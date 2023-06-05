Elden Ring Smithing Stone 6 Locations

In Elden Ring, upgrading your normal type armaments will require the use of Smithing Stones which are upgrading materials that upgrade your weapon or shield according to their number. The Smithing Stone 6, in this case, will upgrade any normal armament to +6 in the game.

Where to find Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring

Most of the Smithing Stones 6 can be found in Volcano Manor, Leyndell, Royal Capital, and late-game areas like Deeproot Depths and Ainsel River.

Volcano Manor

1) You must get to the top floor of the Volcano Manor Grace and search the corner of the dining hall to find the corpse holding the Smithing Stone 6. The area will be protected by an Inquisitor Ghiza.

2) There is a corpse dangling from the rooftop at this location. Climb over there to loot the corpse for a Smithing Stone 6.

3) Head over to the Smoldering Shield area and drop down to the lava lakes. There is a little piece of land here you need to get to loot a corpse with two pieces of Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring.

4) You can find two Smithing Stones 6 in this location. The marked location will take toward a building near the Guest Hall Grace. You will find a corpse hanging by the rooftop edge. Climb the building and loot the corpse to obtain both smithing stones.

5) You can get three pieces of Smithing Stone 6 from this location. All you have to do is lure the nearby Rune Bear to charge into the stone statue. That will destroy the statue to reveal the Stones.

6) This smithing stone is found on the southeastern part of the volcano manor where you’ll enter the lava-filled caverns. You can use the pillars to access the corpse here which you can loot to obtain the item.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

1) The first location is inside the Sealed Tunnel where you will find three Smithing Stone 6. The sealed tunnel entrance is by the Capital Outskirts area. You can head to the western entrance to the Leyndell Royal Capital to find the access point near the lake.

2) This smithing stone is found within a wooden structure inside the Leyndell Royal Capital. You’ll need a stone sword key to enter the tower. Once inside, search for a corpse and loot it to obtain the item.

3) Head toward the Sanctified Whetblade and from there move toward the location marked on the map. This will lead you toward a manor. You must search the stairs of this manor to find a corpse holding the Smithing Stone 6.

4) Follow the location marked on the map to lead you toward a rampart. You will notice a corpse resting by the corner of this rampart. Loot the corpse to obtain the Smithing Stone 6.

5) This Smithing Stone 6 location can be accessed by heading toward the Western rampart in Leyndall and using the large tree branches to get to the broken bridge. You will find a corpse dangling near this run-down bridge, which you can loot to obtain the item.

6) Follow the marked location to get to the Ulcerated Tree spirit area in Leyndall. The Smithing Stone 6 can be found here on a corpse that you find here.

7) This Smithing Stone 6 location is near the residential area in Leyndell Royal Capital. So, the corpse holding the stone will be found next to a house in the area.

8) This Smithing Stone 6 location is inside a little garden in the Leyndall main area. The garden will be protected by a Page that you must take care of before looting the corpse that holds the Smithing Stone 6.

9) This Smithing Stone is found on top of a building within the Leyndall main area. You can get to the roof by using and jumping off of the SeedBed Curse floor.

10) This Smithing Stone 6 location is very close to the previous one. You can use the roof of the previous building, where you found the last Smithing Stone 6, to access the court. You will find a flower pot here and right next to it a corpse holding the Smithing Stone 6.

11) Head to the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace and start moving through the corridor toward the marked location. You will find a corpse inside this corridor which you can loot to find the next Smithing Stone 6.

12) The last Smithing Stone 6 location in Leyndell actually has two Smithing Stones for you. Head to the marked location and lure the Runebear over and use it to attack Maiden Statue. It will break the statue for you and let you collect the items.

Redmane Castle

1) This Elden Ring Smithing Stone 6 is in the northern section of the Redmane Castle. You will be led to a chapel where you will find a corpse holding the item.

2) Head southwest from the Redmane castle gate to find the lookout tower outside. Now turn toward cliffs just south of the castle gate and use them to hoist yourself over the roof of the lookout tower.

Now climb down to the middle level using the ladder. You will find a corpse dangling by the ledge on this level. Loot it to obtain the Smithing Stone 6.

3) You must head south from the main plaza and approach the easternmost structure inside the Redmane Castle area. The smithing stone is inside a chest on the top floor of a wooden structure. You can start by the eastern gate building and traverse your way across from the rooftops.

