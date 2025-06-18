How To Get the Golden Lion Shield In Elden Ring

The Golden Lion Shield is a medium shield in Elden Ring that was introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A shield fashioned after a fierce Lion’s mane, it is only awarded to the members of Radahn’s personal guard.

Golden Lion Shield is one of the best medium shields the game has to offer due to its immense defensive prowess and minimal weight. However, acquiring this shield is not easy, as it is tied to a side quest. The only way to acquire it is to help Freyja, the personal bodyguard of Radahn, throughout the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

In this guide, we will help you acquire this shield and tell you how you can effectively use it both offensively and defensively against your enemies.

Golden Lion Shield Location

The Golden Lion Shield in Elden Ring can only be obtained by progressing the side quest of Freyja and Sir Ansbach during your journey through the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

You will first encounter Fryja near the Three Path cross on your way to Belurat Tower. Talk to her and go to Belurat Tower. Progress through the area until you reach its final boss, Divine Beast, Dancing Lion.

Defeat the boss and return to Freyja at the Three Paths cross location. Exhaust her dialogue until she moves to the Seventh Floor of the Specimen Storehouse in Shadow Keep.

Follow our extensive guide on how you can reach the Seventh Floor Storehouse site of grace. Talk to Freyja and listen to her decision.

Go to the floor below to collect the Secret Rite Scroll. Travel to the first floor of the Specimen Storehouse and talk to Sir Ansbach.

FYI If you talk to Sir Ansbach before talking to Freyja and learning about her decision, you will be locked out of her quest.

Hand over the Secret Rite Scroll to Sir Ansbach and then tell him of Freyja’s decision. He will give you a “Letter to Freyja”. Fast travel to the Seventh Floor Storehouse site of grace and talk to Freyja.

Give her the letter and exhaust her dialogue. She will thank you and hand over the Golden Lion Shield as a reward in Elden Ring before moving to Enir Elim.

Golden Lion Shield Stats and Uses

The Golden Lion Shield in Elden Ring is a strength-based shield that requires 11 Strength to wield. It weighs 5.5 only and has C scaling with the Strength stat.

This medium shield can’t be infused with any Ash of War as it has its own unique weapon skill, Roaring Bash. This skill requires 12 FP and allows the caster to move forward, bashing their shield into the enemies, knocking them backward.

Golden Lion Shield can be infused with magic and consumables, and you can upgrade it to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. It is a unique shield and can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Below is a table explaining the defensive stats for the Golden Lion Shield in Elden Ring.

Defense Type Value Physical 100 Magic 44 Fire 43 Light 41 Holy 49 Boost 64

This makes the Golden Lion Shield extremely desirable for the Strength and Tank builds as it absorbs all the Physical damage and most of the elemental one too. And it does all of that without encumbering its wielder.

Golden Lion Shield can also be used to inflict damage upon its enemies, and its offensive stats are.