Lakeside Crystal Cave is one of the small dungeons in Elden Ring found within the Liurnia of the Lakes region at the south of the map. Like other dungeons, Lakeside Crystal Cave also has a lot of items for you to collect, such as the Spear Talisman and Cerulean Amber Medallion. The Elden Ring Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon is home to the Bloodhound Knight mini-boss.

How to Get to the Lakeside Crystal Cave in Elden Ring

The cave is located in the Liurnia of the Lakes region just south of Scenic Isle. Once you are there, start following the cliff at the northwest. Descend the cliff and into the marshes.

You will find an overlooked cave entrance going a long way down, right before the next cliff starts.

You should activate the lantern from your equipment as you enter the cave because it will be pitch black without it. Next, activate the Site of Grace and start exploring the cave. You will see a treasure chest; opening it, you will find Arteria Leaf.

Elden Ring Lakeside Crystal Cave Walkthrough

After activating the Site of Grace, you will find a path going down on your left. As you are making your way down, a demi-human will try to attack you from behind.

At the end of the path, you will find three more demi-humans. You need to take all of them out and return to the main path.

The big demi-human will take down every other demi-human in this part of the cave right away. So, kill it and collect some cave moss before pushing onwards. After that, head down the tunnel from where the big demi-human came.

Head down in the next cave area; in the distance, you will find a gigantic demi-human running around in the big waterfall area. However, don’t approach it just yet, as two more demi-humans are waiting to surprise you in the waterfall area.

Fight the big one from a distance with Loretta’s Greatbow, and you can kill him with two-three blows of Great Glintstone Shard. Once you have fought the big one, enter the waterfall area and fight the other two.

Roaming down the waterfall area, you will find a treasure chest that contains the Spear Talisman. You have accomplished everything here and must go back to the main room.

Back in the main cave, look down from the edge of the ledge. You should see small platforms made of stone where you can jump to climb down the cliff face to the lowest part.

After climbing, you will see giant crystals below you. There you can see the next cave entrance marked by a burning torch.

Enter the cave, and there you see three Crystal Snails. Fight all three of these Crystal snails as they are not dangerous and won’t pose much threat.

Make your way to the northern passage of the cave to carry on further. As you approach the end of the tunnel, you will see a cluster of Crystal Snail. A good slashing weapon like Carian Greatsword would take them all out in one go.

Now jump down to the lower levels of the cave and loot all the corpses there. You should see three Crystal Snails in the distance. Fight them and get ready for the boss fight.

How to Defeat Bloodhound Knight at Lakeside Crystal Cave

You might have already fought that enemy once or twice before, like in an Evergaol or the Weeping Peninsula. The main thing you need to watch out for is the Bleed because Bloodhound Knight has attacks that cause a lot of stagger and bloodloss.

The boss moves around very quickly, and when it does the charged attack, it drags its left hand to the ground and comes at you to do an upswing with the claw, then slams downwards with the sword in its right hand.

You should wait for opening and attack when he is not performing his charged attack. One more thing is that you should try to stay in the middle of the cave and run away when he attacks. It will take a few hits to take this guy out. But eventually, you will succeed.

For all your troubles fighting the Bloodhound Knight, You will get Cerulean Amber Medallion. After that, you need to get out of the cave to the Slumbering Wolf Shack.

You should activate the site of grace and talk to Latenna if you want to initiate her questline.