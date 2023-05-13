Skyrim Character Builds Guide – Best Character Builds List

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim gives players a lot of liberty in terms of character selection even though it is not as good as the previous titles. This Skyrim Character Builds guide will help you with the best builds for the different races and characters so that players can take advantage of it.

There aren’t many builds you can create in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. What makes them unique is the perk selection that will be entirely depended on the personal preferences. On top of that, you can learn to craft and enhance your armor to make your character more formidable against enemies.

In our, Skyrim Character Builds Guide are the recommended Skyrim character builds you can play within Elder Scrolls V. As I have already stressed in our Skills and Perks Guide, your character progression will depend on your choice of skills and perks you level up.

Note. I won’t go down into detail why certain races are good with certain character builds. If you are interested in reading that, read our Race Guide.

For more help, read our Walkthrough, Skills and Perk Tree, and Crashes Troubleshooting Guide.

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Character Builds

Different races have different builds that work best for them and this Skyrim character Builds guide will help you with all the best character builds in the game and how to efficiently use them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Note. Don’t forget to read our Archetypes Guide for more help on the subject.

One-Handed Warrior

Imperial, Nords, and Redguards are suitable races to become good one-handed warriors. Your heavy armor in this character build is your greatest ally and will help you fight even the toughest of enemies in Skyrim.

You may move slow and have difficulty fighting at the start, but you will soon become an effective one-handed warrior when you level up the perks above.

Learn the restoration magic or have some healing items for emergencies since you will most probably be fighting up close and personal, which leaves you vulnerable all the time.

You can’t sneak with heavy armor though, it will make noise. So, if you are planning to sneak, wearing light armor will help. It will also help you get through the dungeons, just keep it slow and you can easily find a way through your enemies to the place where you want them to be.

Don’t even thing of going head-on with Light Armor, you may be skilled enough to do that, but it won’t be an effective strategy in the long run. You are vulnerable in close combat and since you have less protection with light armor, it’s not a good idea to go head-on.

If you don’t want to go offense, level up Restoration and stick to healing and protection spells to make your way through any situation. Level up all the defenses perks in Restoration but don’t bother about the offense.

You already have a powerful one-handed weapon in your hand so you are better off without these offensive spells. They aren’t effective either.

Skills To Level Up

You should level up Block, One-Handed, Smithing, Heavy Armor, Restoration, Light Armor and Sneak to enhance your combat effectiveness as a one-handed warrior.

Perks To Level Up

You are limited to 70 perks at one time, that means you can’t level up all the perks in the skills specified above. If you want to enhance your combat effectiveness as a one-handed warrior, choose these perks to level up.

Block

Shield Wall, Deflect Arrows and Elemental Protection

One-Handed

Armsman, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike, Critical Charge.

Smithing

Arcane Blacksmith – Level up either top or bottom part of the perk tree subjected to whatever armor you wear.

Heavy Armor

Juggernaut, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set, Reflect Blows.

Restoration

Novice Restoration, Regeneration, Respite, Recovery, Avoid Death

Light Armor

Level up all perks to increase your defense to make up for the light armor.

Sneak

Stealth, Muffled Movement, Light Food, Silent Roll, Silence, Backstab

Two-Handed Warrior

Nords and Orcs can become good Two-Handed Warriors. Two-Handed Warriors need to be good in offense and mobile. This is why, you need to level up Heavy Armor perk tree fully.

Remember, for offense you need fast mobility and by leveling up all the perks under Heavy Armor, your movement will improve and you will fight more effectively wearing heavy armor.

Since you don’t have any shield equipped, it would be a good idea to level up Restoration skill, so you can heal yourself when needed. Two-Handed character build is really effective offensive build but it becomes so, only when you have level up these perks.

Skills To Level Up

Heavy Armor, Restoration, Smithing, Two Handed

Perks To Level Up

Heavy Armor

Level up all perks under Heavy Armor Skill.

Restoration

Novice Restoration, Regeneration, Respite, Recovery, Avoid Death

Smithing

Arcane Blacksmith – You can level up either top or bottom part of the perk tree subjected to whatever armor you use.

