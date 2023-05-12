How to duplicate Ashes of War in Elden Ring

Ashes of War are upgrades that you apply on weapons to give them different skills and buffs in Elden Ring. The only problem is that they can only be applied to a single weapon.

Hence, if you want the same Ash of War for two different weapons, you need to know how to duplicate them without taking them away from your weapons.

To duplicate an Ash of War, you first need to acquire Lost Ashes of War and then take it to Smithing Master Hewg, a Blacksmith, who will duplicate it and provide you with your desired Ash of War at the Roundtable Hold.

These Lost Ashes of War can either be purchased or picked up throughout the game but for that, you must know their exact locations so they can’t be missed.

Lost Ashes of War location in Elden Ring

Lost Ashes of War is much like a blank Ash of War that can be used to duplicate any other Ash of War and take up its effects.

The Lost Ashes of War that are purchased from different Merchants with their locations are given below:

Merchant Location Cost Isolated Merchant Weeping Peninsula: west part 3000 Runes Isolated Merchant North Liurnia: south of the main gate of Raya Lucaria Academy 4000 Runes Hermit Merchant Ainsel River: deep in the river 3000 Runes Isolated Merchant Dragonbarrow: northwest part above Caelid 5000 Runes (for 2) Imprisoned Merchant Moghwyn Palace: Dynasty Mausoleum 5000 Runes

Besides these Lost Ashes of War that you purchase from merchants, there are other Lost Ashes of War that can be looted from corpses and found throughout Elden Ring.

The locations of these lootable Lost Ashes of War are given below.

Location How to reach Raya Lucaria Academy From the Site of Grace: Schoolhouse Classroom, go to the bottom till you face the Abductor Virgin boss who will take you to the Volcano Manor. Continue northwest till you find the Lost Ashes of War lying near a door Ruin-Strewn Precipice Near the Ruin-Strewn Precipice lift, look for a corpse hanging from a cliff. This corpse has the Lost Ashes of War Sellia Hideaway Dungeon Look for the corpse lying in the first pit with purple crystal that wields the Lost Ashes of War Sage’s Cave, Altus Plateau Look for a couple of chests here, one of them has the Lost Ashes of War Leyndell, Royal Capital The Lost Ashes of War is just outside the northwest gate Subterranean Shunning-Grounds You can take this Lost Ashes of War by looking for the Dung Eater’s cell after starting from the Site of Grace: Underground Roadside. This Lost Ashes of war is also obtained from a corpse West Mountaintops of the Giants Look for the corpse wielding this Lost Ashes of War near the ridge Miquella’s Haligtree Also acquired from a corpse located in the Canopy near a statue

How to duplicate Ashes of War in Elden Ring

Once you have your Lost Ashes of War, you need to take them to the Roundtable Hold. Here, speak with Smithing Master Hewg and use his “Ash of War Duplication” service to duplicate an Ash of War for you in Elden Ring.

Now, you can use the Ash of War on any weapon of your choice and buff its effects.

Keep in mind that you can only duplicate Ashes of War that you already have. Hence, if you are interested in duping a specific Ash of War in Elden Ring, you need to get it first.