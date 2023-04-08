How To Remove Ashes Of War In Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Ashes of War are enchantments scattered throughout The Lands Between that can be applied to Weapons and Shields to improve their stats, add skills, and adapt them to certain builds at the cost of FP.

There are numerous Ashes of Wars that can be equipped at Sites of Grace and used repeatedly for various weapons, however, a single Ash of War can only be infused with a single weapon at any moment. But there is no need to worry as you can duplicate an Ash of War of your choice.

Applying an Ash of War is quite easy as you just have to rest at a Site of Grace and select the desired Ash of War and the weapon/shield you wish to infuse it with. In addition to that, if you want to change an Ash of War infused with a certain weapon/shield or simply remove it, you can do that too.

How to remove Ashes of War from weapons in Elden Ring

Removing an Ash of War from a weapon is the same as applying it in Elden Ring. You only have to select the Undo Enchantment option.

The first two steps to remove any Ash of War from a weapon are the same as applying the Ash of War i.e. you have to rest at a Site of Grace and then look for the Ashes of War menu.

Now, select the weapon you want to remove the Ash of War from and click on the ‘’Undo Enchantment” option which will remove the Ash of War and revert the weapon to its original stats and condition.

How to remove Ashes of War from shields

Removing an Ash of War from a shield is somewhat different from removing it from a weapon. For Shields, you need to buy the No Skill Ash of War that removes the infused Ash of War from your desired shield.

The No Skill Ash of War can be purchased from Knight Bernahl, a merchant NPC. To visit him, head to the Warmaster’s Shack, a hut situated in front of the woods of Stormhill.

Here, you will come across Knight Bernahl who will sell you the No Skill Ash of War for 600 Runes. You have to opt for the Learn Skills option and then select this Ash of War to acquire it.

This Ash of War can also be bought from the Twin Maiden Husks, an immobile NPC at the Roundtable Hold .

After obtaining the No Skill Ash of War, the next steps to remove an Ash of War from a shield are similar to the ones you take to remove it from a weapon.

You have to look for the nearest Site of Grace and visit the Ashes of War menu by resting there. Choose the shield first and then the No Skill Ash of War after which you only need to opt for the Standard Affinity option which will revert the shield to its original form.

Do you lose an Ash of War after removing it?

If you are wondering whether you will lose an Ash of War in Elden Ring after removing it from a weapon or a shield, the answer is no.

Ashes of War are special items that can be removed and reapplied as many times as you like so there is no way you can lose them. However, you need to keep in mind that an Ash of War applied to a certain weapon disappears from your inventory because it can be applied to only one weapon or shield at once.

Once it is removed, it reappears in your inventory. If you do not wish to remove the Ash of War and still want to use it for another weapon or shield, you can duplicate it.