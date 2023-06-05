Elden Ring Smithing Stone 3 Locations

Upgrading your weapons is considered one of the best methods to increase the strength of each armament you use. Smithing Stones are used for upgrading your weapons and shields; however, these can only do so up to a certain. You will need other materials if you need to take your weapons further.

Smithing Stone 3, in this case, is used to upgrade your armaments up to +9 in Elden Ring. Doing so will make your weapons and shields even more deadly than they already are.

Where to find Smithing Stone 3 in Elden Ring

Most of the Smithing Stone 3 pieces can be found in and around the Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring.

Liurnia of the Lakes

The first Smithing Stone 3 can be found atop a corpse. You can reach the upper level to find the corpse near the massive land octopus.

This Stone is found just before the lift, inside a tunnel. You will find it atop a corpse.

You will come across 2 Singing Bats with a corpse in front of them. The Stone is found atop the corpse.

You will find a small door to the left wall just before reaching the main gate to the Royal Knight Loretta. You must go down to the cemetery and head down the cliff. Find a corpse to the right side behind a tomb that is guarded by a couple of Giant Living Jars. This is where you will find the Smithing Stone 3.

You can find three Smithing Stones 3 in front of a statue in a small shrine here.

Make your way to the rooftop in this location and then head over to the stone ledge around the tower to find two more Smithing Stone 3 pieces.

This Stone is found just past the guards atop a corpse.

There are three Stones found at the altar. You can find them at the front of a statue which is guarded by a Giant Glintstone Flower.

The three Stones can be found atop a corpse sitting on a chair which is guarded by a Giant Glintstone Flower.

This Smithing Stone 3 can be found at the pond. There is a corpse that you will find inside the pond near a few tombs. The Stone is found atop the corpse.

This Stone is found atop a corpse. To reach it, simply use the platform to drop down the side of the cliff. Hop onto the rooftop of a house to come across the corpse.

The three Stones can be found at the altar at the front of a statue.

This Stone can be found near the altar with a sending gate. Simply loot the corpse there to find the stone.

Limgrave

You can find Smithing Stone 3 just past the Manor Towershield on the outcrop.

To find this Stone, you must head past the aggressive Stormhawks to come across the stone at the end of the cliffside.

Caelid

This Smithing Stone 3 is found at the back of the wooden watch tower. You can find it atop a corpse.

You can find this Stone on the bulwark. Head left from the Flamberge and Pumpkin Head to find it atop a corpse.

Ainsel River

You will come across a corpse at the edge of the route. The Smithing Stone is found atop the corpse.

Two pieces of Smithing Stone 3 can be found on the beam which you are required to jump on.

This Stone is found atop a body that is guarded by a massive ant.

To find this Stone, you must head inside the tunnel and find it atop a corpse.

Siofra River

To find the first Smithing Stone 3 in this region, you must head over to the Nokron Site of Grace found behind a wall. There is a corpse near a Fallen Hawks Soldier with the Stone on it.

This Stone can be found behind the Imp Sealed Statue atop a corpse.

Two pieces of Smithing Stone 3 can be found inside the Wooden hut that can be entered through the wooden ledges at the top.

The last Smithing Stone 3 can be found atop the large rocky structure, on a corpse.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 3 in Elden Ring

There are two major ways to purchase the Smithing Stone 3 in Elden Ring and below we have given the locations where you can buy them:

Smithing Master Iji

Smithing Master Iji is a Troll NPC and is one of the many Blacksmits found during your journey in Elden Ring. This Blacksmith is found on the northwestern side of Liurnia of the Lakes. When you find him, he will sell you not only Smithing Stone 3 but also other Stones for the cost of 4000 Runes.

Twin Maiden Husks

Another way to purchase the Smithing Stone 3 is by visiting the Roundtable Hold and buying it from the Twin Maiden Husks. This Merchant will sell you the Stone for the cost of 4000 Runes.

However, do note that to purchase the Stone from her, you must give her the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 or Iji’s Bell Bearing 2.