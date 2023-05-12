How To Get Maliketh’s Set In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Maliketh’s Set is among one of the best sets you can have that is available in the late-game stages of the game. Not only does it look awesome, but it also has amazing aesthetic appeal as well. It is a medium-weight set that consists of black armor plates with golden stripes and a plume on the head.

It is best worn by physical builds that like to get up close and personal with their enemies. If you want to acquire this awesome set for yourself, then read on to learn more. We will teach you all about how to get Maliketh’s Set.

Maliketh’s Set location in Elden Ring

Maliketh’s set can be found as a purchasable set of items from the Finger Reader Enia. You will need to defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade first, and take Remembrance of the Black Blade to Enia. Then you can buy the set.

Maliketh can be found quite late-game on the floating island of Crumbling Farum Azula. The location of Maliketh is shown on the map.

You can reach this island from the Forge of the Giants where you make the choice to burn the Erdtree or not. From here you will be taken to an island, where you will find many bosses to defeat. You will need to go through some of them to reach the Besides the Great Bridge Site of Grace. Here, you will find a portal.

Go through the portal and as soon as you are on the other side of the portal, you will be attacked by the Beast Clergyman. This beast is not difficult to deal with and will be defeated quite easily. However, the Clergyman will soon transform into Maliketh, the Black Blade and the fight begins.

Maliketh is a very agile foe and will attack you from every angle. He is weak to Strike, Slash, Pierce, and Standard damage types so use them on him. You can also use summons against him, mainly Black Knife Tiche or the Mimic Tear Ash of War.

After Maliketh has been defeated, you will get the Remembrance of the Black Blade and also find Maliketh, the Black Blade Site of Grace. Rest here and fast-travel to the Roundtable Hold. Talk to Finger Reader Enia and buy the armor set for 45,000 Runes total.

Maliketh’s Set Stats

The Maliketh’s Set provides excellent physical defense features which are hard to find. The set also provides aesthetic value to your character. Maliketh’s set weighs 30.5 which lies in the medium range.

Maliketh’s set also gives the wearer an excellent physical damage reduction of 26.5. You also get a damage reduction of 27.5 and 26.5 against Slash and Pierce attacks respectively. Maliketh’s set also provides a 23.6 reduction against strike attacks which is comparable to the other damage negations.

Maliketh’s set also provides resistance against Holy damage by 25.4 while against Magic and Fire, it is 21.7 and 22.6 respectively.

The Robustness of Maliketh’s set is 135 and the Vitality of this set is 120. Other than that the Poise, Focus, and Immunity are at 51, 57, and 84 respectively. This amount of poise is quite helpful as you can then survive longer during combat, especially against rapid enemy attacks.