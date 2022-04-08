Preserving Boluses is a consumable item in Elden Ring that can be used to cure rot ailment and alleviates the scarlet rot buildup as well. This is a craftable item that you can craft once you find the Armorer’s Cookbook [6]. This guide will cover complete details about where to find Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring

Preserving Boluses are an extremely useful consumable that cures the buildup of Scarlet Rot. This is an especially useful item to have against enemies that buildup rot or when moving through areas like the Lake of Rot.

There are different locations where you can find and buy the Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring.

You can buy three Perserving Boluses from the Nomadic Merchant in Caelid, Highway North .

. In Siofra River Well, after again taking the lift to reach the building structure there. You will find this on a body.

after again taking the lift to reach the building structure there. You will find this on a body. In the Leyndell, Royal Capital right after getting down from the lift, you will find this inside the room right next to the lift.

right after getting down from the lift, you will find this inside the room right next to the lift. In North Caelid you can find this inside the Shack of the Rotting.

You can also craft these items in Elden Ring. Below we will tell you how you can craft Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring.

How to Craft Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring

To craft the Preserving Boluses in Elden Ring, you will need to find the Armorer’s Cookbook [6].

To get this Cookbook go to the Siofra River Bank location shown on the map above and climb uphill. Head towards the west and you will find the cookbook on a corpse there.

Once you have the Cookbook you can craft Preserving Boluses by gathering the required items. The Three required items, their quantity, and location can be seen in the list below.

Dewkissed Herba (x2): This can be found everywhere on the Elden Ring Map.

This can be found everywhere on the Elden Ring Map. Crystal Cave Moss (x1): Inside the Academy Crystal Cave.

Inside the Academy Crystal Cave. Sacramental Bud (x1): In Church of the Plague.

Once you have gathered all these items you can craft Preserving Boluses. You can craft these consumable items consistently if you have the required items.