How To Get Longtail Cat Talisman In Elden Ring

By Faizan Saif

The Longtail Cat Talisman is one of those items that you are probably going to find just for the sake of finding all talismans in Elden Ring.

Its sole purpose is to reduce your fall damage and allow you to jump from great heights that would otherwise kill you.

Longtail Cat Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Longtail Cat Talisman is located in an underground section that you can only access by riding an elevator down in Elden Ring. The location marked on the map below is for that underground area, so you will not be able to reach it directly by just following the map.

Longtail Cat Talisman map location in Elden Ring

To get the Longtail Cat Talisman, you need to first make your way toward Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring. The best way to go to the site is to travel to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace.

Turn around from the site and move outside through the doorway before taking a sharp left turn.

Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace location in Elden Ring

You need to reach a platform by moving closer to the cliff. The platform is marked by the existence of an enemy having a lighted fire stick in its hand.

You need to kill the enemy and wait for the large rotating wheel to come to its proper place so you can jump on the platform.

You just have to stand on the moving platform to reach the bottom part of the area.

Raya Lucaria Academy elevator in Elden Ring
Underground section of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

Be careful, as upon reaching the bottom part; you will have to defeat a Virgin Abductor before collecting the Longtail Cat Talisman from the corpse of a cat in Elden Ring.

Longtail Cat corpse in Elden Ring

Longtail Cat Talisman effects

The Longtail Cat Talisman helps you in negating the non-lethal fall damage. However, be careful, as this talisman does not increase your capabilities of taking lethal damage.

Unless you are trying to scale mountains or are afraid of dropping from a cliff, you will find little use for this talisman. That being said, it is still something to have for you never know when you might need to reduce your fall damage.

