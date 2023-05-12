How To Get Exile Set In Elden Ring

The Exile armor set is one of the earliest armor sets you can get in Elden Ring. It offers commendable damage negations but fair to say, you can always find something better along the way.

That being said, if you love dressing your characters in a shady way, here is how to get the Exile Set in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Exile Set in Elden Ring

You need to kill Exile Soldiers in Elden Ring to get the complete Exile Set. Each Exile Soldier has a 1.5 percent chance to drop an Exile Set piece upon death. Hence, you need to keep killing them until you have looted all four pieces to complete your set.

Remember that you can increase your drop rate by equipping a Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot or a Silver Scarab talisman to increase your item discovery chance.

You can also use nearby Sites of Grace to rest and respawn more Exile Soldiers to kill.

Best place to farm Exile Soldiers

Exile Soldiers are humanoid enemies that are mostly always guarding a castle or fort in an area. If you see a fortified structure, chances are that you will find several Exile Soldiers guarding the inside walls with axes and crossbows.

That being said, there are two particular locations that are the best places to farm Exile Soldiers for the Exile armor set in Elden Ring.

Stormveil Castle

Stormveil Castle is an excelling farming location for the Exile Set. Not only will you be accessing this location early in your playthrough, but there are a lot of Exile Soldiers inside to kill.

The best farming route here is to start from the Stormveil Cliffside Site of Grace in the southwest corner and head left into the hall through the broken parts of the castle.

After taking a left and jumping down on the grass, you will find a small opening between two rocks. You will find about three to four Exile Soldiers here.

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave

If you manage to unlock Fringefolk Hero’s Grave using Stonesword Keys, you will encounter several Exile Soldiers inside. These, however, will be of the spectral variant, meaning that they are going to be a bit harder to defeat.

Exile Armor Set stats

The Exile Armor primarily focuses on melee defense and less on elemental defense. It is a B-Tiered armor and, given that you can easily acquire this armor set from Exile Soldiers, it is a preferred choice if you just want a decent armor that protects against melee attacks.

The Exile armor set provides 24.4 for physical damage negation, 25.4 for damage negation when hit by slashing weapons, and 24.4 for damages dealt by piercing weapons.

Other than that elemental damage of Fire is also blocked off mildly well with 21.6 damage negation. This armor also provides one of the best Robustness to your character with 129 as well as a decent amount of immunity of 65.

The weight of this armor is also not that high at 21.8 and will not as much hinder your movement and agility as when used in combat.