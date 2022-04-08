Elden Ring Frost Builds Guide

Frostbite is a truly debilitating status effect in Elden Ring as it not only damages HP but stifles Stamina recovery by a lot. In this guide, we will tell you in detail about different Frost builds for Elden Ring. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Frost Builds

Frostbite may be caused by various weapons, skills, and spells. The Frostbite effect is activated when the Frostbite meter is filled, causing damage to the target and reducing their damage absorption by 20% and stamina recovery by 20% for the duration.

Frostbite works well on most adversaries who still have flesh on their bodies. Players and foes might have different levels of resistance to a Status Effect.

Below are some builds that make the most out of the Frost status effect in Elden RIng.

Frozen Blood Build

Class: Sorceress

Sorceress Flask Spread: HP

HP Weapon: Cold Twinned Knight Swords

Cold Twinned Knight Swords Shield: Carian’s Knight

Carian’s Knight Armor: Raptor’s Suit

Raptor’s Suit Primary Stats: Dexterity, Vigor

Dexterity, Vigor Secondary Stats: Arcane

Arcane Skills: Claw Talisman, Ashes of War: Ice Beer, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Claw Talisman, Ashes of War: Ice Beer, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Spells: Chilling Mist

How to play with this build?

The combination of frost and bleed with the above-mentioned build can do an outrageous amount of damage to your enemies in Elden Ring because of the consistency and big procs. Your attacks will be fast and deadly. This build is effective for both PvP and PvE.

Combine Chilling Mist: Ash of War with Twinned Knight swords to get a huge amount of frost damage out of your enemies. These swords have 127 frost buildup.

With more than 127 frost buildup, we will be able to get damage like a bleed proc but obviously not quite as much. Once the target gets afflicted by the frozen status, it causes their stamina regeneration to be slower which means they take more damage. Get your enemies frozen and then proc bleed for huge bursts of damage as much as possible while they’re frozen.

Get the white mask on which increases your attack power whenever there’s a bleed proc. Then, we have the Lord of Blood’s Exaltation talisman. This does the same thing, increase attack power after a bleed proc.

If you combine this with the Ash of War Seppuku. blood loss buildup will increase up to 134 and with Seppuku, the bleed buildup is even faster. So, we’ve got our bleed effect increasing, our attack power by a significant amount. We’ve got a freeze effect, increasing our frost status and attack power, even more. If we combine a jump attack, your enemies are already done and dusted.

The Claw Talisman enhances your jump attacks making them even stronger. The Raptors Black feathers will strengthen your jump attacks, making them even stronger. We can make it even stronger using Millicent’s Prosthesis talisman and the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia boost as they ramp up your Arcane.

In case of Multiple jump attacks, the first one does great damage but the second one does outrageous damage, any follow-ups immediately after that will also do ridiculous amount of damage.

The Twin Knight swords have one of the better running attacks for raw catches or even trading. If you can trade by doing a jump attack, you got to clean someone’s health out and because these swim blades are in power stance, they have impressive range.

Ice and Fire Build

Class: Wretch

Wretch Flask Spread: HP

HP Weapon: Zamor Curved Sword, Fire Misericode

Zamor Curved Sword, Fire Misericode Shield: Any shield of your choice

Any shield of your choice Armor: Vagabond Knight Set

Vagabond Knight Set Primary Stats: Dexterity, Vigor

Dexterity, Vigor Secondary Stats: Endurance, Mind

Endurance, Mind Skills: Fire’s Deadly Sin, Radagon’s Soreseal, Shard of Alexander

Fire’s Deadly Sin, Radagon’s Soreseal, Shard of Alexander Spells: Zamor Ice Storm, Bloodhound’s Step

How to play with this build?

Fire and ice are a deadly combo in Elden Ring. Each on their own is powerful as it is, and you can even combine them for some pretty great synergies but there is one combo in Elden Ring that’s better than all of them combined.

One of the most devastating frost and fire synergies you should pay attention to because it absolutely melts or freezes bosses instantly. You will need a special sword that fits best for this kind of setup is Zamor’s Curved sword which already comes with an awesome effect called the Zamor Ice Storm.

You just impale the ground with the weapon and then unleash a storm around you that persists for a couple of seconds and deals Frost damage, stagger and build up in a large area around you.

Don’t get discouraged by the limited range of it. For this type of spell, for the type of damage it does and for the huge amount of stagger, it’s definitely enough and besides, you’re going to eventually get close to enemies anyway so might as well get them in style.

But there are a few ways to make this even more powerful. You could add some fire to the mix, and it works nice. Go with the Fire Misericode, which is one of the best critical weapons in the game, probably the highest at 140.

Since we are providing a ton of stagger against enemies, it fits quite well because you can follow up with a backstab or a front stab from that. That will deal massive amounts of damage but that’s not the only thing we use it for. We also use it with a fire effect on it or a fire affinity to reset the frost build up so that we can more quickly follow up with a second one.

Fire Misericode is a rather good weapon, a fast dagger and has that critical strike component. It does work pretty well against most of the bigger enemies.

Fire’s Deadly Sin is one of those incantations that always is in the center of some of the most devastating builds in this game and it’s in the center of another one right now.

If fire is the best option to remove the Frost buildup so that another frost attack can be produced. Fire’ Deadly Sin pairs up with a frost buildup like Zamor’s sword.

Start with Fire’s Deadly Sin that lasts for a long time, go ham into one of your enemies. With this, you don’t just get to reset that frost build up right away as soon as it happens, it will immediately cause the game to cause a second one in just a couple more hits from the same Frostbite Ice Storm.

In this case, the Frostbite coming from the Ice Storm is so powerful that you can literally cause two consecutive Frostbites, one after another in one single sword cast as long as you have the fires that listen activated.

The only thing that boosts up my damage in this case is the Shard of Alexander. Since it directly affects the weapons skill but everything else is just there for support like the Radagon’s Soreseal. They are just there to give me some stats so that I can either equip or use these spells and weapons.

Carian Filigreed Crest can be used to reduce some of the mana costs which by the way are already extremely low. The ice storm has a very small mana cost for all of the benefits that it gives you.

We are using the default seal named Finger Seal that you can buy from the vendors. The reason is because fire is not going to be the main damage component. It’s not even going to deal enough damage to even be worth it.

It’s just there to reset that frost build up and that’s pretty much it. Which is why, we are going to invest minimal points into faith just so that we can cast the fires that listen in the first place.

If you go against bosses that might have natural frost resistances or just don’t get buildups cast on them like kindred enemies. We can still fully stagger them with the ice storm and still deal very high damage against them.

Mostly, it requires no more than two of ice storms to completely stagger one of the kindred enemies and then immediately follow up with a very powerful attack case with Fire Misericode as an offhand alternative to the seal so that you can follow up with a front or back step and deal the maximum amount of damage possible in many of the situations.

There are some weaknesses that you might need to know about this build. One of them is the fact that if enemies tend to move a lot or if you’re fighting against bosses that quickly jump in and out of fights, this build kind of falls off a bit short.

In this situation, you might want to preemptively cast one of the storms so that you can catch them when they do get near you because you only need it two times to hit them before they get staggered and then follow up with more powerful attacks.

Against enemies that tend to spam attacks, you can get damaged even though you are getting quite a bit of resistance to getting interrupted during the animation of the Ice Storm, but still bigger attacks will interrupt you nonetheless.