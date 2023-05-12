How To Get Blessed Dew Talisman In Elden Ring

The Blessed Dew Talisman is a pretty handy accessory to have in Elden Ring, especially for players who are looking for health regeneration.

Shaped like a golden teardrop to reference the healing properties of the drop of the Erdtree sap, the Blessed Dew Talisman automatically restores your health points every second when equipped.

Keep reading to know where to find the talisman in the game.

Blessed Dew Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Blessed Dew Talisman is found inside a chest in Elden Ring that is located near the Divine Bridge Site of Grace in Leyndell, Royal Capital. The only problem is that the chest is guarded by a sleeping Golem.

You can choose to either defeat the Golem to get to the chest or ignore the creature and loot the chest to save precious time.

In case of the latter, just rush past the Golem to loot the chest for the Blessed Dew Talisman and come down the stairs. The Golem is a slow and sluggish creature. By the time it wakes up, you will already be gone.

There are several ways to reach the Divine Bridge Site of Grace. The foremost and earliest path towards Leyndell is through a Teleporter Chest located in the Tower of Return.

To get to this chest, go to the Weeping Peninsula, one of the starting regions in the game. Although you can go there on foot, it is advised to have your ride, Torrent Spirit Steed, for this journey.

Once in the Weeping Peninsula, keep heading southwest till you reach a tower guarded by enemies. This is the Tower of Return and the teleporter chest is located inside it. Get past the enemies and look for the Sending Gate chest which will teleport you to Leyndell, The Royal Capital upon opening it.

Once you are in Leyndell, activate the Site of Grace: Divine Bridge and look for stairs to climb. After climbing the stairs, you will face the previously mentioned sleeping Golem.

Blessed Dew Talisman effects

The Blessed Dew Talisman is one of the many health regeneration talismans you can equip for your character in Elden Ring. It restores 2 health points every second whether you are in or outside of combat.

The amount of health restored might be low but the regenerative effects of the talisman can be stacked with other healing items such as the Flask of Wondrous Physick to boost your healing abilities.