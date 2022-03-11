The following Elden Ring Samurai builds guide will help would-be adventurers become the best possible Samurai allowed in the Lands Between.

Elden Ring Samurai Builds

Samurai is also one of the easier classes to begin with in the game. Hence, with a bit of help and the right choices, players can build a good enough Samurai character to beat all bosses in Elden Ring.

Best Samurai Class Bleed Build

The attributes that you will require are mentioned below.

Weapon: Uchigatana, Longbow

Flask Usage: 5 HP and 1 FP

Primary Stats: Dexterity and Endurance

Secondary Stats: Vigor and Strength

Vigor and Strength Skills: Ash of War (Unsheathe, Mighty Shot)

The Keepsake for this build will be Golden Seed. Players should put most of the points into health and some points for FP, so you can make use of skills like Ash of War as well.

Dexterity will help you with Uchigatana and Longbow as well while Endurance will provide you with some bonus stamina. Vigor can also play an important role as a backup for health to counter the damage well.

How to Play With Samurai Bleed Build

You should start up with both Longbow and Uchigatana at the same time. Players can use Mighty Shot Ash of War along with Longbow to target the enemies from a distance. This will inflict a heavy amount of damage to the enemies.

When the enemies get closer, you can then make use of Uchigatana and Unsheathe Ash of War to attack them. This will deal huge amount of bleed damage to the enemy, thus weakening them a lot.

Players will need a constant supply of arrows for this build, so they can get them from bones of animals that are scattered all around. Moreover, players can buy the arrows from vendors as well.

So, this build will work perfectly considering Uchigatana providing a lot of bleed damage and Longbow targeting the enemies and luring them at a longer range.

Best Samurai Moonveil Katana Build

This build proves great in both PvE and PvP. Its versatility allows you to fight many different enemies at various ranges and be effective against various resistances. Here is a detailed explanation for attributes and how to play with this build.

Weapons: Moonveil katana, Uchigatana, Rivers of Blood

Flask Usage: 4 HP and 2 FP

Primary Stats: Dexterity and Intelligence

Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Skills: Transient Moonlight, Thunderbolt, and Hoarfrost Stomp

The keepsake will obviously be the Golden Seed. Dexterity and Intelligence will be the main stats that you need to focus on for this build to increase the damage dealt and improve the ability to cast spells and equip weapons.

Also, Vigor and Endurance will help you to maintain health and stamina during the fight.

You can also make use of Talisman Carian Filigreed Crest to reduce the utilization of FP by skills that you will use for the fight. Moreover, Green Turtle Talisman can also be used to enhance recovery of stamina.

How to Play With Samurai Moonveil Build

The first and main weapon to be used in this build is Moonveil katana along with Transient Moonlight skill to cast some damaging magic spells at the enemies. Moonveil katana is such a fast-moving weapon that it can kill the enemies a lot quicker than other weapons in both PvP and PvE.

Moonveil katana offers two-weapon art attacks for PvE and PvP. The first one is Horizontal Slash and other one is Vertical Slash.

The players should never prefer to use Horizontal Slash for PvP, as the range gets too smaller, and you will always miss with it.

So, always go for Right Trigger which is a version of Vertical Slash. However, the players should prefer to use Horizontal Slash for PvE to deal more damage and clear a greater number of enemies.

This build is quite versatile and can deal with almost all kinds of enemies. For the enemies that are resistant to magic, players can make use of Uchigatana along with Thunderbolt.

Thunderbolt acts a lot quicker and damages the enemy as soon as you attack them. Players can easily scale this with the stats and use it to cause damage to those enemies who are resistant to magic.

The last weapon to use is the Rivers of Blood katana along with Hoarfrost Stomp to deal damage to the enemies that are resistant to both magic and lightning. So, you will not get stuck in any case with this build and can tackle all sorts of enemies.