Paralysis

Cure Poison

Fortify Attribute

Fortify Health

Fortify Magicka

Fortify Skill

Fortify Stamina

Regenerate Health

Regenerate Magicka

Regenerate Stamina

Restore Health

Restore Magicka

Restore Stamina

Turn Undead

On this page, we have detailed every combat skill and its corresponding perk tree. You will find tips on how to use a specific skill and which perks you should level up.

Archery

How good of an archer are you in Skyrim? this skill will dictate your use bows and arrows. Higher your skill level, the more damage you would do as an archer.

Good at a range and vulnerable in close combat – archers have a balanced combat mechanics. Since you can do one-shot kills in Skyrim, Archers are deadly in a range you can aim right.

If you want to take a powerful shot, keep your bow drawn for a longer period. You can also cancel the shot by putting the arrow away after it has been drawn. There is one downside to this skill, arrows are really hard to find in Skyrim.

Archery Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Overdraw (5) Archery Any/20/40/60/80 Bows do 20% more damage (+20% per additional rank) Eagle Eye Archery 30, Overdraw Pressing Block while aiming will zoom in your view Critical Shot (3) Archery 30/60/90, Overdraw 10% chance of a critical hit that does extra damage (+5% chance and +25% critical damage per additional rank) Steady Hand (2) Archery 40/60, Eagle Eye Zooming in with a bow slows time by 25% (50% for second rank) Power Shot Archery 50, Eagle Eye Arrows stagger all but the largest opponents 50% of the time Hunter’s Discipline Archery 50, Critical Shot Recover twice as many arrows from dead bodies Ranger Archery 60, Hunter’s Discipline Able to move faster with a drawn bow Quick Shot Archery 70, Power Shot Can draw a bow 30% faster Bullseye Archery 100, Quick Shot or Ranger 15% chance of paralyzing the target for a few seconds

Skill Bonus

Choose of these races to get starting skill bonus:

Bosmer

Khajiit, Redguard

Block

You can block the enemy attacks to reduce damage, using a shield or even weapons. Level up perks and you will even damage your foes when blocking and can also disarm them.

To successfully block an attack, you will have to time it right. Timing is crucial here – if you aren’t careful, enemy blows will hit easy.

Block Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Two-Handed Weapon Compatible Shield Wall (5) Block 0/20/40/60/80 Blocking is 20% more effective (+5% per additional rank) Yes Deflect Arrows Block 30, Shield Wall Arrows that hit the shield do no damage No Quick Reflexes Block 30, Shield Wall Time slows down if you are blocking during an enemy’s power attack Yes Power Bash Block 30, Shield Wall Able to do a power bash Yes Elemental Protection Block 50, Deflect Arrows Blocking with a shield reduces incoming fire, frost and shock damage by 50% No Deadly Bash Block 50, Power Bash Bashing does five times more damage Yes Block Runner Block 70, Elemental Protection Able to move faster with a shield or weapon raised Yes Disarming Bash Block 70, Deadly Bash Chance to disarm when power bashing (50% chance) Yes Shield Charge Block 100, Block Runner Sprinting with a shield raised knocks down most targets No

Skill Bonus

Choose following races for starting skill bonus:

Imperial, Nord, Orc, Redguard

Heavy Armor

Wear the heavy armor and it will affect your ability to move faster and fight effectively, but not if you level up Heavy Armor skill. Train your warrior to use heavy armor and you can efficiently use Iron, Steel, Dwarven, Orcish, Ebony, and Daedric armors.

You don’t have to wear the matching set of heavy armor for maximum benefit, any combination of armor will work.

Heavy Armor Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Juggernaut (5) Heavy Armor 20/ 40/ 60/ 80 Increases armor rating for Heavy Armor by 20% (+20% per additional rank) Fists of Steel Heavy Armor 30, Juggernaut Unarmed attacks with Heavy Armor gauntlets do their base armor rating in extra damage. Sneak attack bonus is two times the damage. Khajiit and Argonians gain bonus unarmed damage from their claws, which stacks with this perk. Gloves of the Pugilist provides the Fortify Unarmed enchantment for further damage. Well Fitted Heavy Armor 30, Juggernaut 25% armor bonus if wearing all Heavy Armor: head, chest, hands, feet Cushioned Heavy Armor 50, Fists of Steel Half damage from falling if wearing all Heavy Armor: head, chest, hands, feet Also reduces damage from environmental physics such as flying debris launched into the air by force shouts or other enemy attacks, and some traps. Tower of Strength Heavy Armor 50, Well Fitted 50% less stagger when wearing only Heavy Armor Force Without Effort can provide an additional 25% stagger reduction. Conditioning Heavy Armor 70, Cushioned Wearing Heavy armor no longer affects how much stamina is used when sprinting. Any heavy armor worn no longer counts towards the carry weight. Of note, however, is any previously worn Heavy Armor that is unequipped will then count towards carry weight. Matching Set Heavy Armor 70, Tower of Strength Additional 25% armor bonus if wearing a matched set of Heavy Armor Reflect Blows Heavy Armor 100, Matching Set 10% chance to reflect melee damage back to the enemy while wearing all Heavy Armor: head, chest, hands, feet

