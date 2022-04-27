Recusant Henricus is an invader boss in Elden Ring that you defeat pretty easily. It is a completely optional boss with an amazing armor set. This guide will cover complete details about the Recusant Henricus armor set in Elden Ring.

How to Get Recusant Henricus Armor Set in Elden Ring

Recusant Henricus doesn’t have a proper armor set in the game. His armor set consists of different gear pieces which can be found throughout the map. Below we will tell you about the details of all the gears along with their details and how you can find them as well.

Eye Surcoat

The first piece that is used in the Recusant armor set is the Eye Surcoat. It is a chest armor of brown color that has a chainmail design. This will increase the damage negation of the player and has decent resistances.

This piece will increase the defense and resistance of the players and change their looks. You can find this armor piece on the ground after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

Weight: 9.2

Damage Negation

Physical: 9

9 Vs Strike: 8

8 Vs Slash: 9

9 Vs Pierce: 9

9 Magic: 8

8 Fire: 9

9 Light: 9

9 Holy:8

Resistance

Immunity: 25

25 Robustness: 55

55 Focus: 21

21 Vitality: 18

18 Poise: 15

Greathelm

This is the second piece of Recusant Henricus armor set in Elden Ring. As clear from the name it is a helm. It is a heavy helmet that will protect the player’s head by applying different defense perks.

This will give your character a proper Recusant Henricus look. You can buy this helm from the Nomadic Merchant in South Caelid. It will cost you 1800 Runes.

Weight: 5.9

Damage Negation

Physical: 5

5 Vs Strike: 5

5 Vs Slash: 8

8 Vs Pierce: 2

2 Magic: 2

2 Fire: 6

6 Light: 8

8 Holy:2

Resistance