Two Handed

Level up all the perks on the right path. Once you have leveled them up, level up the perks that compliment your weapon.

Thief

If you want to become Stealthy little thief (not little ofcourse), choose among Argonian, Khajiit, and Wood Elf races. Thieves aren’t meant to fight, they are meant to steal and vanish. That’s why it’s important that you level up Archery to combat opponents at range and use Illusion to keep yourself hidden around enemies.

There ability to stay undetected around enemies, allow Thieves to quickly retrieve any valuable item and leave the area swarming with enemies without bothering to fight.

Train one-handed weapon just for quick kills by sneaking up on enemies, but don’t level up any of its perks. You can make this stealth kill more deadly by enchanting your short-blade and then using it for this purpose.

If you don’t want to move close to the enemy, just poison your arrows and take a head-shot. Skyrim supports one-shot kills so it shouldn’t be difficult for you to snipe any enemy at range.

Skills To Level Up

Archery, Illusion, Light Armor, Lockpicking, Pickpocket, Sneak

Perks To Level Up

Archery

Level up all the perks in this perk tree.

Illusion

Illusion, Kindred mage, Hypnotic Gaze, Aspect of Terror, Rage, Quiet Casting

Light Armor

Level up this perk tree fully.

Lockpicking

Golden Touch, Treasure Hunter, Locksmith

Pickpocket

Light Fingers, Poisoned, Extra Pockets

Sneak

Stealth, Muffled Movement, Backstab, Deadly Aim, Assassins Blade and Silence.

Go to next page to read about Assassin, Mage, Battle Mage and Dual Wield character builds.

On this page, you will read detailed guide on Assassin, Mage, Battle Mage and Dual Wield character builds.

Assassin

Khajiit and Wood Elf races can become good assassins with their racial abilities and unique powers. It’s not easy to play Assassin, you need a good understand of the skills and perks and should have experience fighting with least armor.

You should be good at spells, poisons, potions and equipment, if you are to survive as an Assassin. Assassin is stealth based character build so Illusion and Alteration come in handy.

Because you are relying more on magic than ever, you should probably wear magic boosting equipment. It’s a trade-off, it also makes you vulnerable against melee but you can use Alteration Magic to balance this vulnerability – by increasing your armor.

You can also level up Mage Armor perk to increase your armor rating when you cast Oakflesh spell. Again, you should be really good at these defensive spells and probably should set them as favorites so you can easily swap through these spells.

As an Assassin, you should never engage in a head-on fight, instead opt for Stealth and sneak up on your target with a sword in one hand and a paralyze spell in the other.

Hit your target and then immediately cast paralyze spell to hinder their movement. If you are successful in sneaking up on your target, swap the spell with another weapon and dual attack the target. It’s a good offensive strategy and you can take most of the enemies you encounter in Skyrim using it.

Skills To Level Up

Alchemy, Alteration, Illusion, Lockpicking, One-Handed, Sneak

Perks To Level Up

Alchemy

Alchemy, Physician, Poisoner, Concentrated Poison, Snakeblood.

Alteration

Level up all the perks under this skill except Alteration Dual Casting.

Illusion

Animage, Kindred Mage, Quiet Casting

Lockpicking

Quick Hands, Wax Keys, Locksmith, Unbreakable

One-Handed

Armsman, Bladesman, Dual Flurry, Dual Savagery

Sneak

Stealth, Muffled Movement, Backstab, Silence

Mage

Breton and High Elf can become good Pure Mages. Playing as a Pure Mage gives you flexibility to level up your favorite perk trees fully and choose your own path to become a devastating Pure Mage. It gives you enough flexibility to play in any particular way and still be successful.

With the Destruction/Restoration perk build, you will be limited to few damage dealing spells and healing spells – which makes things easy really but if you like more options, go for Alteration/Conjuration. You can use Alteration spells to buff yourself and debuff your enemy and then call your creatures to attack your foes.

If you want to focus on Conjuration, limit yourself to summoning and raising spells and level up perks that boost your defense. Avoid Bond weapons as a Pure Mage because they are meant to be used by Battle Mage.