Skill Bonus

Choose one of these races to get starting skill bonus:

Orc

Imperial

One-Handed

How good you are using one-handed weapons such as long-swords, daggers, and maces. Choose dual-wielding and you can put one-handed weapons in both hands in any combination. The higher the skill level, more damage you do with these weapons.

Skyrim takes a different path compared to Oblivion – there are no blade and blunt weapons in Skyrim, instead, weapons are divided into one-handed and two-handed weapons, which allows for dual wielding of maces and swords.

One-Handed Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Armsman (5) One-Handed 0/20/40/60/80 One-handed weapons do 20% more damage (+20% per additional rank) Fighting Stance One-Handed 20, Armsman Power attacks with one-handed weapons cost 25% less stamina Hack and Slash (3) One-Handed 30/60/90, Armsman Attacks with war axes cause extra bleeding damage (additional ranks raise the bleeding damage) Bone Breaker (3) One-Handed 30/60/90, Armsman Attacks with maces ignore 25% of armor (+25% per additional rank), this includes the armor provided by flesh spells and wards. Bladesman (3) One-Handed 30/60/90, Armsman Attacks with swords have a 10% chance of doing critical damage (+5% per additional rank, does not apply to daggers) Dual Flurry (2) One-Handed 30/50, Armsman Dual wielding attacks are 20% faster (35% for second rank) Savage Strike One-Handed 50, Fighting Stance Standing power attacks do 25% bonus damage with a chance to decapitate your enemies Critical Charge One-Handed 50, Fighting Stance Can do a one-handed power attack while sprinting that does double critical damage Dual Savagery One-Handed 70, Dual Flurry Dual wielding power attacks do 50% bonus damage Paralyzing Strike One-Handed 100, Savage Strike OR Critical Charge Backwards power attack has a 25% chance to paralyze the targe

Skill Bonus

Choose one of these races to get starting skill bonus:

Redguard

Imperial, Khajiit, Nord, Orc

Smithing

It’s a crafting skill for combat that gives you the ability to create and improve your weapons and armor. The more skilled you are, the more improved weapons and armor you can craft. You can only perform smithing at certain locations such as a Blacksmith.

In these locations, you will find several types of tools like Grindstones, Workbenches, Forges, and Tanning Rack. Grindstones sharpen your weapons for extra damage. The more skilled you are, the more weapon damage is improved.

Workbenches allow you to improve armor and again the same formula applies here. The more skilled you are, the more armor rating is improved. Forges let you craft new weapons and armor from raw materials and Tanning Rack process hides into leather and leather strips.

To craft new weapons, armor and other items in Skyrim, you will raw materials. You can get the ingredients such as iron from mining and hides by killing animals.

Smithing Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Steel Smithing** No requirement Can create steel armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Arcane Blacksmith Smithing 60, Steel Smithing Magical weapons and armor can now be improved. Elven Smithing** Smithing 30, Steel Smithing Can create Elven armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Advanced Armors** Smithing 50, Elven Smithing Can create scaled and steel plate armor at forges, and improve them twice as much. Glass Smithing Smithing 70, Advanced Armors Can create glass armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Dwarven Smithing Smithing 30, Steel Smithing Can create Dwarven armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Orcish Smithing Smithing 50, Dwarven Smithing Can create Orcish armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Ebony Smithing** Smithing 80, Orcish Smithing Can create ebony armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Daedric Smithing Smithing 90, Ebony Smithing Can create daedric armor and weapons at forges, and improve them twice as much. Dragon Armor Smithing 100, Glass or Daedric Smithing Can create dragon armor and weapons* at forges, and improve them twice as much.

