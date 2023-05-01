How To Get Urumi In Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a plethora of weapons that you can pair with your builds and make the overall gameplay experience more enticing for you. Among these is the Urumi which is basically a whip that you can use to take out all kinds of enemies in Elden Ring. The Urumi is somewhat of a pound-for-pound king of whips in terms of overall attack rating in the game.

This particular weapon has the appearance of a flexible sword and is wielded like a whip in the game. It is one of the most underrated and deadly weapons at the same time and can exert a lot of physical attack damage on your enemies making it an excellent choice for PvP fights.

If you are interested in acquiring the Urumi whip then we have covered its location and stats in this Elden Ring guide.

Urumi location in Elden Ring

You can get the Urumi relatively early on in the game making it a go-to whip for a large stretch of gameplay in Elden Ring. As for the location of the Urumi whip, you will find it inside the Caria Manor.

Once you make your way into the manor you will have to fight your way through there until you get to the Manor Upper Level first. There you can discover a lost site of grace so you can rest there or proceed forward to the location of the Urumi whip.

Once ready, take the elevator down to the lower ramparts of the manor. As shown in the image below, you need to head to the southeastern part of the ramparts by jumping down. Then take a right and keep following the path.

You will eventually reach an open space where there are a few Fingercreepers. You need to defeat all of them because they are guarding a corpse at the end of the room.

When they are all dead, head inside the ruins and loot the corpse for the Urumi whip in Elden Ring.

How to use the Urumi whip in Elden Ring

Its strong attack allows you to do a vicious whip slash to enemies in front of you in Elden Ring. This attack needs to be charged to allow you to follow up with a thrust attack.

This allows it to extend its range and deals heavy physical damage on especially larger enemies in Elden Ring.

This weapon has a unique R2 attack which grants it extremely long reach and it cannot be parried making the Urumi a quite formidable weapon to use in Elden Ring.

However, you need to keep in mind that the charged R2 has strange hitboxes that can sometimes miss as well so you need to time your hits properly.

The Urumi carries the weapon skill known as Kick ability. This ability is useful against foes who use shields as you can break their stance and proceed forward with the physical attack.

Furthermore, the Urumi has the highest attack rating of all whips when it is using the Keen affinity. This particular affinity grants it enhanced dexterity scaling in the game as well.

Urumi upgrades and stats

As for the weapon stats for the Urumi, it is one of the heavier whips in Elden Ring weighing under 3. Moreover, this whip requires attributes like Strength 10 (E) and Dexterity 19 (B) to be wielded efficiently in Elden Ring.

Similarly, in terms of Attack power ratings, the Urumi has a Physical attack power of 575 and an average guarded damage negation of 18.3. In terms of guard stats it also has physical guard (27), magic (16), fire (16), light (16), holy (16), and boost (15).

The only downside to using this weapon is that it has no bleed buildup on hit. Apart from that, the Urumi also has exceptional magic damage making it a strong pick for spell-whip build as well.

Lastly, you can also upgrade the Urumi using Smithing Stone as well. The Urumi whip can also be paired with the Ashes of War ability which includes using the fire and flame art infusion to further bolster its stats as well in Elden Ring.