Skills To Level Up

Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Enchantment, Illusion, Restoration

Perks To Level Up

Conjuration/Alteration

Level Up all perks.

Destruction/Restoration

Level Up all perks.

Note. Trick is to level up two of your favorite primary perk trees and then spend some time leveling up secondary perks.

Battle Mage

Breton, Dunmer, Imperial, and Redguard can become good Battle Mage with their racial abilities and powers. Battle Mage isn’t an easy character build to play.

You will need a lot of practice and patience if you want to become a lethal Battle Mage. You should be really good with micromanagement of spells and weapons, even the shields if you want to take maximum benefit being a Battle Mage.

As a Battle Mage, you can wield bound weapons and use them in combat effectively. Go for Mystic Binding for more damage. Most effective strategy in combat being a Battle Mage is to summon your creatures and enage in melee combat with your magic weapon and defensive shield up.

Skills To Level Up

Alteration, Block, Conjuration, Enchantment, Heavy Armor, One-Handed, Restoration

Perks To Level UP

Alteration

Level up all perks but leave Dual Casting and Mage Armor.

Block

Shield Wall, Deflect Arrows, Elemental Protection, Block Runner

Conjuration

Mystic Binding

Enchantment

Enchanter, Soul Squeezer, Soul Siphon, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect.

Heavy Armor

Level up all perks.

One-Handed

Armsman, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike, Critical Charge and weapon specific perks.

Restoration

Recovery, Respite, Ward Absorb.

Dual-Wield

It’s the most difficult character build to play because using two weapons at once makes you vulnerable to every enemy. This is because, you have sacrificed most of your defense if not all for better offense, which isn’t even effective against most of the enemies.

Dual-Wield may help you finish off few enemies quickly but against tough enemies, you will suffer a lot of damage, which reduces your chances to survive that fight.

Simply put, you should never go for Dual-Wield as you constant fighting style. If you want to dual-wield (Let’s assume you can’t live without it), lock your enemy with a spell, like Paralyze and then finish him with a dual wield attack.

As pointed out in comments: You still have a defense. It is known mainly as backpedaling and dodging. using this effectively, you can overtake enemies of a much higher level, like trolls for example, without even taking damage.

Barbarian

He is a light armored melee combatant and he wields a dual blade. He has literally no interest in ranged fights. He is always in the middle of the battle ground. He is from the Orc race and available at level 36. He has no ability or even interest to block enemy attacks so you need to keep an eye on enemy heavy attacks and keep moving in the battlefield. Best way to use barbarian is to keep swinging those blades and stagger your enemies with sheer damage and powerful attacks. Focus more on the enchantments with more focus on Stamina and Health, they will help keep up with those flurry of powerful attacks.

Skills

One-Handed 67- Armsman 4/5, Dual Flurry 2/2, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike, Critical Charge, Hack and Slash 2/3

Light Armor 83 – All perks except Deft Movement

Restoration 82- Novice Restoration, Regeneration, Respite

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Shaman

His race is Dark Elf and is available at level 54. He is a hybrid of all three nebuli, from which Destruction and Conjuration takes the front foot while light armor and one handed weapons take the second front of offense and defense. Take position at the strategic choke points and your conjuration skills will help you a lot. Sometimes you will have to start with Destruction skill, and take the front foot and hold enemies back. Then let one or two weak enemies come to you and immediately switch to Conjuration and hold blade in one hand and quickly cut it down and raise them back. Timing here is very critical and just rinse and repeat this process.

Frost Spells are most important for this build as they will slow down your enemies. Light armor is also important so that you survive some light melee hits as well.

Skills

Destruction 96 – Novice-Expert Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Shock 2/2, Dual Casting, Impact

Conjuration 100- Novice-Expert Conjuration, Mystic Binding, Necromancy, Dark Souls, Twin Souls

Restoration 100 – Novice-Adept Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Recovery 2/2, Dual Casting

Alteration 100- Novice-Apprentice Alteration, Magic Resistance 3/3

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

One-Handed 95- Armsman 5/5

Light Armor 100- All perks except Deft Movement

Dragon Priest

Dragon Priest works best with spells and can put down lots of damage and cast firestorm with spells. This is your equivalent of tank-mage. This character has enough magicka to handle paralyze spells easily. Power of paralysis is very effective and helpful in most of the situations.