Skill Bonus

Choose any of these races and you get starting skill bonus:

Nord, Orc, Redguard

Two-Handed

Want to equip larger weapons? level up the Two-Handed skill. It requires both hands because the weapons are heavy and large such as greatswords, war hammers, and battleaxes.

Two-Handed Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Barbarian (5) Two-Handed 20/40/60/80 Two-Handed weapons do 20% more damage (+20% per additional rank) Champion’s Stance Two-Handed 20, Barbarian Power attacks with two-handed weapons cost 25% less stamina Limbsplitter (3) Two-Handed 30/60/90, Barbarian Attacks with battle axes cause extra bleeding damage (Additional ranks raise the bleeding damage) Deep Wounds (3) Two-Handed 30/60/90, Barbarian Attacks with greatswords have a 10% chance of doing critical damage (+5% per additional rank) Skull Crusher (3) Two-Handed 30/60/90, Barbarian Attacks with warhammers ignore 25% of armor (+25% per additional rank) Devastating Blow Two-Handed 50, Champion’s Stance Standing power attacks do 25% bonus damage with a chance to decapitate your enemies Great Critical Charge Two-Handed 50, Champion’s Stance Can do a two-handed power attack while sprinting that does double critical damage Sweep Two-Handed 70, Devastating Blow OR Great Critical Charge Sideways power attacks with two-handed weapons hit all targets in front of you Warmaster Two-Handed 100, Sweep Backwards power attack has a 25% chance to paralyze the target

Skill Bonus

Choose any of these races to get starting skill bonus:

Nord

Orc

On this page, we have detailed all the Stealth Skills and Perks. How you can level up certain skill, how you can use that skill, and which perks you should level up for maximum benefit.

Alchemy

Art of brewing potions and poisons in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. As you level up the skill with perks of your choice, your ability to create effective potions and poisons will increase.

You can remove the positive effects from poisons and negative effects from potions. It will also help you gather twice as many ingredients from plants.

You can create a potion by combining two or more ingredients with shared magical effect. If the shared effect is positive, you create a potion. If the shared effect is negative, you create poison.

You can also create multiple effect potions if the combined ingredients share more than one effect in common. You can test these effects with Experimenter perk and as specified below – Each ingredient as up to four effects.

You can discover the first effect by tasting the ingredient and for more effects, experiment ingredient combinations to find successful combinations for effective potions.

To perform Alchemy, you will need an alchemy laboratory or cooking pot. The strength of the potion or poison you create will depend on your skill to create potion or poison. Create more potions and poisons, and test as many ingredients as possible to level up this skill.

Alchemy Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Alchemist (5) Alchemy 0/ 20/ 40/ 60/ 80 Potions and poisons are 20% / 40% / 60% / 80% / 100% stronger. Physician Alchemy 20, Alchemist Potions you mix that restore health or stamina are 25% more powerful. Poisoner Alchemy 30, Physician Poisons you mix are 25% more effective. Benefactor Alchemy 30, Physician Potions you mix with beneficial effects have an additional 25% greater magnitude. Experimenter (3) Alchemy 50/ 70/ 90, Benefactor Eating an ingredient reveals the first two / three / four effects. Concentrated Poison Alchemy 60, Poisoner Poisons applied to weapons last for twice as many hits. Green Thumb Alchemy 70, Concentrated Poison Two ingredients are gathered from plants (description is misleading – two ingredients or food items are gathered from any static harvest-able object – be it plant, fungi, hanging fish or meat, egg clusters, etc.) Known exception: Nirnroot (has only 1 root). Snakeblood Alchemy 80, Concentrated Poison, Experimenter 50% resistance to all poisons. Purity Alchemy 100, Snakeblood All negative effects are removed from created potions while all positive effects are removed from created poisons.

Skill Bonus

Choose these races to get starting skill bonus:

Bosmer, Breton, Dunmer, Khajiit

Light Armor

This skill dictates your ability to move and fight in light armor. It makes your more effective in combat when wearing Leather, Hide, Elven, and Glass armors. As was the case with heavy armor skill, you don’t need a matching set of light armor for maximum benefit from this skill.

