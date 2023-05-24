How To Get Icerind Hatchet In Elden Ring

Looking to enhance your frost build in Elden Ring? The Icerind Hatchet is the answer you have been looking for. Primarily scaling with dexterity, this axe will build status effect on your enemies faster than any other weapon.

Its primary skill Hoarfrost Stomp will release a mist of frost via an Area Of Effect attack, which builds the status effect. The weapon had to be nerfed in later patches due to its sheer damage potential. Even in its powered-down form, it is still a force to be reckoned with.

Today, we’ll show you where you can get the Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring and how to use it.

Icerind Hatchet location in Elden Ring

To get your hands on the Icerind Hatchet, you need to first complete a prerequisite which is to defeat Godrick the Grafted.

Once that is done, you need to travel near the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes region. For that, you need to head toward the nearest Site of Grace which is Temple Quarter.

From the Site of Grace, you need to head Southeast until you come across a couple of abandoned towers. Within the ruins of these buildings, you need to locate a Treasure Chest.

Opening this chest will get tarnished Icerind Hatchet and can be added to the inventory for any future use. While searching for chest, you will encounter a couple of Albaurniac which are difficult to get rid of. So you need to be mindful of that.

Icerind Hatchet Stats in Elden Ring

The Icerind Hatchet is a Dexterity-based axe that deals Frostbite damage to your enemies. It has a C scaling in Dex, and an E scaling in Strength. It deals 115 Physical Damage, 100 Critical Damage, and 65 Frost build up with each hit.

To wield this weapon, you will need to have 11 Strength and 16 Dexterity. The Icerind Hatchet’s skill will need 10 FP per cast so make sure you have enough. You will also get a +20% damage boost against Dragon enemies. And a +10% damage boost against Ancient Dragon enemies.