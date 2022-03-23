In Elden Ring, Stormfoot Catacombs is a small Dungeon that you will find in the northeastern part of Limgrave. You will encounter some small enemies here and a boss called Erdtree Burial Watchdog that will drop the Noble Sorcerer Ashes.

How to Get to Stormfoot Catacombs in Elden Ring

The Stormfoot Catacombs are in the northeastern part of Limgrave. It can be found just north of the Church of Ellen and its location can be seen on the map above as well.

To get there you must start at the First Site of Grace in Limgrave and from there start heading towards its location by staying close to the edge. Moving forward you will see a statue right on the edge of the mountain.

From there drop down and continue to move forward. Right, where the path is blocked by a mountain you will see a door. Open that door and you will enter the Stormfoot Catacombs in Elden Ring.

Stormfoot Catacombs Walkthrough

After entering the Stormfoot Catacombs, first you have to go through a conversation by talking to a ghost man sitting on the right side. After that, head straight and you will see a chamber in front of you. There is an enemy hidden on the left side so be careful.

It would be better to use a ranged build for this dungeon run. Kill that enemy and enter the chamber to collect the Root Resin.

After that, turn back and enter the path on the left. There you will see a big door which will open later. Collect the Grave Glovewort from the right side of that door and enter the path on the left side.

This will take you to a hall where you can see different enemies on the ground and in the upper portions. After taking them out you can collect the Grave Violet and Grave Gloverwort from that area.

Now it’s time to head forward through a small passage that will take you to a chamber. In that chamber, you will need to be careful as there is a hidden enemy on the wall and fire coming from the passage.

Take out that enemy and when the fire is off, move quickly and get into the small area on the right. After that, when the flame is off, run quickly to the pillar it is coming from and hit it. This will lower the flame pillar.

Behind that pillar, you will find the Prattling Pate “Hello”.

Use the same technique and enter the second passage from where the fire is coming out. Lower the fire pillar and take out enemies there.

Once you are done taking them out you can collect the Grave Glovewort and Smoldering Butterfly from there.

Now move back and enter the small passage on the left and climb the ladder. There is an enemy on the left side so watch out for that. Take out the couple of enemies you find there and go towards the chamber in front.

Here also an enemy is hidden on the right side so be careful. After that, you can go inside the chamber and collect the Wandering Noble Ash from inside.

Again, get out of the chamber and drop down onto the ledge on the right side.

Move to the center where you see a statue. Right next to that statue there is a lever that you must pull which will open the big closed door you saw early on in the walkthrough. Go to the big door, open it and move forward to fight the boss.

How to Defeat Erdtree Burial Watchdog

The Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss is a dog statue with a big sword. To defeat this boss, it would be best to use the ranged weapons since the boss has abilities like fire throw and its sword can also damage you severely.

It is a slow boss, and the range of fire is also not much. So, you can defeat it quite easily if you have the right weapons to hit it from afar. Even with melee, you can hit and run quite effectively.

Just stay away from him and continue to use your ranged attacks. The boss will cover a large distance in a jump so whenever he jumps just dodge out of the path since it can’t change his direction during the jump.

Its sword slam is a deadly attack so maintaining distance is the best choice you have. There is no point in blocking its attacks when you can easily maintain distance.

Just follow the simple technique of dodging and attacking and you will take out this boss in no time. Once you defeat the Erdtree Burial Watchdog, you’ll get the Noble Sorcerer Ashes as a drop.