Light Armor Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Agile Defender (5) Light Armor 0/20/40/60/80 Increase armor rating for Light Armor by 20% (+20% per additional rank) Custom Fit Light Armor 30, Agile Defender 25% armor bonus if wearing all Light Armor: head, chest, hands, feet Unhindered Light Armor 50, Custom Fit Light Armor weighs nothing and doesn’t slow you down when worn Wind Walker Light Armor 60, Unhindered Stamina regenerates 50% faster in all Light Armor: head, chest, hands, feet Matching Set Light Armor 70, Custom Fit Additional 25% Armor bonus if wearing a matched set of Light Armor. Deft Movement Light Armor 100, Wind Walker, Matching Set 10% chance of avoiding all damage from a melee attack while wearing all Light Armor: head, chest, hands, feet

Skill Bonus

Choose these races to get the starting skill bonus:

Argonian, Bosmer, Dunmer, Nord

Lockpicking

Improving this skill will help you a lot. You will be able to open locks without any key and that is important for several reasons – for looting chest, for stealing items, and much more, because most of the rare items are either locked in chests or behind keys locked doors.

You can either go and find the DAMN! key or just pick the lock and open the thing to get your desired item. With Lockpicking skill, you can open more locked doors and containers faster with fewer broken lockpicks.

Before you attempt to pick a lock, you need a lockpick. When you try to pick a lock, it will start a lockpicking mini-game, which requires to carefully align a pick in the lock and then try to rotate it.

You need two things to become a successful lock picker. First is precision and second is luck, and a lot of it. Your skill level will dictate how effectively you can pick a lock. Remember, opening a chest owned by an NPC will result in a crime.

Lockpicking Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description AddPerk Code Novice Locks None Novice locks are much easier to pick F392A Apprentice Locks Lockpicking 25, Novice Locks Apprentice locks are much easier to pick BE125 Quick Hands Lockpicking 40, Apprentice Locks Able to pick locks without being noticed 106259 Wax Key Lockpicking 50, Quick Hands Automatically gives you a copy of a picked lock’s key if it has one 107830 Adept Locks Lockpicking 50, Apprentice Locks Adept locks are much easier to pick C3680 Golden Touch Lockpicking 60, Adept Locks Find more gold in chests 5820A Treasure Hunter Lockpicking 70, Golden Touch 50% greater chance of finding special treasure 105F26 Expert Locks Lockpicking 75, Adept Locks Expert locks are much easier to pick C3681 Locksmith Lockpicking 80, Expert Locks Pick starts close to the lock opening position 58208 Unbreakable Lockpicking 100, Locksmith Lockpicks don’t break 58209 Master Locks Lockpicking 100, Expert Locks Master locks are much easier to pick C3682

Skill Bonus

Choose one of these races to get starting skill bonus:

Argonian

Bosmer, Khajiit

h3>Pickpocketing

This skill helps you steal items from a person. Level up this skill to become an effective thief. Leveling up and a good mix of perks will make sure success in your attempt to pick a pocket.

It also enhances your stealth skills – killing people silently with poisons, increases your maximum encumbrance, and your ability to steal equipped items. The trick is to make sure, the target doesn’t suspect you or it will be a failed effort.

Sneak up on a person and you will be able to view the person’s inventory. Viewing the inventory is not considered crime so make sure you don’t get caught for an item that wasn’t worth stealing to begin with.

Chance of how successful you will be in stealing an item also depends on the item being stolen. For example, heaving and more valuable items are harder to steal and if you fail, the target will see through your attempt and you will receive a bounty.

Pickpocket Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Light Fingers (5) None/20/40/60/80 Pickpocketing bonus of 20%. Item weight and value reduce pickpocketing odds (+20% per additional rank) Night Thief Pickpocket 30, Light Fingers +25% chance to pickpocket if the target is asleep Poisoned Pickpocket 40, Night Thief Silently harm enemies by placing poisons in their pockets Cutpurse Pickpocket 40, Night Thief Pickpocketing gold becomes 50% easier Extra Pockets Pickpocket 50, Night Thief Carrying capacity is increased by 100. Keymaster Pickpocket 60, Cutpurse Pickpocketing keys almost always works Misdirection Pickpocket 70, Cutpurse Can pickpocket equipped weapons (when hidden) Perfect Touch Pickpocket 100, Misdirection Can pickpocket equipped items, clothes and armor (when hidden)

Skill Bonus

Choose these races to get starting skill bonus:

Argonian, Bosmer, Khajiit

Sneak

It allows you move undetected and silently take out your enemies. If you rank up few perks in this skill, it will become even harder for enemies to detect. You can do more damage with sneak attacks and will be able to step on trap pressure plates without activating them.