The main focus of this build is Destruction and you need to focus on high power of destruction and Conjuration that will serve as assurance of its rarity.

Skills

Destruction 100- Novice-Master Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Shock 2/2 Conjuration 100- Novice-Master

Conjuration, Dual Casting, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency, Twin Souls Alteration 100- Novice-Master Alteration, Dual Casting, Magic Resistance 3/3, Dual Casting, Impact

Restoration 100- Novice-Adept Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Ward Absorb, Recovery 2/2, Dual Casting

Heavy Armor 100- Juggernaut 5/5, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set

Smithing 100- Steel-Dragon Smithing, Arcane Blacksmith

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Conjurer

From the race of Wood Elf, this one is available at level 49. Conjurer as the name implies, summons supports around him to keep the enemies away from him as he is an archer type build and will focus on ranged attacks. He charms enemies with his racial charm and use his crossbow to kill them off. He also uses Bound bow which is cheap one with unlimited ammo and keep up very easily with master difficulty.

You should get Summoner perk as soon possible to get the full out of conjurer. Keep your conjurer as far away from the battle ground as you can and it will perform the best.

Skills

Conjuration 100 – Novice-Expert Conjuration, Mystic Binding, Soul Stealer, Oblivion Binding, Conjuration Dual Casting, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency, Twin Souls

Archery 84 – All Perks except Bullseye

Light Armor 80 – All Perks except Deft Movement

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Berserker

A strong warrior who wields a two hander and destroy anyone who comes in his way. He ensures some heavy two handed attacks even at low level and it should be kept in a heavy armor to protect as he is going to be in the center of battle ground and will be the target of many enemy attacks. The key with this one is to be aggressive and keep hitting enemies with power attacks.

Rage power of berserker and heavy armor are the strong points of this build and smithing bonuses will add to it and help you deflect heavy attacks in the dust.

Skills

Two-Handed 57- Barbarian 3/5, Champion’s Stance, Skullcrusher 1/3, Great Critical Charge, Devestating Blow

Heavy Armor 91- Juggernaut 5/5, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set Smithing 60- Steel Smithing, Dwarven Smithing, Orcish Smithing

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Rogue

This one is from Wood Elf race and available at level 59. It is a very deadly sword swinger and an undaunting infiltrator. It has highest DPS melee options available. It is very skilled with one-handed weapon and has very light armor which adds to the best melee combatant and will not lose in any open melee combat.

You should add the ability of Sneak and Illusion and you will have the fundamentals of the ultimate sneaky assassin. With that you can invisibly weave between hordes and slit the leader’s throat even before they what hit them.

Skills

One Handed 93 – Armsman 5/5, Dual Flurry 2/2, Dual Savagery, Bladesman 3/3, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike

Sneak 100 – All Perks

Illusion 100 – All Perks except Master Illusion

Archery 77 – Overdraw 4/5, Eagle Eye, Steady Hand 2/2, Power Shot, Quick Shot, Critical Shot 2/2, Hunter’s Discipline, Ranger

Light Armor 77 – Agile Defender 4/5, Custom Fit, Unhindered, Wind Walker, Matching Set

Falmer Warshaman

Argonian race and available at level 47, this one is fascinated with the dwemer from a young age and fell in a well at a young age and then banished by his own Falmer population. Now he just lives in caves and a dweller of darkness. Destruction and Conjuration are the fundamentals of this build. It keeps the enemies at bay by firing strong spells.

Skills

Conjuration 100 – Novice-Expert Conjuration, Dual Casting, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency, Twin Souls

Destruction 86 – Novice Destruction, Dual Casting, Impact, Aug. Fire, Aug. Frost,

Heavy Armor 100 – All Perks One Handed 64 – Armsman 4/5, Fighting Stance, Bladesman 1/3

Smithing 51 – Steel Smithing, Elven Smithing, Advanced Armors

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Ancient Nord

It is a two handed tank available at level 43 from the Nord race. This one has a special trick up its sleeves. He can just revive fallen friends and enemies from Sovngard. He can also shout to call ancient comrades through time itself from even before the First Era with the help of special set of robes. The trick with this build is to be the center of attention of the battlefield and just when all enemies rush at you, you should fall back to where all your conjured allies are and then you can easily finish off all the enemies.

