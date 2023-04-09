Best Lightning Weapons In Elden Ring

As you progress into the main story arc of Elden Ring, you will unlock a variety of high-damage-dealing weapons. One of the damage types you will focus on more will be Lightning Damage. It is one of the eight elemental damage types in Elden Ring against which many enemies are vulnerable.

Choosing the right Lighting Weapon will help you utilize Lighting Damage to its fullest. This is why we have prepared this best Elden Ring lightning weapons guide so you can continue your journey and defeat your enemies using the best Lighting Weapons Elden Ring has to offer.

How Lightning Damage works in Elden Ring

Lightning damage has been a staple of the Souls franchise for a long time. Mostly you will be using this type of damage against enemies that are heavily armed, draconic, serpentine, and dragons.

You can further use the Sanctified Whetstone to add lightning damage on weapons that have Ashes of War applied to them.

Some enemies that deal lightning damage may also possess high resistance to it while others are simply immune to the damage type. This makes it challenging to damage them.

Lastly, as a rule of thumb, always remember that you do increased Lightning Damage against wet enemies or enemies in the water.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Best Lightning weapons to use in Elden Ring

Some weapons come with lightning damage applied to them from the get-go. This saves you the hassle of adding lightning damage to a weapon from scratch. Below is a list of the best Lighting weapons to equip in Elden Ring:

#5 Dragonclaw Shield

Arguably one of the most menacing shields in Elden Ring. The Dragonclaw shield is commonly wielded by the Draconic Tree Sentinels. What makes this lighting weapon powerful is its ability to absorb any damage, the only exception being holy damage.

Furthermore, it can be paired with almost any weapon and is capable of dealing the most damage to dragon enemies with its Shield Bash weapon art. To wield this weapon, you should have a minimum of 28 Strength and 12 Dexterity.

You can find this lightning weapon at Altus Plateau. Simply defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel and obtain this weapon as a reward.

#4 Dragon Greatclaw

A colossal weapon that deals lightning damage. The Dragon Greatclaw is known to deal the most damage to enemies such as Dragons. With its weapon skill, you can reduce the overall damage received while simultaneously increasing poise. This weapon requires you to have at least 30 Strength and 14 Dexterity.

You can pair it with the likes of the Dragonclaw Shield to become a juggernaut utterly annihilating anyone or anything you face. This weapon is rewarded to you alongside the Dragonclaw Shield after defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel at Altus Plateau.

#3 Veteran’s Prosthesis

A weapon that masters its AOE damage, Veteran’s Prosthesis is capable of inflicting the most damage with its AOE weapon art. It is arguably the best choice to use for a fist-fighting build. You must possess at least 15 Strengths and 12 Dexterity to wield this weapon.

You will find this weapon at Castle Sol which is located on the Mountaintops of the Giants. Simple defeat Commanded Niall and obtain the Veteran’s Prosthesis as a reward.

#2 Dragon King’s Cragblade

A lethal secret weapon that deals Lighting damage. The Dragon King’s Cragblade possesses the best Weapon Art which you can use to deal tremendous amounts of damage while knocking out any enemy coming in its path.

With its ability to deal additional damage to both ancient and dragon enemies, it is a must-have weapon to equip if you are a lightning player. To wield this weapon, you must possess at least 18 Strength and 37 Dexterity.

To acquire this weapon, you must defeat the secret boss called Dragonlord Placidusax who is found in the Crumbling Farum Azula area. This location is reached quite late into the game. Therefore, you must wait for a while to claim this weapon.

#1 Bolt of Gransax

We have saved the best for last. The Bolt of Gransax is considered the best lighting weapon that Elden Ring has to offer. This weapon can deal high damaged output of 100% lightning damage at range using its weapon art.

It also inflicts high damage to dragon enemies, solidifying its status as the best lightning weapon to equip. To wield this weapon, you must possess at least 20 Strength and a staggering 40 Dexterity.

Being the best lightning weapon, it is also without any doubt the hardest weapon to find on this list. The Bolt of Gransax is found in the upper section of Leyndell, in the Royal Capital.

It is one of the hardest weapons to find as it is mounted atop a golden structure and can easily be avoided if you do not thoroughly search the area.