When you sneak, your character crouches, which indicates that you have entered sneak mode. As level up this skill, your changes to perform a successful sneak improve.

Sneak gets easier if you are in a terrain, where it is difficult to see and hear your character. Heavy armor and large weapons make more noise while daggers are silent. So, you may want to switch to daggers when you want to enter sneak mode.

Don’t cast any spells since they create both sound and light which will compromise your sneak. Move rapidly if you want to remain undetected and it also improves your chances of successful sneak.

When you are sneaking, your sneak status is displayed in the middle of the screen using an eye-shaped icon. It will tell you how good your sneak is at the moment. If it’s a closed eye, that means you are completely hidden.

Slightly open eye means your enemy knows something is out there, so you need to be careful. If the eye is medium opened, enemy is searching for you so it’s better to hide yourself.

If the eye is open, that means your enemy has found you. Detected will appear on-screen indicating that they are coming after you. You can only perform a sneak attach when the enemy hasn’t detected you. Perform Sneak Attacks and Sneaks to level up this skill rapidly.

Sneak Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Stealth (5) Sneak 0/20/40/60/80 You are 20% harder to detect when sneaking (+5% per additional rank, max 40% with 5/5) Muffled Movement Sneak 30, Stealth Noise from armor is reduced by 50% Backstab Sneak 30, Stealth Sneak attacks with one-handed weapons now do six times damage. This bonus stacks with the Shrouded Gloves enchantment, giving 12 times normal damage. It can also apply to the Berserker Rage power, offering 12 times normal damage, or 24 times normal damage with both Shrouded Gloves and the race power active. Light Foot Sneak 40, Muffled Movement You won’t trigger pressure plates Deadly Aim Sneak 40, Backstab Sneak attacks with bows now do three times damage. Can apply to the Berserker Rage power, offering 6 times normal damage. Silent Roll Sneak 50, Light Foot Sprinting while sneaking executes a silent forward roll Assassin’s Blade Sneak 50, Deadly Aim Sneak attacks with daggers now do a total of fifteen times normal damage. This bonus stacks with Shrouded Gloves enchantment, giving 30 times normal damage. It can also apply to the Berserker Rage power, offering 30 times normal damage, or 60 times normal damage with both Shrouded Gloves and the race power active. Silence Sneak 70, Silent Roll Walking and running does not affect detection Shadow Warrior Sneak 100, Silence Crouching stops combat for a moment and forces distant opponents to search for a target

Skill Bonus

Choose any of these races to get starting skill bonus:

Khajiit

Argonian, Bosmer, Dunmer

Speech

Level up this skill, if you want to go the diplomatic route in the game. With this skill, you can effectively talk people into doing tasks for you. Simply, you can better persuade people and barter with shopkeepers.

Level up the perks and you will get better deals when trading, buying and selling any kind of item to any merchant. Speech is also one of the skills that will help you a lot in getting information from different NPC about your tasks. You can intimidate or persuade any NPC to reveal information to you.

During your dialogues with NPCs, you will be given different Speech challenges, along with percentage chance of success. You can choose to accept or reject these challenges. If you accept a speech challenge and fail, you can’t retry it.

You have several dialogue options available to you that help you extract the information you need from these NPCs and they are:

Persuade

Speech skill plays a greater role in persuading any NPC and chances of success are dependent on your speech skill.

Intimidate

Force NPCs to reveal the information you need. Intimidation depends on your overall level and your speech skill.

Bribe

You can pay NPCs for information, works.

Brawl

You can fight and good blows can do the trick. You don’t kill anyone during brawl and guards also don’t interfere so it is completely safe practice.

Speech Perk Tree

Perk (Ranks) Requirements Description Haggling (5) Buying and selling prices are 10% better (+5% per additional rank) Allure Speech 30, Haggling 10% better prices with the opposite sex Bribery Speech 30, Haggling Can bribe guards to ignore crimes Merchant Speech 50, Allure Can sell any type of item to any kind of merchant Persuasion Speech 50, Bribery Persuasion attempts are 30% easier Investor Speech 70, Merchant Can invest 500 gold with a shopkeeper to increase their available gold permanently † Intimidation Speech 70, Persuasion Intimidation is twice as successful Fence Speech 90, Investor Can barter stolen goods with any merchant the Dragonborn has invested in Master Trader Speech 100, Fence Every merchant in the world gains 1000 gold for bartering

Skill Bonus

Choose any of these races to get starting skill bonus: