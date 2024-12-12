Elden Ring: How To Get and Use The Kite Shield

A medium-sized metal shield for the Knights of Godrick, the Kite Shield in Elden Ring provides a complete defense against physical attacks. It was gifted to soldiers to survive the massacre on the battlefield during the war with Caria.

Kite Shield is hidden in plain sight. Let us give you a detailed walkthrough to help you acquire it.

Kite Shield Location in Elden Ring

Kite Shield can be purchased for 1000 Runes from the Nomadic Merchant in the southern region of Liurnia of the Lakes.

To reach this area, you need to either go through the Stormveil Castle and defeat Godrick, the Grafted (recommended), or you can bypass the whole castle by going through a small jungle to its east.

By whatever means you reach Liurnia of the Lakes, go west and use the road to travel down to the lake. This is where you will come across the first Site of Grace, Liurnia Lake Shore.

The Nomadic Merchant will be sitting right next to the site of grace. Talk to him, and he will offer the Kite Shield for 1,000 Runes.

Kite Shield Stats and Requirements

Kite Shield is one of the best early shields in Elden Ring. Not only does it provide complete defense against physical attacks, but it also boosts moderate defense against fire, holy, and magic.

Kite Shield requires 12 Strength to wield and has D scaling with Str. It has no weapon skill, but it can be infused with compatible Ashes of War (Parry preferred).

You can also apply Grease and magic to this shield. Kite Shield can be upgraded with the help of the Smithing Stones.

This medium shield only weighs 4.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game. The defensive stats for the Kite Shield in Elden Ring are as follows.