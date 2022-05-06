Elden Ring Whetblades Locations Guide

Whetblades in Elden Ring are used for adding Ashes of War and other upgrades to your Shields and Weapons. These unique items can be found in different locations in the Lands Between. This guide will cover details about all the Whetblades you can find and their locations in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Whetblades

The different types of Whetblades you can find in Elden Ring are as follows:

Whetstone Knife

You can go to the Gatefront site of grace and from there head forward on the southeastern path. You have to enter the ruined structure where some guards and dogs roam.

There you will find a path going down to an underground room. Inside the room, you will find a Whetstone knife in a chest.

Elden Ring Iron Whetblade Location

In the Stormveill Castle, you must start from the Liftside Chamber site of grace and enter the armory room. You will find this room by going through the northwestern door of the hall in which you encountered Grafted Scion.

There you will need a Stonesword Key for opening the fog door to a room with the Iron Whetblade.

Where to Find Glintstone Whetblade in Elden Ring

In the Raya, Lucaria Academy starts from the Debate Parlor site of grace and head outside following the north path. After getting out move forward on the left side and follow the path going up to enter the room.

There you will find the Glintstone Whetblade on a corpse hanging from the window.

Elden Ring Red-Hot Whetblade Location

To find the Red-Hot Whetblade you have to start from the Chamber Outside the Plaza site of grace in Redmane Castle.

Head West from the site of grace and right behind the flame throwing gun, you will see a path leading to the entrance of the building. Inside that, you will find the Red-Hot Whetblade.

Elden Ring Sanctified Whetblade Location

Start from the West Capital Rampart site of grace shown on the map above and head southwest. From the end, get on the roof on the right side. Move forward on a couple of roofs and you will enter a building.

Head forward into the building and after passing two rooms, you will find it right next to the wall on the left.

Where to Find Black Whetblade in Elden Ring

In Nokron, Eternal City, start from the Ancestral Woods site of grace and move towards the Night’s Sacred Ground. Here you will find it on top of a corpse in front of the altar.