Crumbling Farum Azula

Crumbling Farum Azula is a legacy dungeon similar to the Volcano Manor. The Dungeon itself can be considered a mini region that can be entered once you head to the Forge of Giants Site of Grace where you’ll find Melina. Talking to her will immediately transport you to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

The second way to enter this region can only be used if you decide to talk with the Three Fingers instead. With this heading to the same Forge of Giants Site of Grace will give you an action choice. Choosing “Listen to the Sound of Flames” will allow you to transport here.

1) To get to this Smithing Stone location, you must head to the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace. From there you can make your way over to the point marked on the map by heading northeast which will take you to a Martyr Effigy statue You will find a corpse right beside this statue so you can loot it to obtain the Smithing Stone 6.

2) The second Elden Ring Smithing Stone 6 location will lead you toward a corpse dangling by a ledge. You can reach the correct location by starting from the Dragon Temple Site of Grace and then taking the right path. You can identify it by a Banished Knight in the near vicinity. Loot this corpse to obtain the item.

3) This location will lead you toward another corpse dangling to a ledge, this time inside a crumbling attic area. The building can be accessed by heading toward the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Site of Grace. From there you must head in the northwestern direction to lead you to the building.

The smithing stone is found on the topmost floor of this building. Head to the next over from the site of grace. From here you can jump from the balcony to the red roof on your right side.

From here you can get to the top of the next building where you’ll find the corpse holding the Smithing Stone 6.

4) You must head to the southwest part of the Crumbling Farum Azula. The Smithing Stone 6 is found by looting a corpse sitting on the stone path in the central part of the circular bridge platform.

Deeproot Depths

The next 5 Smithing Stone 6 locations are found inside the Deeproot Depths. This underground area only becomes available later on in your Elden Ring journey, once the coffin access point is unlocked. You’ll have to complete the Valiant Gargoyle boss battle in Siofra Aquedent to do so.

You can also head to the Subterranean Shunning Grounds and travel to the Frenzied Flame Prosciption to find another access point through a secret tunnel passage.

1) Get to the top of the building marked on the map above. You will find a corpse on the roof that you can loot to obtain the Smithing Stone.

2) This Smithing Stone 6 is near the Nameless Eternal City site of grace. You can travel from there to the point marked on the map where you’ll find the stone by the end of the root.

3) This Smithing Stone 6 location will take you to an ancient ruins area which will be protected by 9 Basilisks. You must defeat them or get past them before searching for a corpse in the area. You can loot this corpse to obtain the item.

4) For this fourth smithing stone location you must head to the Root Facing Cliffs site of grace. This will allow you an entry point where you can find the Smithing Stone 6 sitting at the edge of the branch.

5) You can head to the Great Water Wallsite of Grace as a reference point and make your way over to the location pointed on the map. You will be led to the corners of the branch. You will find a corpse here that you can loot to obtain the item.

Siofora River

1) This Smithing Stone 6 location can be found on the northern part of the eastern peninsula in the Siofra Region.

2) The second Smithing Stone 6 is also found on the same eastern island. The location on the map will lead you toward a corpse that can be looted to obtain the item.

3) Following this location on the map will lead you toward a corpse resting on a few rocks holding the Smithing Stone 6. You can identify the correct area by the presence of a Red Albinauric Patrol.

Ainsel River

The next set of Smithing Stone 6 locations are inside the Ainsel River region of Elden Ring which features a vast cavern cave system. You can enter the region through its northern entry point, Ainsel River Main, in two ways.

The first is to head to the Deeproot Depths and use the coffin to travel here. The second method requires you to give the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni which will open the access point at Renna’s Rise.

You can always get here through the southern entry point that is accessed by using the Ainsel River Well.

1) This Smithing Stone is found near a building inside the Nokstella, Eternal City. Look for a corpse near the building edge and loot it to obtain the smithing stone. Remember that as soon as you obtain the item you will be attacked by a bunch of snails.

2) The second Smithing Stone 6 is also inside the Nokstella, Eternal City. Move toward the second building as shown on the map above and loot the corpse by the side to obtain the item.

3) This smithing stone 6 is found inside the ruins just outside Noksetlla. Loot the corpse you find here to obtain the item.

4) The fourth Smithing Stone 6 is by the edge of the Grand Cloister. You must search the area near the waterfall to find a corpse that holds the item. You will await an attack by a strange beast as soon as you collect it.

Where to buy Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring

You can even purchase the Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring. You will have to travel to the Roundtable Hold and interact with The Twin Maiden Husks NPC to do so.

The Roundtable Hold is an area that can be accessed once you are taken there by Melina during the progression of the story.

Remember that before you can make your purchase, you must give the Twin Maiden Husks a Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 otherwise you won’t have the option to purchase the Smithing Stones 6.