Skills

Heavy Armor 92- Juggernaut 5/5, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set

Two-Handed 95- Barbarian 5/5, Limbsplitter 3/3, Champion’s Stance, Great Critical Charge, Devastating Blow, Sweep

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Conjuration 100- Novice Conjuration, Necromancy, Dark Souls, Twin Souls

Arcane Warrior

This is a Dark Elf race warrior that deals in magic. It is special in firing ranged attacks like fireballs, thunderbolts and flesh spells for the aggressive measure. It is equally good with offense and defense and is as good with melee combat as well.

Skills

One Handed 60 – Armsman 4/5, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike, Dual Flurry 2/2 Alteration 100 – All Perks

Destruction 89 – Novice Destruction, Dual Casting, Impact, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Shock 2/2

Conjuration 100 – Novice-Expert Conjuration, Mystic Binding, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency, Twin Souls

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Sorcerer

As the name implies, sorcerer is a spell caster and available at level 53 from the Orc race. Key tactic with this build is Aggression and it will fight with subsequent destruction magic. While in the battlefield, be sure to fight with wall spells and disarm all the melee opponents with a bash or two.

Skills

Block 100- All Perks

Heavy Armor 100- Juggernaut 5/5, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set

Destruction 100- Novice-Expert Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Frost 2/2, Deep Freeze Restoration 100 – Novice Restoration, Recovery 2/2, Ward Absorb, Regeneration, Respite

Conjuration 100- Novice-Adept Conjuration, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency, Twin Souls

Smithing 62- Steel Smithing, Dwarven Smithing

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Druid

This one is available at level 61 and belongs to Argonian race. It has elemental power of nature magic and the power of beast. This build is special in cult magic and blood offerings. Has the power to shapeshift and summon wolf brothers while in shapeshifted form. It can use elemental destruction magic, fire and frost.

Skills

Destruction 100 – Novice-Expert Destruction, Rune Master, Dual Casting, Impact, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Frost 2/2, Deep Freeze

Restoration 100 – Novice-Expert Restoration, Recovery 2/2, Dual Casting, Regeneration, Necromage, Respite

Alteration 100 – All Perks

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Alchemy 83 – Alchemist 5/5, Physician, Benefactor, Experimenter 2/3

Sneak 100 – Stealth 5/5 Lycanthropy – All Perks (Dawnguard)

Warlord

This one is a real warlord of the battlefield and a pure warrior with answer to any combat. It is available at level 61 and from the Nord race. It has a Warhammer and can easily smash anything enemy has and strong and powerful attacks can stagger any boss.

Skills

Smithing 85 – Steel Smithing, Arcane Blacksmith

Heavy Armor 96 – All Perks except Reflect

Blows Block 88 – All Perks except Shield Charge

Two-Handed 95- Barbarian 5/5, Champion’s Stance, Great Critical Charge, Devastating Blows, Sweep

One-Handed 99 – Armsman 5/5, Dual Flurry 2/2, Dual Savagery, Bladesman 3/3, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike, Critical Charge

Archery 83- Overdraw 3/3, Eagle Eye, Power Shot, Quick Shot

Death Knight

An unstoppable beast in almost all the situations and a demonic patron of Mehrunes Dagon. This one is available at level 49 from Breton Race. It has the Conjuring ability and can call its demonic brothers.

Skills

Two-Handed 96 – Barbarian 5/5, Champion’s Stance, Deep Wounds 3/3, Devastating Blow, Great Critical Charge, Sweep

Conjuration 100 – All Perks

Heavy Armor 74 – Juggernaut 4/5, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set

Smithing 97 – Steel-Daedric Smithing

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Telepathic

This one is an opportunistic thief and a manipulative build available at level 44 from High Elf race. It enhances its abilities with illusion magic. It is a master of minds and can control mind of any friend or foe. Can see any enemy before they can see him.

Skills

Illusion 100- All Perks Restoration 60- Novice Restoration, Recovery 2/2, Dual Casting A

lteration 100- All Perks

Sneak 100- Stealth 5/5, Muffled Movement, Light Foot, Silent Roll, Silence, Shadow Warrior

Alik’r Warrior

From the redguard race and available at level 57, the Alik’r is sworn to protect Hammerfell, the redguard nation. They have curved swords that can shred their enemies into pieces. They are warriors and assassins and can infiltrate and secure strategic positions.

Skills

One-Handed 77 – Armsman 4/5, Fighting Stance, Bladesman 2/3, Critical Charge, Savage Strike

Alteration 100 – All Perks

Restoration 66 – Novice-Adept Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Recovery, Dual Casting

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Smithing 60 – Steel Smithing, Arcane Blacksmith

Sneak 100 – All Perks

Shadowscale

A level 40 build from Argonian race. This one is well trained in witchcraft and stealth since beginning. Its an assassin mastered in illusion and other devious and cunning methods of dispatch. You can use fear to loosen up the ranks if you are discovered.

Skills

Sneak 100 – All Perks One Handed 56 – Armsman 1/5, Dual Flurry 2/2

Illusion 98 – All Perks except Master Illusion

Destruction 70 – Novice-Adept Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Dual Casting, Impact

Alchemy 54 – Alchemist 3/5, Physician, Poisoner, Benefactor

Vampire

A level 36 build from Dark Elf race is a nightstalking vampire. He is a master of illusion and stealth and can raise the dead to assist him. He will confuse and weakens his enemies before hitting the final blow.

Skills

Sneak 90 – Stealth 5/5, Backstab, Muffled Movement, Light Foot, Silent Roll, Silence

Illusion 100- All Perks

Conjuration 100- Novice-Master Conjuration, Summoner 2/2, Dual Casting, Necromancy, Dark Souls, Twin Souls

Spellsword

A level 59 High Elf race nimble hybrid, that is efficient with all enemies and expert in ranged destruction with the finesses of swordplay. They can summon minions during the fight like a mage and cast spells.

Skills

One Handed 81 – Armsman 5/5, Fighting Stance, Bladesman 2/3, Critical Charge, Savage Strike

Destruction 100 – Novice-Expert Destruction, Rune Master, Dual Casting, Impact, Aug. Shock 2/2, Aug. Flames 2/2 Conjuration 100- Novice-Expert Conjuration, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency

Restoration 100- Novice-Expert Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Recovery 2/2, Dual Casting

Light Armor 95- Agile Defender 5/5, Custom Fit, Unhindered, Wind Walker, Matching Set

Smithing 71 – Steel Smithing, Elven Smithing

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Cleric

A level 52 build with Imperial race, cleric performs as a healer and defender to the king in battlefield. It can help you heal your stamina and gives you relatively unlimited shield bashing.

Skills

Block 100 – All Perks

Heavy Armor 100 – All Perks

Restoration 100 – Novice-Expert Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Recovery 2/2, Avoid Death

Smithing 68 – Steel Smithing

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Pit Fighter

He is available at level 43, from the Argonian race. This one is a quick, light and agile sword and board fighter and has some archery skills as well for ranged combats. He is really deadly with the sword and that shield is nearly impervious.

Skills

One Handed 76 – Armsman 4/5, Bladesman 2/3, Fighting Stance, Critical Charge, Savage Strike

Light Armor 72 – Agile Defender 4/5, Custom Fit, Unhindered, Wind Walker, Matching Set

Block 60 – Shield Wall 4/5, Quick Reflexes, Power Bash, Deadly Bash

Archery 65 – Overdraw 4/5, Critical Shot 2/3, Eagle Eye, Power Shot

Smithing 72 – Steel-Glass Smithing, Arcane Blacksmith

Monk

A kind of an unorthodox pacifist fighter, beats the enemies into submission with just his fists. He is unarmed and has a big mercenary at his side. He is available at level 58 and from Kahjit race.

Skills

Heavy Armor 88- Juggernaut 5/5, Fists of Steel, Cushioned, Conditioning

Illusion 100- All Perks except Master Illusion

Restoration 95- All Perks except Master Restoration

Alteration 100- All Perks except Master Alteration

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Smithing 100 – Steel-Daedric Smithing, Dragon Smithing, Arcane Blacksmith

Nightblade

This one is from Dark elf race and available at level 68. It is meant to be a balanced thief, mage and warrior with the skills of all of them and it turned out to be a huge success. Now he can kill any enemy confidently with one hit and can easily handle big crowds as well.

Skills

Sneak 100 – All Perks

One Handed 87 – Armsman 5/5, Fighting Stance, Bladesman 2/3, Savage Strike

Destruction 94 – Novice-Expert Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Dual Casting, Impact

Archery 90 – All Perks except Bullseye Alteration 100 – All Perks

Illusion 76 – Novice-Expert Illusion, Dual Casting, Hypnotic Gaze, Animage, Kindred Mage, Quiet Casting

Paladin

Paladin is available at level 46 and comes from Redguard race. He is the Holy Knight of the Nine Divines and protects all that is sacred. He’s got a really heavy armor and restoration spells. He wields two blades or one blade and one restoration/healing spell or the divine light to ward away the undead foes.

Skills

One Handed 66 – Armsman 4/5, Dual Flurry 2/2, Bladesman 2/3, Fighting Stance, Savage Strike, Critical Charge

Heavy Armor 100 – Juggernaut 5/5, Well Fitted, Tower of Strength, Matching Set, Reflect Blows

Restoration 96 – Novice Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Necromage, Ward Absorb, Recovery 2/2, Avoid Death, Dual Casting

Smithing 100 – Steel-Glass Smithing

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Speech 84 – Haggling 1/5, Allure, Merchant, Bribery, Persuasion, Intimidation

Necromancer

This one is a sinister and rely on misdirection and stealth to get what he wants. He’s got undead allys to sneak by his enemies, but he is also powerful enough to fight back if he has to. He is available at level 53 from Breton race.

Skills

Conjuration 100 – Novice Conjuration, Summoner 2/2, Necromancy, Dark Souls, Twin Souls

Sneak 100 – Stealth 5/5, Muffled Movement, Light Foot, Silent Roll, Silence, Shadow Warrior

Destruction 100 – Novice-Expert Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Shock 2/2, Dual Casting, Impact

Illusion 100 – All Perks

Alteration 100 – Novice-Apprentice Alteration, Magic Resistance 3/3

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Marksman

He is from Wood Elf race and available at level 53. As the name implies, he is a specialist in ranged weapons and one important thing is that Marksman can jump and gain the high ground. He can also backpedal and mortar for close-medium ranged enemies.

Skills

Archery 100- All Perks

Light Armor 100- All Perks

Smithing 100- All Perks

Sneak 100 – All Perks except Assassins Blade

Enchanting 100- Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Warlock

He is a High Elf race, available at level 68 all round mage. He has the primary offensive option with other buffs also available for illusion, archery and conjuration. Restoration and alteration protects and enchanting ensures you can keep it all under the wraps.

Skills

Destruction 100 – Novice Destruction, Aug. Flames 2/2, Aug. Frost 2/2, Aug. Shock 2/2, Deep Freeze, Disintegrate, Dual Casting, Impact

Illusion 100 – All Perks

Alteration 100 – All Perks

Restoration 100 – Novice Restoration, Respite, Regeneration, Necromage, Ward Asorb, Recovery 2/2, Avoid Death, Dual Cast

Conjouring 100 – Novice Conjuration, Summoner 2/2, Atromancy, Elemental Potency, Twin Souls

Enchanting 100 – Enchanter 5/5, Insightful Enchanter, Corpus Enchanter, Extra Effect

Dragonborn

This one is available at level 66 from Nord race. He is an all round warrior and master of board, melee and archery combat styles. You just hold your ground and let your enemy come to you, this way you will have more stamina to give big blows to the enemy.

Skills