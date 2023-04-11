How To Get Faithful’s Canvas Talisman In Elden Ring

There are different ways to increase the power of your incantation. One of them is equipping an item like the Faithful’s Canvas Talisman to improve the effectiveness of your spells in Elden Ring.

If you are building a mage character, you are likely going to find some use for this talisman.

Faithful’s Canvas Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Faithful’s Canvas Talisman can be found deep in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Elden Ring. This is an easy location to access in the Caelid region and is also where you encounter the Fallingstar Beast boss.

Head to the marked location on the map to reach the entrance to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Make your way inside and start following the tunnel as it leads your deeper underground.

You do not have to worry about any twists or turns. Furthermore, unlike most other talismans in Elden Ring, you can luckily get the Faithful’s Canvas Talisman without needing to defeat any enemies.

The tunnel will lead you to a ladder on your right. Surprisingly, the tunnel is pretty well-lit, so you do not have to worry about losing your way. There’s nothing else to explore in this portion of the tunnel, so just go for the ladder on your right.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The ladder will take you toward the upper portion of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, and here you will see a wooden hut alongside with a few horrible-looking creatures.

You can either take the time out to kill them or just go past them. Start following the rocky path to the top and you will soon spot another wooden hut in the middle. These huts are empty, but they do serve as a platform for you to jump on.

So, jump on this new wooden hut and move toward the end of the room. The path toward the next part of the tunnel is blocked, so you can jump over the blocked gate by moving above the wooden hut.

You are pretty much halfway through to the location of the Faithful’s Canvas Talisman in Elden Ring. There are going to be no more obstacles from here on.

Keep moving forward until you come to a junction. Take a right from here and climb the ladder. You will see more wooden cabins here like before. There is a ladder on the side of the cabin in front of you that you need to use to reach a wide wooden platform.

Here, you will spot several corpses on the ground. Ignore them and go for the stairs and keep going towards the light source at the end of the tunnel. That is where you will find the Faithful’s Canvas Talisman in Elden Ring.

Faithful’s Canvas Talisman effects

The Faithful’s Canvas Talisman improves the performance and effects of all of your incantations by a whole 4 percent in Elden Ring.

Your healing spells are going to heal additional health points, and your damage spells are going to do a lot more damage with this talisman.

4 percent might not sound like a lot but there are also other ways to boost your incantations in Elden Ring. Hence, all of that is going to stack with the Faithful’s Canvas Talisman.